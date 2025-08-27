Code Like A Girl

Code Like A Girl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neela 🌶️'s avatar
Neela 🌶️
Aug 27

Welcome to Code Like A Girl Substack style :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Code Like A Girl
Mack Collier's avatar
Mack Collier
Aug 27

Great and grounded article on the hype and reality of AI. I think you nail the nuance of integrating AI, it's not gonna replace everyone, it's going to augment what we don't do well, letting us focus on what we do well, and do BETTER than AI does. Your ATM example of how bank tellers started focusing more on relationships is a great example. AI can't write an article as well as I can, but there are certain things it can do better, like structure the article, and write copy that's self-promotional, cause I hate doing that!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Code Like A Girl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture