Created with AI in Canva

Some stories aren’t divided neatly into beginnings and endings. In tech, the real story of women’s careers happens in the middle — the decade where they’ve built expertise, confidence, and credibility, only to disappear from the data.

I’ve asked the same question in different rooms, at different points in my career. To cohorts of women early in their journey. To mid-career professionals who’ve made it past the first hurdles. To senior leaders watching the pipeline thin above them.

“Do you have a mentor? A sponsor? Someone who speaks for you when you’re not in the conversation?”

The answer is almost always a version of no.

Most say their manager is too busy. Some look uncomfortable, as if the question itself is an accusation. A few don’t know the difference between what they have and what they actually need.

So let’s start there. Because conflating the three is one of the reasons so many women end up holding only one piece of a three-piece puzzle: the lightest piece, as it turns out.

Three Tools. One Is Doing All the Work.

A mentor shares the map. They’ve walked a similar road and offer guidance, perspective, and honest reflection over time. Mentorship is relational. It asks: how are you navigating this?

A coach is specific and tactical. They’re not there to share their story. They’re trained to unlock yours. You bring the challenge; they bring the methodology. Shorter, sharper, focused on a specific inflection point.

A sponsor stakes their reputation on yours. They use their voice for you in the conversations you haven’t been invited into yet. They push your name forward when a promotion is being decided, a panel assembled, or a project resourced. Sponsorship isn’t soft. It’s political, deliberate, and compounding.

It also works. Research from the National Center for Women & Information Technology found that mentored women are 20% more likely to receive promotions within three years. Women with sponsors are 27% more likely to reach executive roles. Combine both, and women are twice as likely to stay in their companies and pursue leadership.

And yet. The Women of Influence+ Closing the Sponsorship Gap report—drawing on 400+ professionals across North America—found that while 85% of women understand what sponsorship is, only 45% have ever had one. Ninety-two percent of sponsors chose their protégés based on “perceived potential”. A standard that is, by design, shaped by familiarity and unconscious bias. Only 31% had intentionally sponsored someone from an underrepresented group. Seventy-nine percent of all sponsors were men.

This means women’s career acceleration remains largely contingent on whether a man decides they’re worth backing. That is not a personal failure. It is a structural condition, persisting quietly beneath every initiative, every cohort program, every well-meaning commitment that gets quietly shelved when budgets tighten.

We are being guided carefully and championed barely at all.

And before we move on, that 79% male sponsor figure deserves a harder look. Informal sponsorship carries the values of the sponsor. It can reproduce the very hierarchies it claims to interrupt. A woman gaining a sponsor may still need to demonstrate professionalism in ways coded to someone else’s experience.

This is not an argument against sponsorship. It is an argument for making it structural, accountable, and measured, not a favour someone privately decides to extend.

“Women” Is Not One Category

The sponsorship gap does not land evenly.

For every 100 men promoted to manager, 87 women are promoted. For women of colour, that number drops to 82. Women of colour in tech are 23 percentage points more likely than white women to report having to prove themselves repeatedly to earn the same recognition.

More than 90% of women and non-binary technologists globally report experiencing some form of discrimination, with racial harassment increasing by 30% since 2019 for women of colour. In the UK, Black and minoritized women face compounding barriers that the headline “women in tech” data simply doesn’t capture.

The advice most commonly given to women in tech—get visible, find a sponsor, build your brand—assumes a level of proximity to power and safety in visibility that is not equally available. A woman who is already a double or triple outsider in her organization faces a categorically different calculation when she decides to “get visible.” Naming this isn’t a digression. It’s the point.

Any framework for change that doesn’t account for intersectionality is, at best, incomplete and, at worst, it quietly centres the women who already have the most.

The Middle Is Where Women Disappear

The sponsorship deficit doesn’t just stall early careers. It compounds through the decade that should be the most professionally powerful, and it’s the decade that now ends careers entirely.

In the US, 50% of women who take a tech role leave before age 35, compared to 20% in other fields. In Australia, women’s representation in highly technical roles drops from 20% to 16% after 40. Women are leaving tech at almost twice the rate of men. In the US, women occupy only 29% of C-suite tech positions and 11% of executive roles.

This is the Middle Drop-Off: the point where ambition meets attrition. Where capability no longer guarantees continuity. And the women who have already left don’t show up in the surveys, the retention data, or the sponsorship statistics. We are measuring the ones who stayed. The missing women, the ones who built a decade of expertise and then walked, are the gap in our own data.

They didn’t leave because they lacked skill or drive. They left because of invisible ladders, inconsistent sponsorship, and the accumulated exhaustion of re-proving worth in systems that were never designed to retain them. They left because “flexibility” too often signals the end of advancement, not the beginning of a new working model.

The data confirms it: while 77% of tech employers now offer flexible work arrangements, fewer than 50% of women in tech still believe that having children won’t hinder their careers. Women who work remotely or flexibly are promoted less often than men. While men in the same arrangements are not penalized. The research describes it plainly as a “double whammy”: women are more likely to need flexible arrangements and more likely to be punished for using them.

When they go, organizations lose more than headcount. They lose product judgment, institutional memory, and the ethical range that balanced teams bring. BCG found that companies with above-average management diversity generate 19% higher innovation revenue. In Australia, a $1 billion ASX-listed company boosts its market value by close to $93 million through gender-balanced leadership. The business case has been settled for years. It hasn’t moved behaviour enough.

Now Multiply That by AI

Here is where the cost becomes generational and where the recent data is moving in the wrong direction.

Trend reversal: Female-founded teams received 2.3% of global venture capital in 2025. In Australia, that figure dropped from 4% to 2% in a single year. The average seed round for a female-founded startup was $1.1 million, compared to $2.1 million for male-founded equivalents. The pipeline we’ve spent a decade trying to fix is running backwards.

AI doesn’t change that. It accelerates it. And it introduces new mechanisms of exclusion that most organizations are not yet looking for.

Women hold just 26% of global AI-related jobs, dropping to 12% in data science. In the US, women make up 26% of the STEM workforce. That figure has increased by just 1% since 2000. The World Economic Forum estimates that 57% of jobs at risk from automation are currently held by women. In high-income countries, 9.6% of women’s jobs face high automation risk, compared to 3.5% of men’s.

That gap is often framed as the result of occupational choice. It isn’t. Which roles women enter, and why, is shaped by the same structural forces that produced the Broken Rung and the Middle Drop-Off. The exposure to automation is a downstream consequence of the same system. It is not a neutral outcome.

McKinsey’s 2026 European research found that women’s share of core tech roles fell from 22% to 19% between 2023 and 2025. The roles most women have occupied are contracting. The roles being created are precisely the ones where women remain underrepresented. Net job creation and deeply uneven distribution of those new jobs are not mutually exclusive.

The Bias Finds a New Address

The risks aren’t only in which roles disappear. They live in the tools being adopted to manage the transition.

AI hiring and performance review systems are trained on historical data. Historical data encodes historical bias. These systems rank assertiveness over collaboration, penalize hedged communication, and have been shown to produce lower scores for women even when they demonstrably outperform male colleagues in areas critical to team performance. Amazon’s recruitment tool had to be scrapped after it was found to penalize resumes that included the word ‘women’s’, flagging attendance at women’s colleges and membership in women’s organizations as negative signals. MIT Media Lab researcher Dr. Joy Buolamwini demonstrated facial recognition error rates of up to 34% for darker-skinned women, compared to under 1% for lighter-skinned men.

The algorithmic performance review doesn’t eliminate the bias in evaluation. It automates it at scale, with less visibility and less accountability than a manager in a meeting.

Underneath that sit quieter allocation decisions. Who gets trained on new AI tools first? Whose upskilling is treated as legitimate work time versus something to do in the margins? Who gets early access to AI projects? Who gets sponsored into the roles where judgment compounds? These decisions are not being tracked. They are not demographically neutral.

The skills most needed in AI governance risk identification, ethical reasoning, and the willingness to push back—are the same behaviours that get read as difficult when a woman demonstrates them and rigorous when a man does. The “likeability penalty” doesn’t disappear in technical roles. It relocates. Now it determines who gets heard in the decisions that shape what gets built.

What This Means, Practically

Here is where most essays of this kind drift into the “lean in” trap. Like diagnosing a structural disease and prescribing individual vitamins. So let’s be direct about what this section is and isn’t.

The advice below is legitimate. It is also insufficient. Individual navigation of a broken system is not the same as fixing it. The system will not change because women become better at working around it. What changes it is organized, collective pressure. Structured sponsorship with accountability metrics, audited AI systems, transparent promotion criteria, and people in power using institutional authority to make the informal formal.

With that caveat front and centre:

If you are early in your career, the gap between mentorship and sponsorship is the most important thing to understand right now. Not because you can close it immediately, but because knowing it exists shapes how you build. External visibility often opens doors that internal visibility cannot, especially early. Contributing to open-source projects, writing publicly, speaking at community events, building a record of thinking outside your organization — these create proof of work that sponsors can point to. Peer networks are not a consolation prize for the mentorship you don’t have yet. For many women, they are the most effective support structure available. And treat AI fluency as baseline operating currency, not a differentiator. The window to build it at ground level, before patterns calcify, is now.

If you are mid-career, you are the most important person in this essay and the one most likely to be carrying the invisible weight it doesn’t fully name. The coordination work, the ethical labour, being the one who notices what everyone else missed — this is not soft. It is not peripheral. Name it explicitly, document it, make it impossible for performance systems to overlook. The flexibility conversation is not yours to manage alone: if your organization offers flexibility but your progression has stalled since you used it, that is a structural failure, not a personal trade-off. The Women in Digital research is clear: the “missing middle” is where structural barriers intensify. You are not imagining it.

On sponsorship at this stage: if internal paths are blocked or ambiguous, external sponsors, i.e. investors, board members, industry bodies, community leaders, can create lateral moves that bypass broken internal structures. You do not need to wait for the right person to notice you inside an organization that has given you every signal it won’t.

If you are senior, this essay asks more of you than it does of anyone else. The most powerful intervention available to senior women in tech is not mentorship. It is deliberate, accountable sponsorship of women who do not look like you, do not have your background, and are not already visible to the people who matter. Audit your own sponsor list. If it is homogeneous, it is replicating the problem with a kinder face.

Use governance roles deliberately, e.g. board positions, AI ethics committees, investment panels, advisory roles. These are the structures where systemic change is either designed in or left out. The MIT research on founder age is persistently underused: the mean age of founders behind the fastest-growing new ventures is 45 years old. Prior domain experience is a predictor of success, particularly in enterprise software, healthtech, and regulated AI. The women this industry is losing at the leadership gate are, by the evidence, precisely the ones the market should be backing. Say that out loud. With money behind it.

TL;DR. Women with sponsors are promoted at 1.7 times the rate of those without. Yet men with the same sponsors are promoted at twice the rate. Sponsorship helps. It just helps men more.

The Thing This Essay Should Say Plainly

Only 41% of businesses globally have implemented programmes to hire more women in tech. Eighty-seven percent acknowledge women remain underrepresented. The gap between acknowledging a problem and building structures to fix it is where most organizations live permanently, comfortably, and without consequence.

The task placed on individual women is valid: get visible, get sponsored, build AI fluency. But it is not enough, and we should stop implying that it is.

The most expensive gap in tech was never a skills gap.

It was always the distance between who gets guided and who gets championed. Between the women doing the most careful work and the advocates willing to say their name when it counts. Between the technology being built right now and the people who should be shaping it.

That gap has a cost we have been calculating for decades. In the AI era, it compounds at machine speed.

And the pipeline, by several measures, is still running backwards.

If This Resonated With You

We’re so grateful to Sinéad Fitzgerald for allowing us to share her story here on Code Like a Girl. If this resonated, don’t just read it. Follow her work. Writers like this deserve readers who show up.

This Is What We Do

What you just read? That’s what we do.

Since 2016, Code Like a Girl has been finding writers like Sinéad Fitzgerald, women and non-binary technologists doing serious, thoughtful work that deserves a much wider audience.

The women we feature are building products, leading teams, shaping AI, questioning systems, and redefining what leadership in tech looks like.

Three times a week, we publish their work.

Through Substack Notes and social media, we extend its reach.

We also publish two monthly newsletters.

Women Rising tracks gender representation on Substack's Technology lists and breaks down what actually helps women writing about tech get seen and build momentum.

Her Edge is a new paid column by our founder, for women navigating careers in tech, parents raising them, and allies who want to do more than cheer from the sidelines. Practical, hard-won lessons that actually work for $5 a month, or $50 a year. This also includes a paid subscriber chat where you can ask Dinah questions directly.

To celebrate the launch of Her Edge, we’re offering 75% off an annual subscription — forever — for anyone who subscribes in April. No discount code needed, just hit the subscribe button.

The future of technology is being built by women like Sinéad Fitzgerald .

If you want more voices like hers in your feed, you’re in the right place.