Created in Chat GPT.

Many people assume you become a programmer only after mastering languages, frameworks, and tools.

But the real shift happens earlier.

You become a programmer the moment your way of thinking begins to change. Here are seven signs that transformation has already started.

1. You Break Big Problems Into Small Ones

When you face a complicated problem, your first instinct is no longer panic.

Instead, you ask smaller questions:

What is the first step?

What is the input?

What should the output look like?

Breaking large problems into smaller pieces is one of the most fundamental programming habits.

I remember struggling with Python’s argparse module while trying to understand how command-line programs work. The documentation looked overwhelming at first. There were many options, parameters, and examples that seemed to assume knowledge I didn’t yet have.

At the beginning, it felt like trying to understand an entire machine at once.

The breakthrough happened when I stopped trying to understand everything together and started isolating the smallest working pieces.

First, I created a parser. Then I added a single argument. Then I inspected the parsed result.

Once those small parts worked, the larger structure slowly became visible. What initially looked confusing was actually a series of manageable steps connected together.

That moment taught me something important:

Most programming problems look intimidating only when viewed as a whole. Once you divide them into smaller parts, they become solvable.

2. You Start Thinking in Data Flow

Instead of focusing only on individual lines of code, you begin asking larger questions:

Where does the data come from?

How does it move through the program?

What happens to it at each step?

Understanding how data flows through a system is a major step toward architectural thinking.

I remember reading small argparse examples written by experienced programmers. They looked simple to them, but at first, I couldn’t understand what was happening inside the code.

Everything felt like a tunnel process. I saw the code as a whole, but I couldn’t see how the pieces connected.

What helped was changing my perspective. Instead of staring at the entire program, I asked a more focused question:

What goes in, and what comes out?

Once I could identify the entrance and the exit, the rest became easier to understand.

In a way, it reminded me of how the human body processes food. We eat something, it passes through different stages, and eventually produces energy and waste as outputs. Each stage transforms the input and passes it forward.

Programs often work the same way. Data enters the system, moves through several transformations, and eventually produces a result.

Once you start seeing code as a flow of data moving through stages, many systems suddenly become clearer.

3. You Are Curious About Why Code Works

Beginners often stop once a program runs successfully. If the output looks correct, the job feels finished.

But when your thinking begins to change, new questions appear:

Why did that fix work?

Why did the bug happen?

What exactly changed?

Curiosity becomes the engine of deeper understanding.

I experienced this while studying Python decorators. At first, I managed to write the syntax correctly, and the code appeared to work.

But something strange happened when I inspected the function.

print(normalize_record.__name__)

Instead of showing the original function name, Python printed wrapper.

The program still worked, but something inside the system had clearly changed.

That triggered my usual habit of asking questions:

Why did functools.wraps change the metadata?

Why did the wrapper replace the function name?

Why does Python behave this way?

Simply writing correct syntax was not enough. I needed to understand what Python was doing behind the scenes.

I have always been someone who asks why, how, and when. In programming, those questions became my guide.

Questions are the torch that lights the path through complexity.

4. You Start Predicting Bugs

At some point, you stop trusting a successful run as final proof that the code is safe.

Even when the program works, a small suspicion remains.

You start wondering:

What if this breaks with different input?

What hidden assumption am I making?

What might fail later?

Sometimes my code runs correctly on the first attempt, but that does not fully relax me. Instead, I start examining each step carefully.

The best way I can describe it is like building a tower layer by layer. Each layer might look stable on its own. But if one layer contains a weakness, the problem might not appear immediately.

The tower can stand for a while.

Then, later, under pressure, the structure begins to struggle.

Programs behave in similar ways. A hidden issue in one layer—state, assumptions, or edge cases—can cause problems long after the first successful run.

Programming is not only about making code run. It is about learning where it might fail.

5. You Accept That Confusion Is Normal

Programming often begins with a clear plan.

You know the input.

You know the expected result.

You begin breaking the task into steps and selecting the functions you might use.

Sometimes I even make a mental checklist of operations I plan to build.

At first, everything moves smoothly, but eventually something happens.

The logic becomes tangled, and the next step is no longer obvious.

The feeling reminds me of walking through a labyrinth. At the beginning, the path seems clear. You move forward, turn left, then right, and each step feels like progress.

Then suddenly you reach a dead end.

You stop. You look around. You are no longer sure how you arrived there.

For beginners, this moment can feel like failure.

But over time, you learn that confusion is part of the process. It usually means your current understanding is not yet complete.

The solution is not panic. It is stepping back, simplifying the problem again, and finding a clearer path.

6. You Care About Readability

Early in the learning process, code is often written only to make the program run, but eventually you realize something important: code should be able to stand on its own.

In a sense, code should be alive without you. Someone else should be able to read it and understand what it does, why certain choices were made, and how the pieces fit together.

That means writing code that is simple and clear.

Not clever. Not unnecessarily complex.

Just understandable.

My thinking about this began long before I started programming. My first mentor was my older brother, who taught me how to study and how to approach difficult problems step by step.

Later, while reading Richard Feynman, I recognized a similar philosophy. Feynman often emphasized that if you truly understand something, you should be able to explain it simply.

Programming follows the same principle. When code becomes clear and readable, it usually means the underlying idea has been understood.

Readable code is also a form of respect—for the next person who will read it, including your future self.

7. You Enjoy Solving Problems

The final sign is simple: you enjoy figuring things out.

Programming can be frustrating. Bugs appear, logic breaks, and solutions that seemed obvious suddenly stop working.

But there is a particular moment that makes the effort worthwhile.

When I finish writing code, I often step away for a while and clear my mind. Later, I return and read the code again slowly.

Before I move through each line, my mind already anticipates what should happen next.

If the code and my thinking walk through the steps together in the same direction, if everything behaves exactly as expected, then I know the work is complete.

That moment feels both thrilling and relaxing at the same time. It is the quiet satisfaction of seeing order emerge from confusion. And that feeling is what keeps many programmers exploring new problems again and again.

Final Thought

Programming is not defined by how many languages you know. It is defined by how you approach problems.

If your thinking is starting to change in these ways, you are already on the path.

The rest is practice.

I’m still learning every day. Writing these notes is part of how I explore programming and make sense of what I’m discovering.

If This Resonated With You

We’re so grateful to Nova for allowing us to share her story here on Code Like a Girl. If this resonated, don’t just read it. Follow her work. Writers like this deserve readers who show up.

A version of this story was originally published on Novacodes.

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