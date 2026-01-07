Code Like A Girl

Code Like A Girl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Communications Coach Claire's avatar
Communications Coach Claire
2d

Wow. I read from start to end. Thought provoking is an understatement. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Code Like A Girl
Feminist Science's avatar
Feminist Science
3d

'I want to warn her. Tell her that some of the boys in her CS class will grow up to create AI women because real women are too complicated. That some of the girls will have to pretend to be men just to get their ideas heard. That Hollywood will build synthetic actresses while real ones fight for basic dignity.' That's profound insight

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Code Like A Girl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture