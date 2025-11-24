Image created by the author using Canva

When Dreams Don’t Translate

When I was ten, I wanted to be a teacher. Not because I was patient. Lord knows I wasn’t, but because my classroom of stuffed animals never talked back.

By sixteen, I’d evolved into an aspiring criminal barrister, probably inspired by too many Law & Order marathons and a naive belief that I could pull off two-piece suits in Trinidad’s humidity.

But then I migrated to America, and things changed. I discovered that dreams don’t always translate across borders. The familiar rhythm of my planned-out life stuttered and stopped like a steelpan player suddenly asked to switch to a cello.

Between visa applications and survival jobs, the exhaustion of code-switching and the constant mental mathematics of currency conversion, my teenage dreams of cross-examining witnesses faded like old case files.

Now, at forty-eight, I find myself doing something I never could have explained to my ten-year-old self: consulting for tech bros who think adding “AI” to everything will solve world hunger.

Confession Time

I’ve never worked in a job I truly loved. Not once. I’m good at what I do. I’ve always been competent at whatever job paid the bills. But passion felt like something other people could afford. People with safety nets and trust funds.

There was no moment when I woke up excited about the work itself. No sense of calling or purpose. Just the arithmetic of rent, groceries, and family commitments. The jobs were fine. More than fine, but that gap between fine and fulfilling? That’s where I’ve spent my entire working life.

Don’t misunderstand me, I didn’t just sleepwalk through twenty-two years. I made it tolerable. I volunteered whenever I could, created side income streams that let me flex different parts of my brain. I collected certifications like some people collect stamps, each one making me more marketable, more valuable, more expensive to replace. I forced myself to be curious about what I was doing, even when I didn’t care about it. And that curiosity landed me in rooms and spaces I never could have imagined as that sixteen-year-old in Trinidad. I’m grateful for those experiences.

But gratitude and fulfillment aren’t the same thing.

Somewhere around my early forties, the equation where you trade hours of your life for money starts feeling less like a fair exchange and more like a slow hemorrhaging of something you can’t get back. You start wanting more. Not more money. More of something else. Something closer to meaning. To spend your finite days on earth doing something that doesn’t make you feel like you’re just running out the clock until retirement or death, whichever comes first.

This arrangement has an expiration date, and I’m not the only one who’s felt it.

Dreams vs. Rent

Here’s something we don’t tell children when we ask them what they want to be when they grow up: the “you” at ten who dreams of that career might be different from the “you” who has to live it at thirty, forty, or, in my case, pushing fifty.

I often think about my childhood friend. Since age ten, she had every detail of her legal career mapped out. Growing up in Trinidad, where becoming a barrister meant years of sacrifice and astronomical costs, she never wavered. Through secondary school, through university, through the long nights of law school, the dream remained constant.

But life, as it tends to do, had other plans.

Now, at thirty-five, she sits in her office, surrounded by the trappings of the success she chased for two decades, and feels empty. My friend didn’t fail, just the opposite. She achieved exactly what she set out to do. But the ten-year-old who wanted to be a barrister couldn’t have predicted the thirty-five-year-old who yearns for more time to mourn her mum’s recent death, dreams of opening a small nail parlour, and finds more joy in creating than in arguing cases.

She unknowingly chose a lifestyle that would define every other aspect of her existence. Nobody tells you that part.

A decade ago, I would’ve ended this story with a triumphant call to pivot, to chase new dreams, to leap into the unknown. “Just do it,” I would’ve said, with all the confidence of someone who hadn’t yet seen their grocery bill triple or watched their rent climb higher than their career aspirations.

But it’s 2025, and the truth has more edges than before.

When I dipped my toes into pivot possibilities early last year, the water wasn’t just cold, it was terrifying. The cost of living has become the cost of dreaming. That small restaurant idea is competing with your rent. That career switch is arm-wrestling with your health insurance premiums. That passion project is negotiating with your retirement fund. Writing? Screw you, Medium!

My grandfather would have laughed himself silly at this turn of events. “Girl,” he’d say in that slow Trini drawl of his, “you spend your days teaching rich people common sense and calling it strategy? At least teaching the teddy bears was honest work.”

He had a point.

What We Get Wrong About Success

There’s a pervasive myth that success is linear, a straight shot from aspiration to accomplishment. Society rewards sticking it out, even when your heart is no longer in it. You’re told to be grateful, keep going, and think about how many people would kill to be in your shoes.

The pressure to stick to our childhood dreams comes from a culture that values consistency over contentment. We celebrate those who “knew what they wanted to be” since childhood, as if unchanging aspirations are somehow more valuable than evolved ones.

But I think about a mentor I have who, at fifty, decided her successful accountancy career no longer aligned with who she’d become. She now runs a small community center, making a fraction of her former salary but living a life that allows her to be present for the moments that matter. “I didn’t give up on success,” she says. “I just redefined what success means to me.”

Perhaps it’s time we started asking different questions.

Instead of asking, “What do you want to be?” maybe we should ask our children, “How do you want to live?”

Ultimately, a career isn’t just what we do. It’s a blueprint for how we’ll spend our days, what we’ll sacrifice, and what moments we’ll be present for.

Growing Up, Growing Away

To those standing at the crossroads of what they dreamed and what they now desire: you haven’t failed your younger self by wanting something different. You’ve lived enough to know what truly matters to you now.

We often treat dreams as sacred, immutable things. But the truth is, they’re like friendships; they grow with you, or they don’t. And if they don’t, it’s okay to let them go.

So maybe it’s time to permit ourselves to outgrow our childhood dreams. To acknowledge that the best career might not be the one we wanted at ten, but the one that serves who we are now, and who we’re becoming, even if that means spending your days convincing tech executives that sometimes the best innovation is a good night’s sleep and a well-timed backup.

After all, isn’t that what growing up is really about?

Author Spotlight

We’re so grateful to

for allowing us to share her story here on Code Like A Girl. If you enjoyed this piece, we encourage you to visit her publication and subscribe to support her work!

Join Code Like a Girl on Substack

We publish 3 times a week, bringing you:

Technical deep-dives and tutorials from women and non-binary technologists

Personal stories of resilience, bias, breakthroughs, and growth in tech

Actionable insights on leadership, equity, and the future of work

Since 2016, Code Like a Girl has amplified over 1,100 writers and built a thriving global community of readers. What makes this space different is that you’re not just reading stories, you’re joining a community of women in tech who are navigating the same challenges, asking the same questions, and celebrating the same wins.

Subscribe for free to get our stories, or become a paid subscriber to directly support this work and help us continue amplifying the voices of women and non-binary folks in tech.