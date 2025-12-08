Generated on Leonardo.AI with Nano Banana

One ordinary walk to the mailbox turned into a moment that nudged my daughter toward STEM in a way I never expected.

Ten years ago, my daughter and I walked to the mailbox the same way we did every day after school and work. She was seven. Usually, nothing was exciting waiting for us. But that day, tucked in with the bills and flyers, was a letter from Santa.

She was elated and ripped the letter open the moment we got inside. She gasped, laughed, and took in every word with absolute delight.

At the time, I was already thinking a lot about how to show her strong female role models. I wanted her to grow up believing she could build things, fix things, and take up space in STEM without hesitation. I didn’t expect a letter from Santa to join that mission, but it arrived at exactly the moment I needed it.

Then came this:

“Mrs. Claus asked me to say “Hi.” She’s busy in the workshop fixing our toy-making machine. She has a degree in engineering from the North Pole University, So we rely on her when things act up.”

Picture of the letter my daughter got from Santa.

Her eyes lit up! Her dream was to become a toy maker when she was older. She was excited to hear that Mrs. Claus was an engineer.

Watching her face light up, I realized how powerful a single sentence can be. Representation doesn’t need to be loud. Sometimes it just needs to exist.

Back then, you didn’t see many Christmas stories where a woman was the engineer behind the magic. It wasn’t the norm in kids’ books or TV shows, which is why it felt so exciting for both of us. I couldn’t believe Canada Post, the team behind Santa’s letters, had come up with this idea.

On Christmas Eve that year, my daughter left Santa a note with the milk and cookies. She asked if she could be a toy engineer at the North Pole.

He, and by he I mean me, replied and said if she worked really hard at school and went to university to be an engineer, then yes, she could work at the North Pole.

In the morning, when she read the note, she jumped up and down with excitement!

Big thanks to Santa and the helpers at Canada Post for pulling off the kind of Christmas magic that nudged my kid to see herself in STEM. The dream to be a toy engineer has since left my beautifully bright 17-year-old, but the applications are already in for her to study biochemistry next year at university!

Role models are crucial for kids, girls and boys alike. If we want to change the gender ratio in STEM, we need to introduce female STEM role models early.

Girls need to see what’s possible for them.

Boys need to grow up seeing women in these roles as normal.

With that in mind, here is my role model holiday gift list for your kids.

This started as a book on Kickstarter about 10 years ago and became a movement. Today, they have a whole line of books and journals as well as a podcast and YouTube channel!

My daughter ended up having at least 4 of these books. She read them voraciously. Earlier this year, when Jane Goodall passed away, I asked if she knew who that was. She said Of course. Jane was in Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls.

We even made her her own book. One filled with the stories of all the women in her family, and had it made as a hardcover book, she’ll have forever.

My daughter drew all the pictures for the book. This one is of me and the story of building Code Like a Girl.

These lovely books show kids they can be architects, engineers, scientists, and even the future president! We had Rosie Rever engineer when my daughter was younger, and it was a hit.

You can buy them here.

Screenshot of the four-book gift set.

The Mother of Christmas

Last year, out of nowhere, Patrick Dumond reached out to me on LinkedIn. He had just finished writing and publishing a book called “The Mother of Christmas.” It’s a children’s book where Mrs Clause is, you guessed it, an engineer and responsible for building all the toys Santa delivers! He had done a web search earlier in the day and found my original Medium post about Mrs. Claus being an engineer.

As luck would have it, he was traveling from Ottawa to Waterloo that day and he wanted to know if I would like to meet so he could give me a copy of the book. Obviously, I said I would love to!

Patrick delivering a copy of his book to me last year!

Patrick reached out again this year. He has a second book in the series!! The story is well written, and the illustrations by Emily Chen are delightful. You can buy them here.

The Mother of Christmas Series.

The Power of a Story

If you want to encourage a future scientist, engineer, builder, or thinker, start with stories. The right ones put role models in a child’s hands and quietly show them who they can become.

I saw it with my own daughter. These books helped shape the world she grew up in. A world where she could picture herself in STEM, and she is now growing into that future with confidence.

If they can spark that same sense of possibility for the kids you love, then that is a little holiday magic worth sharing.

More of the letter from Santa.

If your kid wants to write to Santa, here are the instructions!

