Code Like A Girl

Code Like A Girl

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Effrosyni Paza's avatar
Effrosyni Paza
1h

Your piece names something that matters far beyond women in tech, and far beyond burnout. It is a decision-making problem, because there is no thinking left in the decisions. . You wake up with a voice in your mind reminding you of a to-do list that is too long, and the day has not even started. Sometimes it never stopped through the night. You jump and act on autopilot.

The harder question, for me, is how to pause when the current is fast. When personal and professional demands are ruthless, time to pause reads as a luxury you cannot afford. I know this because it took me a long time, and I felt the impact on my body and mind before the reset. It is always the hard way, unless you find a way to make yourself listen to the signals earlier and be brave enough to act on them.

How to add this small valuable pause when every hour of your day is already spoken for? So instead of chasing every "should" on the list, take one seriously. I should pause, think, and decide what matters most for the day. One "should" is a good start.

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Terry Vemeylen's avatar
Terry Vemeylen
14m

I realized this is a community for women and have to subscribe to comment. I can comment on the post here though - alongside yours

"You stop asking have I handled everything and start asking what do I want to handle." That's the whole hinge.

I named my inner voice a few years back — Shawn. When I'm ruminating too long, or losing it in traffic, I talk to him directly, out loud sometimes, like he's someone else in the car. It sounds strange until you realize it's the practical version of what you're describing: the second I name Shawn as separate from me, I'm not obeying him anymore, I'm choosing whether to listen. That's cognitive defusion, and there's a second layer to it too — Ethan Kross's research on distanced self-talk found that addressing yourself by name instead of "I" cools emotional reactivity almost instantly. It's why athletes talk to themselves like a coach would between shots, and why some hire one just for that.

Reading this, I realized Shawn should's as much as I do. "I should have this handled" is his line before it's mine. I wrote in my own book that control lives in the gap between stimulus and response, and that naming a feeling robs it of some of its power. Same is true of naming the voice.

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