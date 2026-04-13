Code Like A Girl

Code Like A Girl

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Richard Kraushuber's avatar
Richard Kraushuber
11h

Superb!

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Cristina
1h

Thank you both for all you do! It gives me hope to see these communities coming together to support women and non binary folks.

I’m super excited about volume 2!

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