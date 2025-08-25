The Sticker that Started it All

In 2015, I was invited to participate in a STEM workshop called Think About Math for girls in grade 9. I would be speaking directly with groups of 8-10 girls about how my degree in mathematics launched my career in tech. I wanted my message to stick, so I made stickers.

I designed a bold little sticker that said Code Like a Girl and printed 80 stickers, thinking that would be enough. Not only did the girls love the sticker, but so did the other women in the room. It was clear that I was going to need more stickers and had tapped into something more.

That sticker was just the beginning.

At the Think About Math event in 2015. You can see the original sticker on the table.

The Publication

As I spent more time encouraging girls to explore STEM and supporting other women in tech, I began writing about those experiences on Medium. But when I searched for a publication that focused on stories like mine, I couldn’t find one. So I created it.

In 2016, I launched Code Like a Girl on Medium. It was created to amplify the voices of women and non-binary folks in tech, to provide resources for parents and teachers to engage girls in STEM, and to offer men a place to learn how to be better allies.

Since then, the publication has grown into a thriving community. We’ve published more than 4,000 stories from over 1,000 writers, and our community on Medium has grown to over 58,000 followers. We’ve shared essays on everything from burnout and impostor syndrome to mentorship, career pivots, and feminist rage.

The Journey Continues on Substack

Now, we’re starting a new chapter here on Substack.

Code Like a Girl on Substack will be a highly curated version of the publication. On Medium, we publish 10 to 20 stories a week.

Here, we’ll focus on publishing 2-3 carefully selected pieces each week, bringing you:

Technical deep-dives and tutorials from women and non-binary technologists

Personal stories of resilience, bias, breakthroughs, and growth in tech

Actionable insights on leadership, equity, and the future of work

What makes this space different is that you’re not just reading stories, you’re joining a community of women in tech who are navigating the same challenges, asking the same questions, and celebrating the same wins.

Subscribe for free to get our stories, or become a paid subscriber to directly support this work and help us continue amplifying the voices of women and nonbinary folks in tech.

Write for US

If you’re a writer, we’d love to hear from you. If you’re already writing on Substack, send us a note at info@codelikeagirl.io and let’s explore how your work might fit in.

Benefits of writing with Code Like A Girl

We will recommend your publication, driving subscribers to your publication. We will promote your stories on Substack through notes. We will promote your stories on our LinkedIn and BlueSky Accounts. We are happy to include linkbacks to any of your pubs and websites in the story. You will be listed as a writer on this about page. You will be listed as a byline writer on the story when it is published.

Help Wanted

We’re just getting started here on Substack, and we’d be so grateful if you helped spread the word. Share our publication with friends, colleagues, or anyone who might want to be part of this growing community.

Thanks for being here. Let’s keep building something meaningful together.