Code Like A Girl

Code Like A Girl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim Doyal's avatar
Kim Doyal
4h

Thank you so much for publishing my article here. I appreciate being asked & for the opportunity. 😊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Code Like A Girl
Minh H.'s avatar
Minh H.
7h

People really do develop a 6th sense of getting sold to.

I use adblock. Not sorry. The FBI of all things reccomend it.

Whenever I scroll brain rot with my friend, they'll clock an ad instantly.

I take a few seconds.

If I had a dollar for every time I've been told, "yo, scroll don't mess up my algorithm" I could probably afford eggs.

Recently had a similar conversation with a VP of sales.

They predicted how B2C might start increasingly looking like B2B.

Relationships first.

Then again, there's literally AI startups built around people-matching.

reverseengineeringharmony.substack.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Code Like A Girl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture