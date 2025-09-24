Code Like A Girl

Code Like A Girl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karo (Product with Attitude)'s avatar
Karo (Product with Attitude)
5d

I love this! Karen is such an important person in this community. She was also one of the first people to start chatting with me when I joined, and that encouragement meant a lot. Amazing work! 🤗

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Sam Illingworth's avatar
Sam Illingworth
4d

Thanks so much for platforming the amazing work that Karen is doing. Karen's writing on ethical AI and her capacity to bring such a positive and powerful community together is inspiring. 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Code Like A Girl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture