“Only 7 per cent of the most senior engineering leaders (CTO/EVP/SVP) are women or nonbinary people.” — The State of Women in Engineering Leadership 2025

It’s a sobering statistic but not a surprising one. But if you’ve spent any time in tech, you’re probably not surprised. It just confirms what so many of us have seen and felt for years.

This number isn’t just about visibility on a chart. It points to all the hidden barriers women keep running into in engineering. It’s not a lack of drive. It’s possibly a lack of sponsorship, not enough visibility, and a shortage of real psychological safety to take risks and grow. Most women don’t just “opt out”, they’re quietly squeezed out by workplaces that still don’t recognise their leadership potential.

One senior leader told me,

“Every day in my last engineering role, I fought the same battle. Senior male leaders said women didn’t have enough stakeholder engagement experience, and then turned around and kept women out of the meetings. They once complained there were ‘too many’ women in the room. I even offered to step out so the women on my team could stay.”

That’s not bitterness talking. That’s just honesty. These contradictions are everywhere. A company might speak about inclusion, but then you walk into a meeting room and the truth is obvious.

Another woman put it this way:

“We shouldn’t act like women need to chase leadership roles just to prove they’ve made it. The real work is about opening up the pipeline, getting more girls and young women into tech, so leadership is just a normal next step, not some rare exception.”

She’s right. For years, people have nudged women toward management because they’re “good with people.” Even if it’s well-meaning, that kind of thinking comes with a price. Like one engineer said,

“It’s tough to say no when someone means well. But leadership shouldn’t only mean managing teams. How many female principal engineers do you know? ”

Real equity isn’t about pushing women into some narrow, pre-approved path. It’s about making space for lots of kinds of leadership, from principal engineer to product visionary to CTO.

But the stories that hurt the most are the ones that feel like they should be from another era. One woman told me,

“They wouldn’t even interview us, even though we were qualified. I left my last job after someone told me I didn’t look like an engineer.”

It’s maddening and heartbreaking. By 2025, you’d think skill and results would matter more than someone’s appearance, but the bias just won’t die. And it doesn’t just hurt individuals; it shapes the culture for everyone.

When women get judged on looks instead of work, when confidence gets called defiance, when ideas have to be defended twice as hard just to be heard, the entire system pays a price.

And still, women stay. They build. They mentor. They innovate. They keep going.

What actually needs to change isn’t women’s ambition or behaviour. It’s the system around them.

We need leadership cultures that judge people by what they contribute, not how well they fit some mold. Places where women don’t have to prove they belong before they get to do the work. Companies that back up their inclusion statements with real action, fair interviews, visible sponsorship, real allies, top to bottom.

The next generation of women engineers shouldn’t have to look a certain way to be respected. They should be recognised for what they actually build and for the progress they make possible for everyone.

