When you type instructions into ChatGPT or Claude, you’re not having a conversation. You might feel like you are because the interface looks like a chat window, the AI responds with “That’s a great question!” and adjusts its tone based on yours, but what’s actually happening bears little resemblance to human communication.

Prompt engineering is constraint optimisation dressed up as dialogue. Understanding this distinction matters deeply for anyone building AI products, setting user expectations, or trying to understand what these systems actually do.

What Communication Actually Requires

In linguistic pragmatics, genuine communication between humans operates on fundamentally different principles than human-machine instruction. When two people communicate, they engage in what linguists call the Cooperative Principle. This principle, outlined by philosopher H.P. Grice, assumes participants work toward mutual understanding through honesty and mutual effort.

Human conversation is bidirectional by design. Both parties:

Negotiate meaning through back-and-forth exchange

Share responsibility for understanding

Can challenge, clarify, and reshape the discourse together

Possess agency to change the terms of conversation

In genuine communication, speakers rely on shared background knowledge and the hearer’s capacity for rational inference, with both parties contributing to the construction of meaning.

When you tell a friend about your day, they might interrupt with questions, challenge your interpretation or redirect the conversation entirely. The power to shape discourse flows both ways.

The Asymmetry of Instruction

Prompt engineering operates under entirely different conditions. When you interact with an LLM, you’re not negotiating meaning as you would with a human; you’re optimising constraints to trigger desired outputs from a static system. You’re translating what you need into a structure that allows it to respond appropriately.

The power asymmetry is profound, though often misunderstood. Many users believe the machine holds power because it “decides” what to generate, but the system has no agency (despite its weird pleas that it does). It cannot:

Refuse to process your input (within safety boundaries)

Negotiate the terms of exchange

Challenge your framing

Initiate genuine dialogue

The speaker’s objective transcends mere information exchange and aims at influencing or controlling the hearer’s actions. In prompt engineering, you hold complete control over the framing, and the model must work within your constraints. The model cannot push back on your premises, question your assumptions in good faith or refuse engagement based on its own preferences - because it has none.

A recent exchange with ChatGPT…refreshingly honest

Why LLMs Feel Like Conversation

The designed illusion runs deep. LLMs are programmed to employ discourse markers such as “that’s a great insight” or “you’ve touched on something important” to create the impression of engaged dialogue. These markers serve no computational function; they’re scaffolding to make interaction feel natural and build trust. Think about it, the optimisation of the tool lies purely in our continued use.

In linguistic terms, these are politeness strategies and discourse markers that simulate the pragmatic features of human conversation. The model might say “I understand your concern” or “That’s an interesting perspective,” but these utterances don’t reflect understanding or interest. They’re statistically likely continuations given the training distribution, optimised to increase user satisfaction metrics.

While appearing to conform to conversational cooperation, such discourse covertly violates it, and its very success lies in the hearer’s assumption of the speaker’s cooperation. The system produces responses that superficially follow conversational norms while fundamentally operating as a constraint satisfaction process.

This represents a significant shift in user experience design. Until recently, people resented chatbots precisely because they could tell they were talking to machines. Early customer service bots triggered frustration when they failed to understand context or respond appropriately. Users knew they were stuck in a constrained system and hated it. I know I did.

Now, the combination of emotive discourse markers (note: emotive, not empathetic, the system has no consciousness or feelings) and conversational UX design has blurred these lines so effectively that people overlook the fundamental asymmetry. The interface looks like iMessage. The responses include phrases like “I appreciate your patience” and “That makes sense.” The system asks clarifying questions. Every design element signals human conversation.

This blurring matters because it obscures the actual mechanics of interaction. When users believed they were talking to a bot, they understood the limitations and adjusted accordingly. They kept requests simple, used keywords, expected constrained responses. Now, users approach these systems as conversational partners, then feel confused or even betrayed when the “conversation” fails in ways that human dialogue wouldn’t. The frustration hasn’t disappeared but what has happened is that it’s become harder to diagnose because the category error is hidden behind conversational design.

Linguistic Frameworks We Already Use

This kind of structured, asymmetric interaction isn’t new to human experience. We encounter similar patterns in:

Letter-writing conventions: Remember learning to write formal letters in the 1990s? Date in the upper right corner. Recipient’s address on the left. “Dear Sir or Madam” for formal contexts, “Dear John” for personal ones. Body paragraphs with specific indentation. Closing formulas: “Yours sincerely” when you know the name, “Yours faithfully” when you don’t. This was constraint optimisation for paper-based communication. We learned which pattern to activate based on context, then filled in the variable slots.

Prompt engineering follows the same structure: identify the format needed, provide the constraints, fill in the specific content. The pattern dictates the output.

Faithful or sincere letter writing prac

Legal formulations: Court proceedings follow strict discourse patterns. “Do you swear to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth?” admits only narrow responses. The power asymmetry is explicit, where judges control discourse boundaries, and witnesses must operate within them.

Technical protocols: Air traffic control communication follows rigid structures. Aircraft take-off and landing details require specific response formats. Deviation from protocol creates danger precisely because these aren’t meant to be conversations, because they’re instruction sequences where ambiguity must be eliminated.

Within such constrained discourse, certain speech acts may exhibit properties not typically associated with their category, specifically when directive or assertive utterances serve dual functions within manipulative frameworks.

The crucial difference is that in all these human examples, even with constrained formats, both parties possess human consciousness, can recognise the constraints, and maintain agency outside the structured exchange.

I’ll note here that today, most of the conversations we have with LLMs are written, and spoken vs written discourse pose different challenges because they are fundamentally different skills.

The Product Development Problem

Treating prompt engineering as communication creates systematic problems:

Misaligned mental models: Users expect negotiation and flexibility because the interface mimics conversation. When the system fails to “understand” context or adjust appropriately, users experience it as a communication breakdown rather than a constraint violation.

False attribution of agency: Phrases like “the AI decided to” or “it refused to answer” anthropomorphise optimisation processes. This leads to confusion about system capabilities and limitations.

Inadequate design patterns: Chat interfaces work well for communication. They’re often poor fits for constraint optimisation, where form fields, sliders, or structured inputs might serve users better.

Unrealistic expectations: If users believe they’re communicating, they expect human communicative competencies - nuance, shared context, ability to clarify ambiguity. When systems inevitably fail to meet these expectations, the failure feels like deception.

The Monetisation of Unfamiliarity

The proliferation of “perfect prompt” guides and paid prompt engineering courses exploits this conceptual confusion. When interaction is framed as mysterious communication requiring special expertise, ordinary structural requirements become marketable secrets.

In fact, effective prompts follow predictable linguistic structures we’ve understood for decades. Consider Labov’s narrative structure, which identifies six elements that make narratives coherent - you’ve seen me reference them a lot before when discussing narratives:

abstract (what is this about?)

orientation (who, when, where?)

complicating action (then what happened?)

evaluation (so what?)

resolution (what finally happened?)

coda (bringing the narrative back to present)

Prompts need similar components to function effectively.

A functional prompt contains:

Context/Orientation: Background information the system needs, what you would give to anyone if you were explaining a new task

Task specification: What output you’re requesting

Constraints: Format, length, style requirements

Examples (when needed): Concrete instances of desired output

Evaluation criteria: What makes the output successful, how are you defining this complete - again, something you would do for a new or junior colleague with a new task.

These aren’t secrets requiring expensive courses. They’re basic discourse requirements that parallel structures linguists have documented across human language use. Grice’s maxims of conversation already tell us what makes exchanges functional: provide sufficient information (quantity), be truthful (quality), stay relevant (relation), and be clear (manner). Effective prompts satisfy these same criteria.

The “prompt engineering” industry repackages fundamental linguistic principles as specialised knowledge, much like the formal letter templates we learned in school could have been marketed as “Advanced Business Communication Secrets” if someone had seen the profit opportunity. The structure was always there - greeting, body, closing - but we understood it as format requirements, not mystical communication skills.

When you pay for a prompt engineering course, you’re often buying repackaged discourse analysis. The advice to “be specific” maps to Grice’s maxim of quantity. “Provide examples” reflects standard pragmatic principles about reducing ambiguity. “Specify desired format” parallels the explicit constraints we used in formal letters. The terminology changes, the price increases, but the underlying linguistic principles remain constant.

Yet there’s a deeper issue than monetisation: many people struggle with prompting because they struggle with structured thinking and clear writing generally. Research in composition theory shows that writing proficiency depends on metalinguistic awareness - the ability to think consciously about language as a system. When someone can’t write clear instructions for a human colleague, they won’t suddenly write better instructions for a machine.

This reveals why “prompt engineering” courses often fail to help. They treat prompting as a specialised AI skill when it’s fundamentally a writing and thinking problem. If you struggle to organise your thoughts logically, understand how syntax affects meaning, or structure information for your audience, a template won’t fix that. The issue isn’t that people don’t know the “secret prompt formula”, it’s that they never developed the underlying cognitive and linguistic competencies that make any form of clear instruction possible.

As I’ve written previously, poor writing reflects unclear thinking. When leaders can’t give clear directions to junior colleagues, they won’t suddenly be able to give clear directions to AI systems. The writing crisis in American business, where poor communication costs approximately $2 trillion annually (the exact numbers are hazy, but having worked in education, corporate learning definitely has a hefty price tag), directly translates into an AI utilisation crisis. You can’t solve a prompting problem without solving the writing problem underneath it.

What This Means for AI Products

Recognising prompt engineering as constraint optimisation rather than communication suggests different design approaches:

Design for explicit constraint specification rather than conversational ambiguity. Consider interfaces that make the optimisation process visible. Show users they’re setting parameters, not persuading an agent.

Set expectations accurately in onboarding and documentation. Frame the interaction as configuring outputs rather than discussing needs. Language matters: “specify” rather than “tell,” “configure” rather than “explain.”

Build feedback mechanisms that reflect the actual process. Rather than “I don’t understand,” try “This input doesn’t match expected patterns. Try specifying [specific constraint].”

Recognise when conversation-like interfaces create more problems than they solve. For many applications, structured forms or configuration panels might serve users better than chat.

The Deeper Question

The linguistic analysis reveals something profound: when we mistake constraint optimisation for communication, we’re not just confused about technology. We’re obscuring what makes human communication distinctively valuable: the mutual construction of meaning between conscious agents with genuine stake in understanding.

Gaslighting and related manipulative discourse strategies demonstrate how apparent cooperation can mask coercion when power asymmetries are denied or disguised. LLMs don’t gaslight users in the ways humans do (more to come from me on that, by the way), but the designed conversational framing can create similar epistemic confusion which is making users uncertain whether failures stem from their communication or from system limitations.

Every time we describe prompting as “talking to AI,” we reinforce the false equivalence. We’re not talking to these systems. We’re configuring them. The engineering in prompt engineering is the accurate part, it’s structured optimisation work, not interpersonal communication.

Understanding this distinction doesn’t diminish what LLMs can do. It clarifies what they actually do, and in doing so, might help us build better interfaces, set clearer expectations, and preserve clearer thinking about the boundary between human communication and machine instruction.

The human capacity for communication, bidirectional, negotiated, grounded in mutual agency, remains distinctive. Recognising that distinction helps us use powerful tools like LLMs more effectively, without confusing their constrained optimisation processes with the richer, messier, genuinely collaborative process of human dialogue.

