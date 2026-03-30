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Code Like A Girl

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Allie's avatar
Allie
20h

What stood out most to me is this:

you didn’t just replace tools… you replaced dependency.

That’s a very different move.

Most people are still optimizing stacks. You moved into designing systems.

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David ☕'s avatar
David ☕
15h

Wow - I haven't had an article resonate like a tuning fork for a while.

Funny how custom and bespoke have become dirty words - sometimes their rewards far outweigh their risks

Thanks for the good read and also to Code like a Girl for promoting this post

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