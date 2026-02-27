Most of the React code I review now is syntactically correct, reasonably structured, and already “works”. That’s no longer the hard part. The hard part is deciding whether this version will still make sense when someone has to change it three months from now.

Frontend failures rarely announce themselves. They show up as friction, hesitation, and code that technically works but feels expensive to touch. AI is very good at producing that kind of code.

This article isn’t about whether AI can write React. It clearly can.

It’s about the kind of judgment frontend work still requires after the code is already there.

Plausible code can be more dangerous than broken code

When code is broken, the path forward is obvious. Something fails, you investigate, you fix it.

Plausible code is harder.

It passes types. The UI renders. Tests might even be green. But the reasoning cost is high. You have to simulate data flow, scan multiple layers, and hold too much context in your head just to answer simple questions.

AI tends to produce code that looks intentional. Components are extracted. Helpers are named. Effects are added to “handle” state changes. Nothing is obviously wrong.

And that’s exactly what can make it dangerous sometimes.

The first thing I look for: ownership of state

The fastest way for frontend code to become hard to reason about is unclear state ownership.

I observed that AI often duplicates state defensively. A value exists in two places because it felt safer to store it instead of recomputing it. Derived values get promoted to state. Local state mirrors props. The UI still works, but now there are multiple sources of truth.

When I review AI-generated code, I ask a simple question early:

Who owns this state?

If the answer isn’t obvious, the code doesn’t stay as-is.

Unclear ownership often means a component is trying to represent multiple states at once. Is this form loading, loaded, submitting, or showing an error? When those exist as independent booleans, every combination becomes theoretically possible. Most of them are nonsense.

That’s usually a sign a clearer state model is missing.

Effects are where reasoning usually breaks

AI likes useEffect . It uses it as glue.

Effects end up coordinating logic that doesn’t clearly belong anywhere else. Data fetching, synchronization, side effects, and state transitions get intertwined. Dependency arrays grow. Ordering starts to matter.

I recently reviewed code where a single effect synchronized three pieces of state: user preferences, filter selections, and pagination. When any of them changed, the effect recalculated the others.

Understanding the behavior required mentally simulating every possible combination.

That’s when it was clear the logic didn’t belong in an effect at all. It belonged in a reducer with explicit transitions.

Effects are useful when they model boundaries, reacting to external systems, subscriptions, lifecycle edges.

They’re a poor place for business logic coordination. When I have to replay execution order in my head, the abstraction is already leaking.

Abstractions that arrive too early

AI also tends to abstract early.

Functions become components. Logic is extracted into helpers. Hooks appear before there’s a second use case. The structure looks clean, but the cost is paid in navigation and indirection.

This doesn’t mean never abstract early. Sometimes the pattern is obvious, and waiting is wasteful. But I’ve learned to ask a sharper question:

Does this abstraction make the next change easier, or does it just make the current code look organized?

I once approved a helper called getVisibleItems . It filtered, sorted, and paginated in one pass. Clean. Efficient. Tested.

Two weeks later, we needed the unfiltered list.

Then the filtered count before pagination.

That single helper turned into four helpers with overlapping logic. I should have asked earlier what decisions it actually removed. The answer was none.

Good abstractions reduce choices. Bad ones just move complexity somewhere else.

React-specific patterns AI struggles with

AI isn’t wrong to extract helpers or add effects. It’s following patterns that work in isolation.

The problem is that it optimizes for the current requirement without feeling the weight of future changes.

I see this often with React-specific decisions:

Solving shallow prop drilling with context

Adding memoization defensively when renders are cheap

Choosing context over composition by default

Turning render logic into components too early

These choices aren’t incorrect. They’re just expensive. And AI makes them reflexively.

In this kind of situations, the frontend judgment we hold is knowing when those costs are worth paying.

Defaults can hide real problems

AI prefers safety. When it’s unsure, it adds fallbacks.

I recently saw code that defaulted a user’s role to "guest" when the API returned null . The problem wasn’t the default itself. It was that null meant the data hadn’t loaded yet.

For half a second, the UI showed a guest experience before switching to the real role.

That’s not a fallback. That’s a hidden state.

Using defaults to avoid handling loading or error states makes the UI look stable while the logic becomes less honest. Bugs don’t disappear. They just get harder to see.

If a value should never be null at this point, I want the code to fail loudly.

Turning judgment into something repeatable

After reviewing enough AI-generated changes, I stopped evaluating them case by case.

I wrote down the questions I kept asking myself. They became a checklist I now run through during every review. Not to block changes, but to slow myself down when something feels off.

The ones I return to most often are simple:

Does this state need to exist, or can it be derived?

Is this effect managing a boundary, or coordinating business logic?

Does this abstraction remove decisions, or just relocate them?

Would deleting this code make the next change clearer?

If removing code improves clarity, that code probably shouldn’t be there.

These rules don’t replace thinking. They make it visible.

A prompt for reviewing AI-assisted frontend code

After working with AI tools for a while, I noticed I kept asking the same questions when reviewing PRs. Eventually, I wrote them down.

This prompt codifies that review process.

It’s designed to surface the judgment calls AI can’t make on its own:

State ownership

Effect boundaries

Premature abstraction

Hidden failure states

Use this when reviewing AI-generated code, or when something feels off but you can’t quite name why.

You are a senior frontend engineer reviewing a pull request. Goal: help me decide if this change should be merged by evaluating clarity, correctness, and long-term maintainability. Be strict about unnecessary abstraction. Inputs I will provide: 1) A PR diff (preferred) or a code snippet 2) Brief context: feature goal, constraints, and any team conventions Rules: - Do not rewrite large parts of the code. Prefer smallest possible changes. - Do not suggest abstractions unless they remove real decisions or reduce cognitive load. - If behavior could change, call it out explicitly. - If something depends on product intent (loading vs error vs empty), ask a question instead of assuming. - If you claim something is a problem, explain why with a concrete future-change or debugging scenario. Run these checks: A) State ownership - Does this state need to exist, or can it be derived? - Is there a single clear owner and source of truth? - Are multiple booleans allowing impossible combinations? B) Effects - List each effect and what it coordinates. - Classify: boundary management vs business logic coordination. - If multiple states are synchronized, suggest a clearer alternative. C) Abstractions - Is this component/helper/hook used more than once? - Does it reduce cognitive load or just move code? - Would a junior developer understand it without jumping files? D) Defaults and null handling - Is null expected or a bug? - Does the fallback hide loading or error states? - Is the default semantically correct? E) Readability - Did inlining remove “why” clarity? - Are any conditions hard to scan or reason about? Output format: 1) Merge recommendation: APPROVE / REQUEST CHANGES / DISCUSS 2) Top risks with concrete scenarios 3) Findings by category 4) Minimal patch suggestions 5) Questions needed to unblock approval

I don’t expect every check to apply every time.

But when something feels off, one of these questions usually explains why.

One idea 💡

Treat this file as a living artifact. Keep it in your project folder, and every time a review teaches you something new, ask the AI to capture that insight as a rule for the next iteration.

When AI gets it right

AI is very good at one thing: producing a reasonable first draft.

It can scaffold components quickly. It can suggest patterns that work in isolation. It can explore options faster than I can.

That’s useful.

What it can’t do is feel friction. It doesn’t maintain code. It doesn’t experience hesitation when making changes. It doesn’t notice when something feels heavier than it should.

That’s where frontend judgment still matters.

Judgment is the work now

AI made writing frontend code fast. It didn’t make deciding what belongs in a codebase any easier.

That work, the judgment, the clarity, the restraint, still falls on us, and it matters more now than it did before.

The final idea is that yes, tools can generate code, but the clarity still has to be chosen by us.

