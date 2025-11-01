Photo taken by the Author on a recent walk, enjoying the fall colours.

Ten years in and we’re still evolving.

When we started Code Like a Girl nearly a decade ago on Medium, we never imagined we’d be rebuilding our home on a new platform. On August 28, 2025, we expanded our publication to Substack.

After almost ten years on Medium, we started to notice a shift. Engagement was dipping, visibility was harder to sustain, and the once successful Boost program had become ineffective. The data told the story:

From March to September 2025, monthly reads fell from 60,000 to just 15,600. That’s a 74% drop in only six months.

Boost acceptance, once as high as 83% in December 2024, dropped to 7% by August 2025.

Average reads per story, a key measure of reach, declined from 1,014 to 347 in that same period.

All of this is with a follower base of over 58,000 people. Clearly, many people have left the platform, and Medium has become ineffective at sharing our stories with the people who asked to see them.

For a community built on connection and amplification, those numbers matter. They represent fewer readers discovering powerful stories, fewer opportunities for collaboration, and fewer chances for women and non-binary writers to be seen.

So we decided to grow in a new direction. Substack offered us a chance to build a space grounded in conversation and community. One where readers and writers could connect more directly.

And in just two months, that growth has been energizing. We’ve welcomed over 350 new Subscribers, over 500 followers, published 28 new stories, and had over 5000 views. We have watched a vibrant new community take shape. One that includes both longtime contributors from Medium alongside new voices joining the conversation.

We’re not ready to pull the plug on Medium. It’s been our home for nearly a decade, and we’ve seen it evolve through many ups and downs. There’s also been a noticeable rise in AI-generated content there, something we’ve been intentional about avoiding as we prioritize authentic, human storytelling. If Medium finds its footing again, we’ll be there for the resurgence.

With that in mind, we’ll now publish this monthly newsletter on both platforms, featuring top stories from each. That way, whether you follow us on Medium or Substack, you can enjoy the very best of our community’s work.

Now, let’s take a look back at some of the standout stories from the past couple of months. We’ll take a look at the stories that sparked ideas, started conversations, and reminded us why Code Like a Girl exists.

Highlights from Medium

Even as we build our new home on Substack, the stories on Medium continue to inspire and connect our community. Here are three that stood out this fall.

9 Powerful Life Lessons from the World’s Most Famous Plumber — by Nidhi Jain

Who knew Mario could teach us so much about resilience? In this playful yet deeply insightful piece, Nidhi Jain turns a nostalgic gaming session into a masterclass on growth. Through the trials of Goombas, fire bars, and “Game Over” screens, she explores lessons on failure, patience, and persistence — reminding us that every restart is a chance to level up.

CSS Colour Chaos — by Eliza Fury

Why does CSS let us write the same colour in four completely different ways and somehow all of them still work? Eliza Fury turns this everyday developer quirk into a witty crash course on colour theory and computer logic.

From RGB’s digital recipes to HSL’s artist-friendly hue wheel, she demystifies the chaos behind those mysterious codes. The takeaway? Whether you prefer HEX, HSL, or RGBA transparency magic, there’s no single right way to code beauty, and that’s what makes programming a creative art.

Code Isn’t the Legacy, Your Team Is — by Priscila França

Early in her career, Priscila França believed mastery of code was the ultimate mark of success. But as her company shifted to agile, she discovered the real power of engineering leadership lies in people, not syntax.

This thoughtful essay reframes what it means to lead: translating strategy, giving context, and building trust so teams can thrive long after a system is deployed. Her story is a reminder that software fades, but the leaders and teams we nurture become the legacy that lasts.

Unsung Hero

Not every great story gets the spotlight it deserves. Each month, we’ll highlight one that quietly captures the insight and depth our community is known for.

Why “Growth at All Costs” Was Always Going to Fail — by Bold Her Future

In a time when “scale fast” was treated like gospel, this piece offers a sharp reality check. Bold Her Future breaks down the end of the venture capital boom and the rise of a new mantra: sustainability over speed. With clear data and powerful metaphors, the story argues that the startups of the future will be defined not by how much capital they raise, but by how efficiently they use it. A must-read for anyone rethinking what real growth looks like.

Highlights from Substack

In just two months, our Substack community has grown into a vibrant mix of technologists, builders, and storytellers. They have shared everything from hands-on AI experiments to powerful reflections on leadership and representation. Here are three standout stories from this first chapter.

From Analyst to ML Engineer Without Going Back to School Claudia Ng · Sep 17 Seven years ago, Claudia Ng couldn’t write a line of Python. Today, she’s an ML engineer who won $10 K in her first machine-learning competition. Her story reframes what it means to be “technical” in the age of AI. Showing us how business insight, curiosity, and problem-solving can matter more than degrees or fancy algorithms.

Claudia’s journey is proof that domain expertise is a superpower and that the most valuable skill in tech is learning how to bridge what’s possible with what’s useful. Read full story

I Built a Tool that Creates a Weekly Newsletter Digest Karen Spinner · Sep 12 What happens when you try to solve newsletter overload with a bit of Python, a Claude API key, and curiosity? Karen Spinner turned a common Substack problem, too many great reads and not enough time, into a working automation that curates and summarizes the best content from dozens of subscriptions.

She shares her process step by step, from data scraping to scoring engagement and building a functional digest generator. The result is a proof of concept that’s as transparent as it is inspiring. It's a reminder that experimentation is still the heart of innovation. Read full story

The Story of SheWritesAI: Building a Home for Women in AI Karen Smiley · Sep 24 What started as one message about missing representation became a movement. Karen Smiley’s story traces how a single Substack post grew into SheWritesAI. A global community and living directory of 500+ women and non-binary people writing about AI, data, and ethics across 50+ countries. Built on collaboration and visibility, SheWritesAI is transforming isolation into connection, helping readers discover new voices and writers find each other. It’s a blueprint for what happens when inclusion moves from frustration to action. Read full story

The Unsung Hero

Not every standout story gets the spotlight it deserves. Each month, we highlight one that quietly captures the honesty and depth our community is known for.

I Fear Becoming an Office Dinosaur Ivyna Koh · Oct 17 In this refreshingly candid piece, Ivyna Koh confronts the creeping fear of stagnation. That moment you realize you’ve stopped growing while the world races ahead. Through sharp metaphors and self-reflection, she unpacks what it means to be stuck in a “prehistoric” team culture and how to reclaim momentum using leverage, learning, and curiosity.

It’s a wake-up call for anyone who’s ever felt left behind and a reminder that growth begins the moment you decide to evolve. Read full story

Celebrating 10 Years of Code Like a Girl

Next January marks 10 incredible years of Code Like a Girl. I can’t believe we have been going for that long already. Since 2016, more than 1,000 writers have shared their journeys.

As we approach this milestone, we want to celebrate not just the publication but you: the readers, writers, and supporters who have made this community thrive.

To do this, we need your help!

What’s your CLAG moment?

What’s the story, quote, or experience that made you feel seen, motivated, or reminded you why this space matters?

Share your reflection here.

If we get enough responses, we will create a special anniversary story with them this January.

Thank you for being part of this journey, for reading, writing, and sharing your experiences over the past decade. Here’s to the next ten years of amplifying women and non-binary technologists’ voices.