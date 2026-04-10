Code Like A Girl

Code Like A Girl

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Ellen Johnson's avatar
Ellen Johnson
12h

Excellent article and extremely interesting and revealing. I appreciate your courage and resilience. It seems to parallel the overall attacks on democracy and a more compassionate style of living. I hope that we can change that in the future.

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AI Meets Girlboss's avatar
AI Meets Girlboss
13h

So many valuable lessons in here. What I truly appreciate is your clarity of thought and integrity throughout. 🩷🦩

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1 reply by Code Like A Girl
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