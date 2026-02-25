Analog collage part of Code Couture, a visual art series using collages & quotes from women and non-binary people working in science and technology. Credit picture: Anabella Aguilera

Art has the power of shifting public perception, challenging the status quo, and creating empathy and solidarity.

Feminist art collectives such as the Guerrilla Girls have shown for decades how visual interventions can expose inequality in ways that are direct, provocative, and impossible to ignore. Their work demonstrates that art can question power structures while remaining accessible and public.

This post is about using art-led interventions to challenge stereotypes in tech, foster dialogue, and build collective change. And you are invited to take part.

Is this how we still perceive people in tech?

I have a background in biology and spent over ten years working in life science research. Some time ago, I chose to explore new directions beyond academia, expanding my practice beyond the laboratory and into the public sphere.

Today, I work as a project coordinator at a Swedish research institute supporting life sciences. I remain surrounded by science, researchers, and many of the stereotypes that persist in the field. But alongside this role, I am also a creative practitioner working at the intersection of art, science, and gender equality. My practice explores how artistic interventions can open space for dialogue, challenge structural bias, and mobilize collective action.

My deep passion for gender equality and community building led me to volunteer at Pink Programming, Sweden’s largest community for women and non-binary people in tech. Primarily volunteer-driven, the core mission of this non-profit organization is to create a gender-equal tech industry. At its heart, Pink Programming is a vibrant and welcoming community that offers space, skills, and support for women and non-binary people to explore and grow in tech.

Last year, I attended a course offered by the organization I work for. One lecture focused on the importance of fostering a sense of belonging in learning environments. The instructors showed an image of a group of young, white men casually dressed, surrounded by computers. When asked what we saw, many participants immediately responded:

“Programmers.”

That moment stayed with me.

I remember thinking: Really? Is this how we still represent people in tech? And if so, who gets erased?

After seeing the picture and the following discussion held in class, I began to wonder how visual culture shapes who we imagine belongs in tech.

Around those days, I came across a call for artists for the FemTech + Feminist Tech Exhibition at KTH Royal Institute of Technology. The exhibition aimed to bring together interdisciplinary artworks exploring intimate health, data, and care from feminist and decolonial perspectives. I reached out to the organizers with a draft for a project exploring gender stereotypes in tech and science regarding appearance.

They liked the idea. Suddenly, I had a date for an art exhibition in Stockholm.

Developing Code Couture and the first exhibition

I chose art deliberately and, from the beginning, I wanted collage to be the medium for my project. Historically, collage has been used as a tool to question dominant narratives, disrupt stereotypes, and challenge systems of power.

But I didn’t want this project to reflect only my perspective. So, I created a short anonymous form and invited women and non-binary people to share their experiences around belonging and perceptions of competence and credibility associated with appearance. I circulated the form within the Pink Programming community and among colleagues in life sciences.

The responses came from AI developers, Java backend engineers, molecular biologists, biologists, physicists, and researchers across disciplines.

And a pattern emerged. Many described the subtle yet persistent pressure to shrink parts of themselves in order to blend in. A recurring theme was the need to tone down self-expression when entering new professional environments, especially male-dominated ones. This influenced decisions about what to wear: choosing darker colors over bright ones, avoiding certain styles, and minimizing makeup. Some spoke about smiling or laughing less. Others described carefully adjusting their tone of voice.

The message between the lines was pretty clear: credibility often feels conditional - and dependent on how well you blend in. The pressure was not always explicit. It was embedded in culture, expectations, and unspoken norms.

I used these voices as inspiration for creating art pieces and, with permission, included some of the quotes in the exhibition.

And this is how Code Couture was born, as an art-led intervention. As my way to denounce, “This is also part of tech culture. Look at it.”

“At my previous workplace I always heard from male colleagues that I don’t look like a developer. They asked if I was a designer, if I was a secretary. If I worked upstairs with HR and management. Solely based on the way I dress. I didn’t fit their idea of what a developer looks like and it made me so frustrated...why should I look bland/don’t dress up nicely? Why is being the same as them the expectation? How does dressing down make me a better developer?” - Woman. Frontend developer.

Analog collage part of Code Couture, a visual art series using collages & quotes from women and non-binary people working in science and technology. Credit picture: Anabella Aguilera

The FemTech + Feminist Tech Exhibition took place at KTH Royal Institute of Technology’s iconic Reactor Hall, the former site of Sweden’s first nuclear reactor. During the exhibition, I connected with inspiring artists and researchers presenting projects that spanned intimate health, the vaginal microbiome, menstrual care, fertility tracking, consent, climate crisis, synthetic voice, and data ethics.

Code Couture sparked conversations I will not forget. Many attendees approached me to share that the theme of appearance-based stereotypes in science and tech deeply resonated with them. Several women thanked me for making the issue visible. They shared personal stories and emphasized how real and widespread these experiences are.

Some men told me they were genuinely surprised by the quotes. They hadn’t realized that colleagues around them were navigating these invisible pressures.

The exhibition reaffirmed something important: this conversation is not only relevant, but it is also urgent. I left the Reactor Hall feeling more committed than ever to continue this work, expand the project, and keep pushing the dialogue forward.

Code Couture at the Femtech + Feminist Tech Exhibition at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology’s Reactor Hall. Credit picture: Georgios Andrikopoulos

Code Couture at the Pink Programming Festival

A few weeks after the exhibition in Stockholm, I was invited to present Code Couture at the Pink Programming Festival, celebrating the organization’s 10th anniversary. It was Sweden’s first coding festival focused on women and non-binary people — a celebration of creativity, community, and code.

As I was planning what to present, a comment from my friend (and now collaborator!) Mayra Bottino shifted the direction of the project entirely:

“What if you also showed how women and non-binary people would like to feel?”

Until then, Code Couture had focused on lived experiences: on comments received, subtle biases, invisible pressures. It was a project of exposure and denunciation. But exposure alone was no longer enough.

We asked ourselves: How do we move from naming the problem to imagining the alternative? Maybe change begins by envisioning the world we want to inhabit and building it together.

So, for the festival exhibition, we decided to take a step forward. We would not only show experiences of exclusion; we would also visualize aspiration.

I created a new form with new questions, inviting the Pink Programming community to describe how they want to feel in tech. Mayra brought this expanded vision to life by designing two powerful panels that framed the exhibition.

On the left, a black panel representing perceptions with collages in black and white, framed in black, accompanied by quotes of received comments. On the right, a pink panel representing aspirations, with vibrant collages framed in white, paired with quotes about how participants want to feel and the world they want to live in.

“I would love a tech world where we judge people on talent and ideas and not how they dress. So being able to dress as I want without feeling I won’t be taken seriously. A future without comments on how I dress or look would be a dream!” - Woman. Frontend developer.

Code Couture at the Pink Programming Festival. Credit picture: Anabella Aguilera.

Once again, Code Couture sparked deep conversations. Art became a vehicle for intimate dialogue. The black-and-pink format allowed participants to see their experiences externalized and to collectively imagine something different.

But as I stood in the large venue, surrounded by women and non-binary people of all ages, backgrounds, and levels of technical expertise, sharing experiences and envisioning alternatives, I noticed something. We were still speaking mostly to ourselves.

We already know these comments exist. We have lived them. We recognize the patterns. And we want change.

But what about those who may not experience these dynamics firsthand? Are they aware? And if they are, how do we invite them into the dialogue?

Pink Programming Festival. Credit picture: Anabella Aguilera.

Stereotypes in tech are structural. And structural problems require shared responsibility from women AND also men, educators, leaders, media, and the broader society that continuously shapes and reshapes our collective imagination.

The next challenge, then, is not only to make exclusion visible but to expand the circle of accountability. And together with Mayra, we are committed to using art to bring this conversation to more tables.

Pink Programming Festival. Credit picture: Mariana Cañavera Herrera

A step forward: Taking the conversation beyond women’s circles

So the question becomes:

How do we disrupt the idea of the “default tech body?” How do we expand our social imaginaries of who belongs in tech, and what they look like?

We believe art has a powerful role to play here. Art alone will not dismantle systemic inequality, but it can open doors. It can create emotional entry points where defensiveness lowers, and curiosity grows.

As we experienced with Code Couture, art invites reflection. Reflection can spark conversation. Conversation can lead to action.

Analog collage part of Code Couture, a visual art series using collages & quotes from women and non-binary people working in science and technology. Credit picture: Anabella Aguilera

Together with Mayra, we are envisioning a new project that makes diversity in tech visible in everyday public spaces, expanding the collective imagination of who belongs in the field.

We want to portray real women and non-binary people working in tech, across ages, backgrounds, body types, disciplines, and personal styles.

The project may sound ambitious, large, and costly, but our first prototype is simple. We will invite women and non-binary people in tech to send their own portraits. Each photo will be printed alongside a brief description. Together, the images will form a collective visual statement installed in a public space (streets, universities, libraries).

We already have a location in mind: a cultural space in Malmö, in southern Sweden. What we need now are the faces and the stories behind them.

We need you.

If you are a woman or non-binary person working in tech and would like to participate in this project, leave your contact details in THIS FORM. We will reach out soon.

Structural change cannot be carried out by those affected alone. But it can begin with a visible act.

Perhaps with a one sentence, written large enough for everyone to see: We Are Tech

We Are Tech: Join our project!

Credit picture: Anabella Aguilera

