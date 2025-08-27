Microsoft just analysed 200,000 conversations between people and AI, and what they found changes everything we thought we knew about automation.

Complete study here: Working with AI: Measuring the Occupational Implications of Generative AI

In 40% of conversations, what people were asking AI to help them with was completely different from what the AI was actually doing. Nearly half the time, humans and AI were operating on totally different wavelengths, yet somehow still getting stuff done.

Think about it this way: when a marketing manager asks AI to help brainstorm campaign ideas, their goal is creative thinking and strategy development. But what the AI is actually doing is more like being a research assistant, gathering examples, synthesising information, and providing consultation.

Or when someone asks AI to debug their code, the user’s goal is software troubleshooting, but the AI’s action is more like technical mentoring or teaching.

The researchers also note that “in research-based tasks, the user’s goal is to gather information (a work activity performed by journalists, scientists, etc), while the AI’s action is to provide information (a work activity performed by receptionists, librarians, customer service agents, etc).”

AI isn’t replacing human thinking. It’s becoming the world’s fastest research department.

The Service Jobs Nobody Expected

The job rankings turn a lot of our assumptions about AI and work on their head. Interpreters and translators top the list with a score of 0.49. But surprisingly close behind are roles like passenger attendants, sales representatives, and customer service professionals.

These aren’t the high-skill knowledge jobs many assumed would be protected by human creativity and complex reasoning. These are service jobs, but service jobs focused on information transfer, not physical care.

The AI can help look up policies and draft responses, but it can’t draw blood or lift a patient.

The Data Scientist Myth Explodes

Meanwhile, data scientists, the supposed AI gods, rank 28th with a score of 0.36. Twenty-eighth!

Remember when Harvard Business Review called data scientist “The Sexiest Job of the 21st Century” back in 2012? Everyone rushed to get Python certifications and statistics degrees because, obviously, the people who understood AI would be bulletproof when AI took over.

They were utterly wrong.

Data scientists spend their days cleaning data, writing queries, generating reports, and explaining statistics to business people. All stuff AI happens to be good at.

The phlebotomist drawing blood from your arm? Not exactly the sexiest job, but infinitely more secure with a score of 0.03.

If there’s one thing I know for sure after twenty years of watching technology predictions crash and burn, it’s that nobody really knows what’s coming next.

The ATM Lesson We’re Ignoring

Remember when ATMs were going to kill bank teller jobs? Banks just opened more branches because ATMs made banking cheaper. Tellers became relationship managers instead of cash dispensers.

The Microsoft data suggests something similar. AI isn’t eliminating work activities but reshuffling who does what. The average conversation matched 2.82 work activities on the user side and 6.44 on the AI side. Every time someone asks AI for help with one thing, the AI ends up doing six different things.

This creates a “task reallocation” — humans and machines dividing labour in unexpected ways.

Education?

Here’s something that challenges conventional advice: jobs requiring Bachelor’s degrees show slightly higher AI impact than those with lower educational requirements. The employment-weighted average is 0.27 for Bachelor’s degree jobs versus 0.19 for jobs requiring less education.

It’s about information flow.

Jobs moving information around, regardless of educational requirements, are getting AI-ified. Jobs moving atoms around or managing complicated humans are much safer.

The Phlebotomist Problem

Right after the Phlebotomist, you have Nursing Assistants, Hazardous Material Removal Workers, and so on. But scan through that bottom 40 list and you’ll notice something: these aren’t just physical jobs.

They’re jobs where physical intervention is the core task, drawing blood, lifting patients, and handling dangerous materials.

Nursing assistants, massage therapists, and dishwashers. Sure, some of this is a physical limitation. But dishwashers?

Come on.

We’ve had dishwashing machines since the 1950s. The reason dishwashers still exist isn’t because we can’t automate the task. And that’s because someone still needs to load the machine, handle the exceptions, and deal with the weird stuff.

This maps to something Clayton Christensen wrote about in The Innovator’s Solution. Disruptive technologies don’t replace jobs cleanly. They change what the remaining humans optimise for.

The dishwasher’s job becomes more about managing the chaos that machines can’t handle.

The Real Disruption is Organisational

Remember when email was going to make us all more efficient? Instead, it created an entire ecosystem of productivity theatre, inbox zero, email etiquette training, and tools to manage email. The Microsoft data suggests AI is heading down the same path.

The average conversation in their dataset matched 2.82 work activities on the user side and 6.44 on the AI side. This means every time someone asks AI for help with one thing, the AI ends up doing six different things.

Companies are going to discover that integrating AI doesn’t eliminate jobs. It creates new categories of work around managing, training, and quality-controlling AI outputs. The “prompt engineer” job posting is just the beginning.

What This Means for Tomorrow

The Microsoft researchers conclude with typical academic caution: “Our data do not include the downstream business impacts of new technology.” This means we can see what people are doing with AI, but we have no idea what it means for actual jobs.

No shit, Sherlock!

Nobody knows!

This is what I’ve observed, though! Employers are getting this completely backwards. They’re looking at these AI applicability scores and thinking “Great, we can replace our customer service reps and salespeople.”

Look at the numbers again.

Customer service representatives have an AI applicability score of 0.44 — sounds high until you break it down. Their “coverage” (how much of their job overlaps with AI capabilities) is only 0.72. The “completion” rate (how often AI finishes the task) is 0.90. But the “scope” (how much of the work activity AI can actually handle) is just 0.59.

In plain English: AI can help with about 72% of what customer service reps do, it completes those tasks 90% of the time, but it only handles about 59% of the full scope of each task.

The companies firing customer service reps and replacing them with chatbots are missing the point entirely. The smart move is giving your existing reps AI superpowers.

Let the AI handle the policy lookups, the account research, and the initial response drafts. Then let the human do what humans do best, read the emotional subtext, handle the weird edge cases, turn an angry customer into a loyal one.

Same story with sales representatives. They score 0.46 on AI applicability, but look closer at the data. The AI is great at “providing information to customers” and “explaining technical details of products.” It’s rubbish at reading body language, building trust, or knowing when to shut up and let the customer talk.

My Final Take

The data suggests AI’s biggest impact won’t be replacing workers. It’ll be turning every knowledge worker into a hybrid human-AI research team. The winners won’t be the companies that fire the most people. They’ll be the ones that figure out how to make their people ten times more effective at the human stuff that AI can’t do.

Recent studies show workers are 33% more productive in each hour they use generative AI, with the Federal Reserve finding that workers save enough time to translate into a 1.1% increase in aggregate productivity.

For specific tasks, the gains are dramatic: troubleshooting sees a 76% reduction in time, while programming and critical thinking show over 70% time savings.

But here’s what matters more than the time saved: what workers do with it. The studies show productivity gains are most pronounced among the least skilled workers, suggesting AI helps communicate tacit knowledge quickly, democratising expertise.

If you want to future-proof yourself, don’t just learn to prompt. Learn to notice what AI still sucks at.

And build from there.

Emotional nuance, on-the-fly improvisation, physical context, and human trust - those are your assets now. If your job relies on metaphor, muscle, or complicated humans, you’ve got breathing room.

But if your work lives neatly in a CMS, a spreadsheet, or a script?

Better start making friends with the dishwasher.

