I hit the proverbial wall recently.

A combination of overworking (when I’m having fun, I tend to keep going until I hit the wall 🤪)and being busy with life projects.

Not from social media. Not from manual posting or endless platform juggling. I burned out doing work I genuinely love: building with AI, creating tools, and experimenting with what’s possible.

And that’s when it hit me: we might have a problem.

If AI gives us the ability to do more, we think we SHOULD do more.

We’ve just traded manual exhaustion for AI-assisted exhaustion. The tool isn’t the issue. The mindset is.

But there’s something bigger happening here. Something that goes way beyond productivity hacks and automation tools.

I think we’re witnessing the death of online business as we’ve known it (forgive me for the “clickbaity” jargon here).

The Old Playbook is Dead

A friend recently shared something with me that I knew was coming, but still blew me away.

He was running Facebook ads, setting up audiences, targeting demographics, and doing all the things we’re told to do. But Meta’s AI in Ad Manager has changed the way ads are created. You can’t select people, demographics, etc., the way you used to. He was able to choose his lookalike audience and his own subscriber list, but for a new target audience, you have to use Meta’s AI.

The result?

The AI outperformed the human-selected audiences. 🤯

Think about that for a second.

AI is now better at finding your customers than you are. It can optimize ad performance, predict behavior, and target with precision that humans simply can’t match.

So where does that leave us? What’s our role when AI can execute better than we can?

And more importantly, what are we even building toward?

The Platform Reality Check

Let’s be honest about what these platforms are.

They need us to create content so they have something to show users, which allows them to justify selling ads. We’re not customers. We’re not partners. We’re content feeders keeping the machine running.

(Substack might be the exception here, but the big social platforms? Absolutely.)

They don’t care if we burn out. They don’t care if the grind is sustainable. They just need us to keep posting, keep engaging, keep feeding the algorithm.

The “be everywhere” strategy was always exhausting. However, with AI now making it possible to be everywhere, the pressure has intensified. Because if we CAN do it, shouldn’t we?

No. Absolutely not.

People Are Over It

Here’s what else is happening: people are more savvy.

They see the funnels coming a mile away. They recognize the upsell sequence. They know when they’re being pitched. The traditional digital marketing playbook—the one we’ve all been following—doesn’t work anymore (and I’m not sad about that).

Not because we’re executing it wrong.

But because the entire game has changed.

People are tired. They’re overwhelmed. They’re bombarded with content, offers, and “opportunities” every single day. They’ve developed sophisticated BS detectors, and they’re using them.

The tactics that worked five years ago? Dead. The strategies built businesses in 2019? Good luck.

We’re in completely new territory.

The AI Paradox

And then there’s the AI piece.

AI can help us:

Create faster.

Write better.

Design quicker.

Automate distribution.

Optimize performance.

It’s genuinely remarkable what’s possible now.

But here’s the trap: just because we CAN do more doesn’t mean we SHOULD.

I love AI. I’m building with AI. I see the incredible potential. But I also see how easy it is to fall into the “more, better, faster” trap - just with better tools.

The burnout doesn’t come from the tools. It comes from the belief that we need to use every tool to do everything all the time.

That’s not sustainable. And it’s not the point.

So What IS the Point?

I’ve been asking myself this question a lot lately: What kind of business do I actually want to build?

Not what I’m “supposed” to build. Not what growth at all costs looks like. What do I actually want?

And I think the answer is simpler than we’ve been making it:

✔️ Real relationships’ potential reach.

✔️ Depth over distribution.

✔️ Sustainability over scale-at-all-costs.

Maybe online business in this new era isn’t about being everywhere. Maybe it’s about being intentional about where you show up and why.

What I’m Experimenting With

I recently started using WePost.ai - not because I need another automation tool, but because it gives me breathing room.

The best part? I’ve connected with the founders. We’ve had calls. They’re coming to San Francisco for Tech Week, and we’re planning an event together. I’m building an actual relationship with the people behind the tool.

That’s the piece that matters.

The tool helps me distribute content without manually feeding every platform. But the real value? The human connection. The collaboration. The relationship that emerged from using something that aligned with how I want to work.

That feels like the new model to me.

Use AI for leverage, yes. Use tools that create space, absolutely. But lead with humanity. Build real relationships. Create depth, not just content.

The New Questions

Instead of asking “How can I be on every platform?” maybe we should ask:

Where do I actually want to build relationships?

What platforms feel good to me?

How can I use AI to extend my reach without losing myself in the process?

What does sustainability look like for my specific business and life?

Am I building something that depends on me burning out, or something that supports how I want to live?

What Business Might Look Like Now

I don’t have all the answers. I’m figuring this out in real-time. But here’s what I’m seeing:

Your Real Business Lives in Spaces You Control

Email lists. Substacks. Your own platforms. Places where the relationship belongs to you, not an algorithm.

Show Up Fully in a Few Places

Choose 1-2 platforms where you genuinely enjoy creating, where real conversations happen, and where the energy feels good. Go deep there.

Let AI Handle the Rest

Use automation strategically for visibility and distribution. Think of it as extending reach, not replacing presence.

Build Relationships, Not Just Audiences

The creators who thrive won’t be the ones with the biggest followings. They’ll be the ones with the deepest connections.

Optimize for Life, Not Just Growth

What’s the point of building a successful business if it requires you to sacrifice everything else? The goal isn’t just revenue - it’s a life you actually want to live.

Traditional digital marketing is dying because it was built on interruption, manipulation, and volume.

The new model, whatever it becomes, will be built on connection, value, and intention.

AI can be part of that. But only if we’re thoughtful about how we use it.

It’s about asking better questions: Not “How can I do more?” but “What actually matters?”

Where I’m Landing (For Now)

I’m still building, still experimenting, and still using AI in ways that excite me.

But I’m done with the pressure to be everywhere, do everything, and optimize every moment.

I’m choosing platforms where I want to show up. I’m using tools that give me breathing room. I’m building relationships that matter. I’ve let go of the idea that growth requires burning out.

Perhaps online business now resembles this: smaller, more intentional, and more human. Less noise, more signal. Less hustle, more sustainability.

Or maybe I’m completely wrong and everything will look different in six months.

But I’d rather figure it out while building something I can sustain than burn out chasing someone else’s definition of success.

What about you? How are you thinking about online business at the moment? What does sustainable growth look like for you?

I’d genuinely love to hear your thoughts.

