For most of my life, I’ve had at least one side project on the go. Sometimes it was a website or a business idea, other times it was something more hands-on, like renovating my house.

But in the last few years, between motherhood and a busy career, that part of me felt like it needed to be put on hold. I didn’t have the time or energy, and in the grand scheme of things, it just didn’t feel like a priority.

Lately, now that my kid is more independent, I’ve been finding my way back. I’ve started carving out time again for small experiments and side quests, and it feels exciting, recharging, almost like a part of me has woken back up.

Getting back into side projects, actually let’s call them side quests, cos that feels more fun, has reminded me why they matter so much. And it’s made me realise how much I love chatting with other people who have hobbies and projects on the side.

I love seeing how their eyes light up when they talk about something that they are really passionate about. That energy is contagious. They’re curious, creative, and always learning. And I learn something new every time I chat with them, which adds to the fun.

But despite this, they’re often their own worst critics, second-guessing themselves, their ideas, or their skills.

I wanted to share a little about why I think side projects matter and how they make us better people in both our professional and personal lives.

Why Side Projects Matter

Side projects make me happy. They’re a chance to explore without pressure, a boss, a roadmap, or a deadline. Instead, it’s just curiosity (and in my case, usually a notes app full of half-baked ideas).

The freedom to chase what excites me, making learning feel playful again. It’s like I’m 5 years old, learning something for the first time.

Even the smallest wins, like fixing a bug, prototyping an idea, or finally getting something working after days of frustration, fill my cup in a way like nothing else.

It’s addictive, but unlike binge watching Netflix, side quests don’t just pass the time - they level you up.

They stretch and train muscles I don’t always get to use. Sometimes that’s getting creative and working on designs, other times it’s coding or writing copy.

Because the stakes feel lower, I experiment more, fail faster, and learn quicker. And it makes learning feel fun.

The joy of creating something that solves a real problem re-energises me. It makes me wake up excited, and that energy spills over into my day job and personal life, too.

The Professional Benefits

The joy alone would be plenty. But it turns out side projects can be like yoga for your career: stretching muscles you didn’t know you had while making you feel better inside and out.

Some of the side-effects of spending my free time tackling side quests:

New skills. Every project teaches me something new — sometimes it’s a design trick, a programming skill, a better way to write, or simply a fresh perspective on how I approach products.

Creativity. Exploring different domains gives me fresh ideas and perspectives. And the more I’m creative, the more new ideas keep popping into my head.

Problem-solving. Working on side quests pushes me to solve problems differently. I have to be scrappy, wear multiple hats, and sometimes change directions. And now I define progress differently - it’s not always about following a perfect plan, it’s about adapting as I go.

Empathy. When I’m the one designing, testing, and using something I’ve built, I remember how it feels to be a user. That perspective makes me a stronger advocate for customers and also helps me pick up on things I might have otherwise skipped over.

Confidence. Shipping something, even something small, is powerful. It’s a reminder that I can take an idea, make it real, and put it out into the world. And it gives me more confidence to try new things and be more confident at work as well.

Learning as Play

When I started playing around with side quests a few months ago, part of my motivation was to get better at my job. The idea was to upskill, experiment with AI, and try things I couldn’t always do at work. What I didn’t expect was how energising it would feel. Learning stopped being a chore and started feeling like play.

Now I look forward to my evenings. Even after a big day at work, tinkering with a side project gives me a renewed energy I haven’t felt in years. And these experiments are helping me at work too. I feel more confident and creative, I have a better understanding of how things work, and what other angles I might need to think about or consider, and I feel more balanced and well-rounded.

Builders I’m Inspired By

It feels like nearly everyone I talk to at the moment has some kind of side project going on, which I absolutely love!

One of my best friends is designing and hand-making puppets (the type that could totally steal the show on Sesame Street) and just scored his first paying gig. A colleague has an online store selling really nice tea. And on Substack, there are so many great people building in public, such as

who is building StackDigest and

building StackShelf.

I know it’s not all roses when building something, but there is something magical about side quests, when you are exploring or doing something for yourself, where even if it doesn’t work out, you still learn so much along the way.

If you’ve been thinking about starting something on the side, this is your nudge. It doesn’t have to be big or polished. Start small, follow your curiosity, and let it teach you what you didn’t know you needed to learn.

What’s your current side quest?

If you are already on a side quest adventure, I’d love to hear about it!! Whether you’re building something, writing, creating a community, whatever it is, I want to know all about it. Here’s your chance to shine and promote it. Leave a comment below.

