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You wake up as tired as when you went to bed.

You slept, but your mind kept running all night: the release on Thursday, your son’s permission slip, the Slack thread you left open, your mother’s birthday.

All of it is simply there, waiting….

“I should have this handled by now,” you think. This word has been quietly running your life.

Should.

I hear it from a lot of the women I work with. You don’t arrive describing a crisis. You arrive exhausted and a little confused about why, because on paper, you’re managing.

But it isn’t only that you have too much to do.

You have too much to hold and a long habit of putting yourself last while you hold it.

When we feel the pressure of should, its demands put us last. We stop choosing our lives but instead start simply keeping up.

Putting yourself first breaks the stressful pattern. It turns the list from a set of orders you’re failing to obey into a set of choices you’re actually making.

You stop asking: “Have I handled everything?”

And start asking: “What do I want to handle, and what am I willing to let go?”

These questions let you take responsibility for your own life instead of just managing a list and everyone else’s. The exhaustion was never only the doing. It was the should underneath it, the sense that you were always behind, and feel controlled by the list.

Choice doesn’t add to the pile, instead it gives you the flexibility to build a life that’s intentional about what you want.

Welcome to Code Like a Girl, the community where women in tech come to be seen, heard, and championed as they walk this path together. If you are a woman in tech who has spent years putting yourself last and calling it responsibility, this is where you find the people who get it.

What the Word Does

If you listen for it, you hear it everywhere.

I should be able to handle this.

I shouldn’t complain.

I should be grateful.

Each one sounds reasonable, which is where we stop listening to how we feel and what we need.

A should can sound mature, and in that moment, it overrides whatever the body was trying to say.

Body: I’m tired.

Should: Push through

Body: I’m hungry.

Should: Finish this first.

Body: I want to stop.

Should: Not yet.

When you push through once, it is a choice. But if you do it for years, it can become a habit.

The needs don’t leave. They get buried, you stop listening to yourself, and after long enough, you forget there were any needs of your own to listen to.

This is not weakness.

It is what happens when you treat your own limits as the most negotiable thing on the list, every day, until it no longer feels like a negotiation.

How the Should was built:

You were praised for it. Somewhere early, being responsible, being the one who remembered, being easy and capable and not a problem got rewarded. Maybe you were the kid who helped, the good student, the one the family relied on. Approval came when you anticipated what others needed and delivered it. So, you became a child that learn what love is contingent on, and what gets rewarded in childhood doesn’t feel like a choice later. It feels like who you are. Repetition without permission to stop. You did the task, it worked, people leaned on you more, so you did it again. Every time you held something, and it didn’t fall, the holding got reinforced, and the circle of people depending on her widened. The cost of this is that you neglect your own needs, particularly if you want to put something down. There was no moment where someone said, “You’ve done enough.” So the habit never had a natural edge to bump against. It just kept growing. Standard lives outside of you. At some point, the external voice moves inside and becomes your own. You shift from “they expect this of me” to “I should.” The supervision became self-supervision, so you begin to judge yourself, and you become exhausted. You try to solve being depleted, such as a better calendar, tighter habits, more discipline, which is one more activating task, which deepens the depletion.

How to Know it is Happening

The accumulation of Should leads to burnout. Burnout is an accumulation of a woman playing herself last. So, it helps to know what to watch for, especially when several are true at once.

A tiredness that rest does not restore. You sleep and wake up just as empty.

A flatness where there used to be interest. Things you enjoyed feel grey, or you dread them.

An irritability that surprises you. A small request lands like a large one.

The body reporting what the mind overrode, such as headaches, a clenched jaw, trouble sleeping, getting sick more often.

And the clearest sign: you cannot switch off. With nothing to do, the mind keeps running the list, still hunting for the next thing to close. Rest stops feeling like rest.

Working with Should voice

None of this is an instant cure, but each one loosens the grip, and small relief compounds.

Give the voice a character and a name. Name the should voice instead of following it. When you hear “I should have this handled,” the move isn’t to do more but to catch it’s the voice talking, the way you’d catch a familiar pattern in code. Naming it breaks the automatic obedience. You can study this voice by writing down what it most often says, whose voice it echoes from your past, and five words that describe its personality. Recognize and separate when it shows up. In the moment, catch the voice and say it out loud or internally. For example, a client put the practice in place by noticing and naming the thoughts as they arose, “Okay, inner critic is speaking up now” which gave her distance and reminded her those thoughts weren’t the voice of truth. Don’t argue with it. Fighting is a common mistake. Stop letting shame make the decision and building internal tension. Before acting on a should, separate from the tense feeling and ask yourself: Am I doing this because it matters to me, or because not doing it makes me feel like a bad person? Intention with compassionate, then dismiss it. The voice that is shoulding you is a safety instinct trying to protect you. This part of us that wants to stay safe from hurt, failure, criticism, disappointment, or rejection. So rather than hating it, you acknowledge it and decline it. Ask the voice what it’s trying to protect you from, recognize its misguided attempt to keep you safe, and respond with something like, “Thanks so much for your input, but I’ve got this one covered.” Act from values, not voice. When you feel self-doubt, you can ask yourself: “What values could lead me in this situation?” For example, connection, honesty, integrity, creativity, whatever yours are and you let that value, not your self-assessments, guide your action, because a larger-than-you value is a more sustaining source of motivation than confidence. So should (”I should have this handled”) gets replaced not by “I’ve handled it” but by “what actually matters to me here, and what would that have me do?”

You might not be able to silence the should voice, and that’s not the point. I still hear mine most mornings.

The steps I described here were never about making it go away. It was about giving you more agency to feel while choosing how you want to live.

So this week, pick one place you hear it.

The release. The permission slip. The birthday.

Catch the word as it lands, name the voice saying it, and ask the question that actually matters:

is this mine to hold, or am I holding it because putting it down would make me feel like a bad person?

Then choose. What actually matters to you here? Align with that instead, even if you feel the should voice.

That is how you start putting yourself back in your own life, and I promise it gets easier each time you do.

We're grateful to Nicole Ohebshalom, PhD for sharing her work here. If you want writing that names the patterns running underneath your exhaustion and hands you a way to work with them, follow her.

You Belong Here

Nicole named the thing most of us miss: the exhaustion was never just the doing, it was the should underneath it.

Code Like a Girl is the community for women in tech who are ready to stop running on a list they never chose and start choosing the life they actually want.

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