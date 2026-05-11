If your social feeds are anything like ours, you’ve probably seen the discourse around taste as a critical differentiator in the age of AI by now.

Maybe you’ve seen this viral tweet from Greg Brockman, cofounder of OpenAI, shared in February.

This is just one of dozens of viral posts making the same point over the past few months. (Dylan Field, Paul Graham, Sam Altman, to name a few.) Every time we see a new post or think piece about this topic, we feel a bit bitter about it.

It’s not that we disagree. In fact, we agree so much that we wrote out this thesis ourselves… two years before Brockman’s tweet.

Taste is the discernment to make a series of small-to-large decisions, orchestrated around a central vision, that purposefully combine elements into interesting, unique, and intentional work. It’s what allows designers to navigate the vast sea of possibilities that technology affords and select what best serves both user needs and strategic business goals.

Our argument was simple: AI had decoupled technical execution from judgment.

Taste ≠ Technical Capabilities

Anyone could generate a competent design, a passable block of code, or a polished-looking image. The differentiator was no longer whether you could make something, it was whether you could tell if what you’d made was any good.

We agree that taste is perhaps one of the most critical skills in the AI age, but we find it a bit chaffing to see so many tech bros (and it is a lot of men) presenting this as a novel idea — that a “soft” skill that relies on intuition, emotional intelligence, and communication could be something new that nobody had previously valued.

We particularly feel this as two women who have spent our 15-year careers working in UX, design, content, and qualitative research (the “soft” side of tech).

These are fields where women are well-represented (55–68% of UX researchers are women, for example) and sometimes the majority.

These are also fields that have been chronically undervalued relative to engineering, product management, and the other disciplines that tend to set the status hierarchy in tech.

Suddenly, now that the “hard” skills that used to sit at the top of the value chain are being automated away, leaving the “soft,” subjective, nice-to-have skills as “core.”

As if the people who have been doing this work simply didn’t exist until a cofounder of OpenAI noticed.

Taste ≠ Aesthetics

In this context, taste is also not how something looks. When we talk about taste, we aren’t talking about whether you can put an outfit together. (Although people have been quick to point out the irony of the black-turtleneck-wearing crowd telling us we need taste.)

A devastating tech-bro-takedown by Ana Mostarac.

Certainly, aesthetic taste is a component when it comes to creating products and services, but it’s more than that.

In this context, it’s more about cultivated judgment: the ability to be constantly absorbing inputs through deep study and understanding of your context. It’s the ability to, when presented with numerous choices, select what you need to move towards your vision.

Taste Requires Context and Quality Inputs

As we’ve advocated for the importance of user research in design, we’ve seen people (many of them tech bros) push back by pointing to Steve Jobs. He was a visionary, they say. He didn’t accept any input, and he didn’t bother to hear from the people.

Why should we spend time talking to and understanding people? We know what we want, and that’s what we’ll build.

Why should we try to develop empathy for the people being impacted by our products and services? We have the quantitative metrics we need for growth at all costs. UX is just about polishing the rough edges and making things pretty.

Why should we care about the details when what we’re doing is profitable? We don’t have the time to deeply consider…we’re moving fast and breaking things.

Certainly, there is an aspect of ego and confidence required for taste. You need to have a vision you’re working towards and be prepared to reject things that don’t move you towards your vision.

However, taste also requires raw materials. You have to fully immerse yourself in your context to know which selections are the right ones for your goals.

Steve Jobs did say that he opposed directly asking people what they wanted. We are too, that’s a faulty user research technique.

It’s very different from working to observe and understand the people you’re designing for (which Steve Jobs did, in fact, do.)

Taste without input is just opinion.

Taste Requires Articulation

It isn’t enough to just feel why something is good. You have to be able to articulate why: to yourself, your coworkers, your clients, or your boss.

The work of saying “this doesn’t serve the user,” or “this copy creates more confusion than it resolves,” or “we need to kill this feature because it’s good but not essential” is all taste. It’s the editorial eye applied to product decisions and outputs.

Not everyone has had to build this muscle equally. People whose competence is assumed — typically, though not always, senior white men in technical roles — can operate on instinct without being challenged to explain themselves.

People whose competence is questioned by default have spent years doing precisely the articulation work that taste demands.

Women have long had to articulate why their work is good.

A 2025 PNAS study asked 1,026 engineers to evaluate the same Python snippet, varying only the author’s gender and whether AI was used. The code was identical, but women perceived as having used AI took a 13% competence penalty, double the 6% men paid.

The same scrutiny that creates that penalty has, paradoxically, forced women to build the very muscle taste now requires.

The forging metaphor is also a tax — the same scrutiny depletes capacity, drives people out, and shouldn’t be romanticized. For those who stayed, it produced a particular kind of expertise.

If you’ve spent your career having to articulate why something is good, you already know how to look at a piece of work and say: here’s the best choice (even if the less obvious one), and here’s why it’s better.

Women aren’t the only ones who’ve had to build this muscle. Anyone whose work gets doubted by default has done the same articulation work for the same reasons. The PNAS study tested gender. The dynamic isn’t gender-only.

Taste in 2026

So what does taste actually look like in practice right now? Why does it require exactly the skills that have been chronically undervalued?

In 2024, when we wrote our arguments around taste, AI-generated outputs were typically very easily and recognizably off. You could spot an AI image by the weird fingers; you could catch AI-written copy by its overuse of the words “delve” and “tapestry.”

The taste gap was emerging, but the floor was still obvious. Most people could tell when something was AI-generated and mediocre.

That floor has risen dramatically. The outputs are better now.

Well-executed AI-generated writing can pass for competent human prose.

AI design tools produce layouts that look good (albeit with a distinct style).

AI-generated code looks, at a glance, relatively stable.

Mediocre but passable outputs challenge the exercise of taste, because it’s hard to reject something that’s technically adequate. It takes discernment to look at an output that’s polished and say: this is wrong for this audience, this solves the wrong problem, this is generic where it needs to be specific.

Taste in 2024 meant recognizing bad AI output. Taste in 2026 means recognizing mediocre AI output — the kind that looks good enough to ship but isn’t good enough to matter.

This requires practitioners who’ve spent years understanding what quality looks like in their domain and can articulate why a particular output falls short. Not “I don’t like it” but:

“This fails because it assumes a confidence the user doesn’t have at this point in the flow.”

“This copy is technically correct but tonally wrong for a moment of high anxiety.”

“This code works but we have no reason to believe people even want this feature.”

“This works for the happy path, but the cases that actually break in production aren’t covered.”

What Taste Requires Now

The framework we published in 2024 argued that you could build taste through five important components:

Deep study of the field

Knowing the history, principles, and ongoing debates in your discipline so you can place any new piece of work in context, rather than judging it against a vacuum.

Exposure to exemplary work

Spending sustained time with the best output in your field so you internalize what excellence actually looks like, not just what’s competent or popular

Iteration and feedback

Refining your work through repeated cycles of critique and revision, where the goal isn’t just a better artifact but a sharper eye for what to fix next time.

Understanding Audience and Context

Recognizing that quality is never absolute; the same choice can be right in one situation and wrong in another, and taste is knowing which is which.

Balancing aesthetics with function

Jolding both how something looks and how well it works in mind at once, so that beauty serves purpose and purpose is delivered with care.

All five still hold. But we’d add a sixth: what we’d call pattern literacy.

Pattern literacy (applied to this context)

Is the ability to see the defaults AI tends to produce, recognize when your own work is sliding into them, and have the conviction to push past them toward something more particular to you, your concept, your audience. Understanding what a generic looks like with the recurring phrasings, the predictable structures, and the safe ideas.

Practitioners with strong pattern literacy can feel the difference between something that’s adequate and something that’s theirs. They’ve trained the eye to spot the default and do not let those defaults replace their own thinking.

Stop Calling It New

These are the components of taste: deep study, exposure to exemplary work, iteration, audience understanding, aesthetic-functional balance, and pattern literacy. Every one of them has been practiced rigorously in UX research, content strategy, and design for decades.

Taste is a practiced discipline that develops through exposure, critique, study, and the willingness to hold a higher standard when an adequate one is easier to accept.

If This Resonated With You

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