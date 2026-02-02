Code Like A Girl

Sinéad Fitzgerald
12h

Thank you for amplifying my article, @Code Like A Girl. I’m fascinated by the irony that even in the tech industry, that prides itself on innovation, women and non-binary folk are so often encouraged to perform a more “masculine” version of themselves. The system rewards the “mask”, not the feminine intelligence underneath.

I’d love to hear whether your readers feel this too, and how/if they push back.

1 reply by Code Like A Girl
The AI Architect
6h

Solid research breakdown on the archetype problem. The part about standardizing questions really stood out to me, because I've seen how the framing alone can steer a founder into defense mode or growth mode. Been on both sides of that divide and its wild how much the question structure matters. Treating empathy as a signal rather than weaknes should be the baseline but we're clearly not there yet.

1 more comment...

