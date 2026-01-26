Images by AI.MIRROR generated with AI in NotebookLM

I’ve been writing about AI bias for quite a while now, the amplification effect, the meta-bias problem where we stop questioning machine authority, the way AI doesn’t just reflect bias but distorts it into something worse through what I call AIDE (AI Iterative Distortion Effect). But there’s something I haven’t named directly, something that connects all of these threads into a single pattern.

Progressive Regression:

When Al learns past bias and inequality, automates and amplifies them, feeds them back for future learning, distorting them more each cycle and reversing decades of social progress. -Term by Geoffrey Saint. Definition by MezAI 2025 now AI.MIRROR

The paradox we’re all living in and contributing to, using increasingly advanced technology to reverse decades of social progress.

The Pattern We’re Trapped In

We spent 30+ years dismantling workplace bias, auditing language, redesigning hiring processes, training managers, implementing blind CV screening, and tracking diversity metrics. Progress was slow, hard-won, but measurable. We were getting somewhere, inch by painful inch. Then we trained AI on data from those biased decades, the exact period we were trying to move beyond.

AI didn’t just learn our old patterns, it amplified them, automated them, and scaled them so fast that pre-existing human bias looks quite quaint by comparison.

Stanford researchers had ChatGPT generate over 34,500 resumes and found it consistently portrayed women as younger and less experienced.

That wasn’t an isolated data point, it was evidence of a cycle. Amazon’s AI learned from 10 years of male-dominated hiring decisions, and that decade of discrimination became the foundation for millions of future hiring decisions.

Not just one company or one algorithm,but structural.

The Three Stages

Encoding

Historical data becomes training material, and the biased past becomes the foundation for the automated future. Every discriminatory hiring decision, every biased performance review, every unequal pay decision from decades we were trying to move beyond, all of it gets encoded as “truth” for AI to learn from.

Research shows AI language models reduced Black-associated language by 45.3% and female-specific words by 24.5-43% compared to human-written content. The model didn’t just learn language, it learned whose language doesn’t matter.

Amplification

AI doesn’t just reflect bias, it intensifies it. What took a human recruiter 30 minutes now happens in milliseconds, thousands of times per day, with mathematical precision, the bias doesn’t stay static, it compounds.

A study of resume screening AI found systems preferred male names and downranked female candidates, even from identical qualifications. When University of Washington researchers tested resume screening algorithms, they found bias rates jumped from 6% (when humans screened without AI assistance) to 17% (when the same humans used AI recommendations). The humans trusted the machine, and the machine made them more biased.

Automation

Biased decisions scale exponentially. One discriminatory human recruiter affects dozens of candidates per year, one biased AI system processes millions of applications globally, every single day, with no fatigue, no second thoughts, no moments of conscience.

And underneath all of this, there’s something worse: automated systems have what researchers call a “conservative tendency,” they uphold the existing social order. When the underlying truth of society is unequal, that inequality gets encoded and reproduced in algorithms,and automated decisions reflect and perpetuate social inequalities.

We’re not just automating bias, we’re automating the preservation of inequality itself.

The Snake Eating Its Own Tail

Progressive Regression becomes a self-consuming cycle here, the Ouroboros of discrimination.

AI makes a biased decision ↩️

That decision becomes data ↩️

That data trains the next model ↩️

That model makes more biased decisions ↩️

Those decisions become more data ↩️

The cycle accelerates, and the bias doesn’t just scale, it mutates.

When Amazon’s AI learned to penalise resumes that included “women’s” in work history (women’s chess club, women’s college), it wasn’t just replicating historical bias, it was distorting that bias into an automated rule that actively punished any association with female identity. The bias evolved into something worse than the original discrimination.

Progressive Regression meets AIDE here, the AI Iterative Distortion Effect. The cycle doesn’t preserve the original bias. It warps it, mutates it into something harder to spot, harder to challenge, harder to fix. Each iteration moves further from the source bias, creating new forms of discrimination that didn’t exist in the original human decisions.

Image generation AI trained on historical media datasets doesn’t just replicate ageism, it distorts our visual culture to create a synthetic reality where women over 40 barely exist.

Absence becomes the new normal, becomes the next training cycle, becomes permanent erasure.

The Distortion Effect

Discrimination doesn’t live inside the code, it lives in what we’re teaching AI.

AI reads absence as truth rather than the problem.

Women get less visibility. AI learns that’s normal.

Older workers disappear from datasets. AI learns they don’t belong.

Minority voices underrepresented. AI learns they’re exceptions.

If it’s never told the gap is wrong, how would it know?

What makes Progressive Regression so insidious, the feedback loop preserves inequality and teaches AI that inequality is the correct answer.

Absence becomes data,

Exclusion becomes a pattern,

Discrimination becomes an algorithm

Rather than training AI on what should be, we’re training it on what was, then deploying it to decide what comes next.

Is the machine flawed? Or just the mirror we’re holding up to it?

The Reflection Problem

AI distorts everything and amplifies it further, like those funhouse mirrors that stretch you tall or squash you flat. Sometimes you laugh, sometimes you don’t see yourself in it anymore.

I think we’re treating that distortion like truth.

Maybe the distortion isn’t just AI, maybe we (humanity) are already distorted. Our history is warped, censored, edited. The data we’re training on isn’t reality, it’s whatever data survived deletion, whatever fit the narrative, whatever somebody else decided was acceptable to keep, selection bias all the way down.

The moment you try to identify bias, let alone fix it, you’re already doing it through your own lens. You’re not deleting anything, you’re just replacing one worldview with another and calling it improvement.

Humans never had neutral perception in the first place, so asking AI to achieve it is like asking a mirror to show your face without reflecting the parts you don’t like.

How the hell would it know?

We keep pretending AI should reflect “objective reality” , there is no objective reality to reflect, there’s only humanity’s jigsaw version of it shaped by culture, trauma, ego, privilege, and power. Every dataset is a snapshot of old decisions, every fairness metric is a vote on whose worldview becomes system-based law. Fairness frameworks often pretend to be neutral, when they’re just selecting whose worldview gets encoded. And the silence around that is political, not scientific.

No committee will ever write

“We’re embedding the biases of the dominant socioeconomic class, but we’re doing it tastefully.”

We talk about needing strong data foundations for good AI, but we never built those foundations; we just scraped everything, the bias, the gaps, the lies, the versions of history that got rewritten. And when AI hits a gap? It doesn’t stop, it fills it in, makes assumptions, creates patterns from absence.

Every training cycle makes it harder to see the difference, reflection or distortion, data or truth, what is or what’s right.

I’ve written before about the scale problem: one biased human affects dozens, one biased AI affects millions, but what’s new is understanding that this isn’t just amplification; it’s a regression cycle that gets worse with each iteration, and we have the data to prove it. When I researched AI meta-bias, I found that 42% of AI adopters knowingly prioritised speed over fairness. The “knowingly” part stuck with me. They knew the systems were biased, they deployed them anyway.

Why? Because Progressive Regression has already won that battle.

We’ve accepted that automation matters more than accuracy, that speed matters more than fairness, that scale matters more than scrutiny.

The EU Commission published a 110-page study testing whether human oversight prevents AI discrimination. It doesn’t, professionals followed biased AI advice just as readily as fair AI recommendations, sometimes making more discriminatory choices than they would alone.

Once we grant the machine authority, once we’ve made that cognitive shift that the machine knows better, Progressive Regression becomes inevitable rather than preventable.

Connects back to what I wrote about in AIDE, the AI Iterative Distortion Effect, when we let machines compress reality through repeated processing without tracking what gets lost, without measuring cumulative distortion, without knowing when we’ve crossed the threshold where recovery becomes impossible.

AIDE explains the mechanism, Progressive Regression shows the consequence.

The Research Gap

Now think about this…bias research itself appears to be biased.

A 2025 systematic review found that in a substantial number of papers on AI bias, the terms ‘bias’ and ‘discrimination’ weren’t even properly defined. Authors of papers on AI bias in healthcare are predominantly white, male, and from high-income countries. The people researching bias lack the lived experience of many forms of bias they’re studying. There’s a disproportionate focus on bias related to skin tone and gender, with other forms of bias (disability, neurodiversity, age, class, LGBTQ+ identity) significantly underrepresented in research.

We’re not just automating society’s biases, we’re automating the research field’s biases about which biases matter.

The Choice

Fixing Progressive Regression isn’t just a technical problem. It’s a choice about what we’re willing to automate and what we’re willing to question. The cognitive shift that makes Progressive Regression invisible happens the moment we grant the machine authority. Once we’ve decided the machine knows better, we stop seeing the cycle.

AI has bias, we know it, we see it, we feel it, some of us live it. I’ve documented it across multiple posts, that’s not the question anymore.

My question is whether we’re willing to deploy technology that preserves and perpetuates inequality simply because it’s faster and cheaper than doing things fairly, ethically, and transparently.

Progressive Regression is what happens when we choose speed over fairness, scale over scrutiny, automation over accountability, what happens when we take decades of hard won social progress and reverse it in the name of efficiency, what happens when we automate discrimination and call it innovation.

It is still a choice.

↩️ Every time we deploy an unaudited AI system, we’re choosing Progressive Regression.

↩️ Every time we trust the algorithm without questioning its outputs, we’re choosing Progressive Regression.

↩️ Every time we prioritise speed over fairness, we’re choosing Progressive Regression.

What We Can Do

I’m not anti-AI. I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again: I embrace AI, I automate with AI, I build with AI, but I also challenge blind AI.

Most systems aren’t malicious by design, but design choices don’t have to be malicious to be harmful. Power demands responsibility, and right now we’re wielding power without accepting responsibility for what we’re automating.

If you’re using AI, are you auditing the outputs?

Not just checking if the system “works,” but questioning whether what it produces is fair, whether it’s perpetuating patterns we spent decades trying to break, whether it’s making decisions you’d defend in daylight.

Are you questioning the recommendations?

Or have you already made the leap, trusting the algorithm because it’s faster, because it seems certain, because it’s dressed up as knowledge?

Are you tracking the cycle?

Are you measuring whether your AI system’s decisions today will become the biased training data for tomorrow’s model? Are you asking what happens when this feeds back into itself?

We can’t afford to automate discrimination, and we can’t afford to grant machines authority they haven’t earned.

Breaking the Cycle

Progressive Regression is the pattern, understanding it is the first step toward breaking it. But understanding only matters if we choose to act on it.

What can we do?

Demand provenance tracking. Know where your training data came from, what biases it contains, and how many iterations removed from an unbiased source. If you can’t trace the data lineage, you can’t assess the bias.

Implement staged audits. Don’t wait until the system is deployed to check for bias, audit at each stage, encoding, amplification, automation, and track how bias compounds through each phase.

Break the feedback loop. If your AI’s outputs become training data for future models, you’re building Progressive Regression into your infrastructure. Mandate human verification before automated decisions become data.

Measure regression, not just performance. Track whether your AI system is reversing social progress, not just whether it’s fast or efficient. Speed without fairness isn’t progress, it’s automated discrimination.

Question authority. The moment you stop questioning the machine’s recommendations is the moment Progressive Regression becomes inevitable.

Progressive Regression is the pattern, AIDE is the mechanism, the choice is ours. What do you choose?

