You might know that feeling of falling in love with a methodology the way some people fall in love with therapy.

I watched Agile help people and teams do amazing things together. Instead of being an abstract theory, to me, it was a framework that revealed something fascinating about how we actually collaborate and create. If you have ever wanted to be part of that kind of transformation, you know how seductive the promise is.

But in the tech industry, we often learn that having a brilliant idea is not enough.

We get ignored because people don’t always see themselves in the story we are trying to tell.

If you have ever been there, I get it. It is exhausting to speak a language of connection in a room that only values output.

The Observer Effect

Before I could help teams transform, I had to understand what I was observing. In physics, there is a concept called the observer effect. When quantum particles are observed, they react by moving and changing.

This is exactly what happens in a software team. When we are observed, we react, and our reaction depends on how we are being seen and treated. If you have ever felt your energy drain out of you because of how your manager looked at you, you have experienced this effect.

I started my career as an observer of code in QA. I was good at testing things. I could break a developer’s code with the right test case or a user behavior they hadn’t even considered possible.

But if you have worked in QA, you know it can sometimes exist in a strange space. It is necessary, but most people in the team won’t like you. And because it is a role frequently held by women, it’s often considered low status.

When paired with the right developer, the relationship between QA and dev can function like a successful marriage. But we know those developers are rare. Most of the time, the relationship is fueled by defensiveness, and finding bugs is treated as a personal attack rather than the job.

As we watch technology evolve, it is easy to see which parts of this work are being prioritized for automation. There is an eagerness to hand over repetitive test execution and regression suites to machines, but no one is trying to automate the work of figuring out what actually needs testing.

No one is trying to automate the difficult conversation with a developer about why their code is not ready. That work stays human. If you have been the person trying to bridge that gap, you know that this work is essential, even if it is currently being measured by a machine that cannot see its value.

From Observing Products to Observing People

The move from QA to the Scrum Master role felt like a natural progression of this observation. I wanted to move from finger-pointing at code to creating an atmosphere where people could find their own solutions.

I studied the Scrum Masters I worked with the way you would study a mentor. I noticed how they helped unproductive conversations change direction, and when they stepped back to let the team lead. I thought I understood what I was signing up for.

What I wasn’t prepared for was the inherited baggage.

We are often introduced to teams that come with existing dynamics and complicated ways of not working together. We usually get no case file.

No one briefs us on:

The developer who has been criticizing the process for six months.

The product owner who treats sprints as suggestions.

The teammate who has stopped speaking up because they were talked over too many times.

If you have ever had to learn to read a room within the first standup, you know this work:

You learn to watch who makes eye contact and who studies their shoes.

You become fluent in the semiotics of Slack response times.

You get to know the meaning behind a developer’s silence during a retrospective.

This is the level of perception we should look at when we talk about automating facilitators or standup tools.

Could an AI detect that someone’s three-word daily update shows signs of resentment rather than efficiency?

Could it notice that a senior developer’s helpful suggestions are actually criticism in disguise?

Maybe someday.

But if we could automate that perception, would it suddenly become valuable? Or would we just find new ways to dismiss it as something anyone could do if they just cared enough?

Your ability to read the room is the enabler of every successful sprint. You know when someone is actually blocked versus when they need encouragement to ask for help.

You know when something needs to be escalated versus when people need to work it out themselves. This perception is the work.

The Burden of Care

Servant leadership is a beautiful concept, but it comes with a massive amount of emotional labor. We are serving people who may not want to be served and leading people who don’t want to admit that they need leading.

If you have shown up to a retrospective only to face someone who has decided to be defensive, you know the effort it takes to manage your own frustration while trying to understand theirs.

We are often given responsibility for team health without the authority to address what is actually unhealthy. It’s a bit like being told to fix a patient without being allowed to diagnose them.

The mistake is pretending this isn’t management.

We get none of the tools or authority of an actual manager, and we can’t control compensation or career progression.

Yet we have all the responsibility.

When sprints fail, the question is always the same:

Why didn’t the Scrum Master do anything?

In these moments, being a leader with no authority feels like being a mom with no biological children.

We are expected to nurture and hold people accountable through the power of relationship alone. Like motherhood, the work is at the same time essential and undervalued.

I once had a CTO tell me I was the heart of the team. If that has happened to you, you know it sounds like a compliment, but it probably feels like a demotion.

Sure, hearts are vital, but brains make the decisions.

The Proof That’s Never Enough

Our best work is often not seen by others. When you successfully coach a senior developer to give feedback directly instead of venting, it’s invisible. When you change a meeting so the introverts can contribute, nobody notices.

The organization only measures what is easy to measure, like story points and sprint goals. Trust and psychological safety are invisible and, therefore, not given the value they deserve.

Many of us spend years trying to implement Agile in teams where leadership is not convinced. They keep saying we need to prove it will work. We provide papers, research, data, and experiences from other teams. No matter what we give, it’s never enough.

Every meeting with leadership can feel like an interrogation scene from a crime drama. You sit across from them, reading every micro expression, knowing that one wrong move could make the whole thing fall apart.

You learn which executive responds to data and which one responds to stories. You wait for the right moment to speak and interrupt their objections early.

You feel the exhaustion.

Learning to Let Go

During a particularly grueling Agile implementation process, when I asked a more experienced Scrum Master colleague what I was doing wrong, he told me that I needed to learn how to let go. He said that sometimes the organizations that need change the most don’t actually want it. They want to talk about wanting it, but they are invested in staying sick.

I kept thinking about what he said for weeks.

I watched teams go through the motions of retrospectives where nothing changed.

I watched leaders ask for feedback and then punish people for being honest.

I watched myself prepare better facilitation techniques, better frameworks, better ways to present the data.

I was treating their resistance as a problem I could solve with better skills. Our skills are real and important, but they can’t fix what the organization has decided to keep broken.

You can’t facilitate your way out of structural problems.

You can’t create psychological safety in a system that punishes vulnerability.

You can’t build trust in an organization that treats people as resources to be optimized.

If you have been treating somebody’s resistance as your personal failure, it’s time to stop. It’s not you, it’s them.

The Future of Work

I have moved on from the Scrum Master role, but I am still in the room as an observer of teams and AI.

What I’m observing is that we’re talking about automating the work we have already decided is valuable, like code generation and architecture, but not emotional labor or coordination work.

Maybe we genuinely can’t automate reading a room or noticing when someone’s silence means something. Maybe that work will always require a human. Or maybe we could automate it, but we have never valued that work enough to even try to articulate what it is. I honestly don’t know which one is true.

What I do know is that the labor hasn’t gone away. If you are the one still in that room, you know this. Someone will need to help teams navigate the anxiety of potentially being replaced. Someone will need to notice when a junior developer is struggling with a codebase they did not write and do not understand.

That someone will probably be underpaid. Maybe a woman. Probably doing work that is essential but treated as something anyone could do if they just cared enough.

What would it look like to actually value this work?

It would mean:

Paying Scrum Masters and coordinators accordingly.

Measuring team health with the same rigor we measure velocity.

training engineering managers in the facilitation skills we pretend they can’t learn.

hiring these roles before teams are in crisis instead of after.

stopping to ask why the people doing this work are predominantly women and what that says about how we define technical skill.

I doubt any of this will happen. The same people who decide what gets automated are the same people who have never had to do the work of holding a team together. They have never had to walk into a room and feel the weight of everyone’s emotions or translate between a developer who thinks in systems and a product owner who thinks in outcomes.

This connective tissue has kept their careers running smoothly without them ever having to acknowledge it.

But I will be watching and naming what I see, because the first step to valuing work is being able to describe what it actually is.

If you are still doing this work, you are not alone. And what you do matters, whether or not anyone is measuring it.

