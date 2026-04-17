Do you remember the first time someone told you you were good enough?

That rush of pride, and then the relief?

Because you'd been working so hard, quietly wondering if it was enough, and that one person saying it out loud made you stand just a little bit taller?

For me, Dr. Shelly Wismath was that person.

My path to software development and cybersecurity was not a straight line. Despite excelling at math, no one pointed me in that direction.

In fact, a school counselor pointed me in the exact opposite direction.

He told 17-year-old me that because I was good at math and I was a girl, I should become a math teacher.

I believed him.

I didn’t even consider engineering or computer science. Those were for the boys in my calculus class. I just accepted the smaller vision someone handed me.

Once at University, I quickly fell in love with Mathematics and realized I was more interested in learning more about it than teaching it to kids.

Finding My Way

I stumbled into computer science by accident.

In my third year of university, I walked into my first computer science class nervous and convinced it would be impossible. Then Dr. Jiping Liu started teaching, and I realized computer science felt exactly like the math I already loved — just a different syntax for how my math mind already thought.

Dr. Liu also did something unheard of. He invited me, a female undergraduate student, to be his research student that summer and then actually credited my research in his paper!

For an undergraduate woman in math, that kind of recognition was almost unheard of, and it opened doors I didn’t know existed.

The Detour That Changed Everything

Before finishing my fourth year, I took a detour that changed everything. I spotted a co-op posting from the Communications Security Establishment Canada (CSE), think NSA but in Canada, looking for a mathematician who could code.

As soon as I saw the ad, I thought,

“Hey, that's me! I’m a mathematician who can code!”

I spent eight months working for the Canadian government. That work introduced me to cryptography in the form of Bluetooth.

Yes, that Bluetooth. My first assignment was to code Bluetooth (in the summer of 2000) from its original academic paper in C++, so that my boss and his peers could evaluate its cryptographic properties.

I found Cryptography to be the perfect intersection of math, computer science, and real-world problems

Five Magic Words

In the fall of 2001, I went back to school to finish my 4th year of University.

I had learned that the most interesting jobs at the CSE required at least a master’s degree. So if I wanted those jobs, I needed to consider it.

But, even though I had a 3.82/4.0 GPA, I was a published undergraduate student and had just been one of the first people in the world to code Bluetooth, I didn’t know if I was smart enough to do a master’s degree.

So I asked a male professor what he thought about me going to grad school. He asked about my GPA. When I told him what it was, he said,

“Well, I guess. ”

That was it. I guess.

Then, a few days later, I ran into Dr. Shelly Wismath in the math department hallway. She was one of only two full professors in the math department where I did my undergrad.

She asked where my NSERC application was — a federally funded Canadian scholarship for graduate students. When I told her I wasn't sure I was good enough for grad school, she asked about my GPA.

When I said 3.82, she didn't hesitate:

“Of course you’re good enough.”

Those five words changed everything.

I got into my dream school — the University of Waterloo, home to Canada's leading cryptographers: Alfred Menezes, Doug Stinson, and Scott Vanstone. I was ecstatic.

Three things got me in. My grades. A glowing recommendation from Dr. Wismath. And the fact that I was already a published undergraduate author. That was Dr. Liu's doing.

So off I went to the University of Waterloo to complete a Master’s degree in Cryptography. I met my husband there. Afterward, I landed my dream job as a Security software developer at BlackBerry, located right beside the university. And that unlocked what would become a pretty incredible 20 years in tech.

My entire career, and honestly my entire life, pivoted on those five words from a woman who saw what I couldn’t yet see in myself.

Dr. Wismath didn’t just inspire me. She gave me permission, support, and a little push.

That's not mentorship. That's sponsorship. And sponsorship is the key to leveling up your career.

More than a decade later, it happened again.

A Different Kind of Door

In 2015, I was a Senior Development Manager. I had spent years building teams, shipping products, and navigating a career in tech. And in all that time, I had never once had a female boss. I had never seen a woman in tech in a position higher than mine.

Then I went to an event to get grade nine girls interested in tech. The same event that inspired Code Like a Girl. And there I met Kim Tremblay.

She was the VP of Engineering and co-founder of a tiny 35-person startup called Arctic Wolf. I was floored. An actual woman in that role, in a company that was building something real. I walked up to her and asked if she’d have coffee with me. I told her I wanted to do what she did one day.

She said yes. And a month later, she hired me as Director of Engineering.

Three years after that, she promoted me to VP. And when she did, she told that story. The one about the woman who walked up to her at an event and said she wanted to do what she did.

That is what sponsorship does. I didn't need someone to tell me to lean in. To work harder. I was already doing that. I needed to see one woman standing in front of me. And then I needed her to open a door.

Passing It On

That’s why I started Code Like a Girl. Not just because I wanted more women in tech, but because I kept seeing how much it mattered whether the people around you shrink your world or expand it. Inspiration is nice. Sponsorship is what actually moves people.

I know because it’s moved me. And for the twenty years I spent in corporate tech, I made it my job to pay it forward. I sponsored women deliberately. I said their names in rooms they weren’t in. I told them “of course” when they needed to hear it.

I passed it to my daughter the same way. She just got accepted to her first-choice university to study biochemistry.

It works. But it doesn’t happen by accident.

Her Edge

Her Edge is my monthly column on what actually moves women forward in tech. Not the polished Lean In version. What actually worked for the women I know and me.

This month: how to give sponsorship or find it if you’re looking.

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