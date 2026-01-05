PhD vs. Pizza

If you have never walked into a room, looked at a whiteboard covered in Greek letters, and thought, “I am going to be fired within the hour,” you haven’t worked in deep tech.

My career has been a series of accidents. I got fired from Facebook because my boss quit, and I was left wandering the office like a lost child. I worked in a startup because I met a guy in a pub. I studied algorithms on Friday nights between 6 PM and 9 PM because I felt like a fraud.

But the peak of my Imposter Syndrome happened when I landed a job as a Research Program Manager at DeepMind.

The sheer brainpower in that building was terrifying. It didn’t feel like an office; it felt like a temple dedicated to a branch of mathematics I didn’t even know existed. I was mostly there for the free snacks and the existential dread, trying to blend in with Research Scientists who didn’t just read the textbooks—they wrote them. These were people who cited themselves in the footnotes.

I remember my first big team meeting. I sat down. A researcher stood up and began drawing a diagram that looked like a map of the London Underground, in what seemed to be 7 different dimensions. He started talking about “reward functions” and “gradients.”

I sat there, nodding. I did the “Strategic Chin Stroke.” I wrote down the word Gradient in my notebook and underlined it twice.

Inside, I was screaming. “I am a fraud. I used to work in a bar. They are going to realise I don’t know what a gradient is, and security is going to escort me out.”

The Realisation

For the first three months, I tried to compete on their axis. I tried to be the “Smart Girl.” I read the papers. I tried to understand the maths.

It was a disaster. I was a Formula Ford trying to race against F1 cars, and I was overheating just trying to get out of the pit lane.

After questioning my sanity for what felt like the fifitieth time, I had a realisation that saved my career.

I looked at the Researcher. He was a genius. An 8.0 liter quad-turbocharged Chiron of intelligence. But he had been arguing with another genius for 45 minutes about a theoretical piece of maths, and as a result, the project hadn’t moved in three weeks.

The engine was revving, but the car wasn’t moving.

That was my job. I wasn’t the Engine, I was the gearbox. An engine running on a dyno just makes noise and heat. It needs a gearbox to translate that power into forward motion.

Once I realised my job wasn’t to be “Smart,” but to be “Useful,” everything changed.

If you are currently the dumbest person in the room (and if you are in a high-growth startup, you should be), here are the three tactics I use to survive:

Tactic 1: Ask the “Dumb Question”

Smart people are terrified of looking stupid. In academic circles, asking a basic question is a sign of weakness.

It’s also called “nodding dog syndrome”. Someone uses a complex acronym or an abstract concept. Person A doesn’t understand it, but doesn’t want to look stupid, so they nod. Person B sees Person A nodding, assumes they are the only one who doesn’t get it, so they nod too. Within 30 seconds, the whole room is nodding at a concept that nobody understands.

As the “non-research” person, you have a superpower: You have no reputation to lose.

I started asking the questions that everyone else was too proud to ask.

“What happens if we change the engineering allocation for this team to ‘X’?” “Explain this to me like I’m Demis who has had five glasses of wine.” (Yes, I have really said this) “If this works perfectly, who actually cares?”

The Lesson: Your value doesn’t come from understanding the nuance. It comes from removing the ambiguity. When you ask the “dumb” question, you usually find out that half the room didn’t understand it either.

Tactic 2: Be the “Chaos Absorber”

Genius creates chaos. High-performance teams generate noise.

At DeepMind, the bureaucracy was real. “Strategic Alignment” meetings. OKRs. Performance Calibration (dear God). Pre-meetings before your real meeting...it goes on.

To a Research Scientist trying to solve AGI (Artificial General Intelligence), this is their kryptonite. It drains their battery. They HATE it.

I realised that my value was being a Shit Umbrella. I took the nonsense from the higher-ups so that my team didn’t suffer.

I filled out the spreadsheets.

I sat in the boring planning meetings so they didn’t have to.

I translated “Corporate Speak” into “Researcher Speak.”

The Lesson: If you can give a high-performing researcher 4 extra hours of Flow State a week by absorbing the corporate radiation yourself, you are the most valuable person on the team. I will die on this hill.

Tactic 3: Force the Binary

Academics love “More research needed.” Engineers love “Refactoring.” PgMs need “Shipped.”

Deep tech creates a gravity well of complexity. It pulls you into endless debates about optimisation. My job was to stand on the edge of the well and throw a rope.

I stopped asking “What do you think?” and started asking “Is it an A or a B?”

Do you need another engineer to help you implement this research: Yes or No?” “Is this a blocker: Yes or No?”

I wasn’t making a decision I wasn’t qualified for; I was forcing the decision to be made.

Summary: The View from the Trenches

I eventually left DeepMind to race cars. I needed something simpler. In racing, if you get it wrong, you hit a wall. It’s honest (and expensive).

But I took the lesson with me to my current startup.

If you look around the boardroom and feel like the dumbest person there, don’t panic.

It means you are in the right room.

And if you look around and you are the smartest person in the room?

Leave immediately.

Author Spotlight

We’re so grateful to Louise Deason for allowing us to share her story here on Code Like A Girl. You can find her original post linked below.

If you enjoyed this piece, we encourage you to visit her publication and subscribe to support her work!

Join Code Like a Girl on Substack

We publish three times a week, sharing technical tutorials, personal stories, and leadership insights from women and non-binary technologists.

Since 2016, Code Like a Girl has amplified over 1,000 writers and built a thriving global community of readers.

What makes this space different is that you’re not just reading stories, you’re joining a community of women in tech who are navigating the same challenges, asking the same questions, and celebrating the same wins.

Subscribe for free to get our stories, or become a paid subscriber to directly support this work and help us continue amplifying the voices of women and non-binary folks in tech.

Recommend a Woman in Tech Today

Most people assume great writing rises on its own.

It doesn’t.

We are on a mission to increase the number of women on the Technology Best Sellers and Technology Rising Lists on Substack. Right now, the list contains roughly 10-13% women. We would like to see that number at 50%.

On Substack, recommendations are the distribution layer. They decide who gets surfaced, followed, and paid attention to.

We’ve subscribed to over 280 women writing about tech, AI, and robotics.

In roughly one-third of recommendation lists we see, women don’t appear at all.

Consider recommending a woman or non-binary person on Substack today.

Recommend a Woman Today