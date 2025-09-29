Code Like A Girl

Tim M. Critical-AI-Solutions's avatar
Tim M. Critical-AI-Solutions
1h

The historical thread from Rosenblatt's 1956 schizophrenia research to today's YouTube algorithms is damning, but the critique conflates legitimate points about embedded bias with questionable claims. The asymmetric NN architecture propagating bias more than symmetric ones is verifiable. The MIT study disproving brain mimicry is solid evidence that NNs are marketing bullshit masquerading as neuroscience.

But the argument that NNs exclude "women's knowledge" by favoring propositional over experiential knowledge stretches thin. This was not a gender issue, it's a limitation of all formal systems trying to capture tacit knowledge. The 1995 claim that "the body has to be brought into AI" sounds poetic but offers no actionable framework.

The real toxicity isn't that NNs model "masculine" thinking. It is that they model 1950s pseudoscience about what masculine thinking supposedly is, then reproduce those errors at scale. The architecture doesn't need to be "feminized," it needs to stop pretending it's modeling human cognition at all.

