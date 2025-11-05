Code Like A Girl

Bonnie Marcus
15h

Our stories are very much aligned. I had similar experiences in my corporate roles even as CEO, but in 2007 when I started my coaching business, I was determined to help women fight back with political savvy.

Kim Doyal
4h

Thanks for the suggestions, those are brilliant.

The last time I was in a corporate environment was 2007, but misogyny runs deep. I hadn't realized how accustomed I was to supporting it when I was younger (i.e., socialized that that was the norm).

Something woke up in me when Roe v. Wade was overturned. And as the saying goes, "You can't unring a bell."

I've felt a tremendous amount of rage over the last year - rightly so - but I'm choosing to channel it into my work and supporting women in adopting AI. The world does not need more male bias.

Many AI image models automatically put a wedding ring on my finger when I generate images (I'm widowed and don't wear one). If I state 'middle-aged woman', that's the default, even with animated images.

It's disappointing that we're worse off today - but I also see a lot of younger generations saying 'hell no.' It gives me hope!

