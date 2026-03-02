Created in ChatGPT and Canva by the author.

There is no shortage of writing about toxic leadership.

There is also no shortage of advice about what to do when you’re dealing with it.

Most of that advice assumes one thing:

that HR is the place you go when leadership becomes the problem.

But what happens when the toxic leader is in HR?

That question almost never gets asked publicly.

There is very little research on it. And people who experience it often don’t talk about it at all — not because it isn’t damaging, but because it’s uniquely difficult to name without sounding “unprofessional,” “bitter,” or “defensive.”

I’m writing about this because I’ve lived it. Not as a one-off bad interaction, and not as a misunderstanding, but as an ongoing dynamic.

I’m not sharing details to settle scores. I’m sharing it because this situation creates a specific kind of harm that doesn’t get acknowledged, even in conversations about toxic workplaces.

Why this Situation is Different from Having a Bad Boss

When your manager is toxic, you usually still have somewhere to go.

You document.

You escalate.

You report concerns.

You look for support.

When the person causing harm sits in HR, those options shrink fast.

HR controls:

investigations and outcomes

access to complaint processes

definitions of “appropriate behavior”

how concerns are framed when shared upward

what gets documented—and what quietly disappears

That doesn’t mean every HR leader abuses that power. Many don’t.

But when someone in that role behaves poorly, the imbalance is extreme. The systems meant to protect employees now sit in the hands of the person being complained about, or their close allies.

That changes how people behave.

People don’t raise concerns. They self-edit. They second-guess their own reactions. They wait things out. Or they leave.

How Women are Disproportionately Affected

There’s evidence that toxic workplace environments are not experienced equally across genders, and that matters here.

Large-scale analyses of employee reviews have found that women are significantly more likely than men to describe their workplace culture as toxic, defined by disrespect, exclusion, unethical behavior, or abuse. In one widely cited analysis, women were about 35% more likely than men to report toxic culture, and the gap has widened in recent years.

What’s important to say next is this: there is very little research that looks at this dynamic inside HR specifically.

That absence doesn’t mean the issue is rare. It means it’s difficult to study and risky to surface. When harm originates within HR, reporting carries higher professional cost, especially for women, who are already more likely to be penalized for how concerns are perceived rather than for the substance of what they raise.

Broader research shows that women are more likely to report relational and systemic harm: exclusion, undermining, shifting expectations, or tone that erodes trust over time. These issues are easier to downplay because they don’t always produce a single, documentable incident.

When the person responsible for evaluating, categorizing, and escalating concerns is also the source of harm, those experiences are less likely to be taken seriously, regardless of intent.

This isn’t about personality or sensitivity. It’s about how power and credibility operate inside organizations.

Why this Doesn’t Show up in the data or Headlines

That dynamic helps explain why this issue rarely appears in formal research or public conversation.

I searched specifically for studies on toxic leadership within HR itself. I found one dissertation, Toxic Leadership in HR, published in 2020.

One.

Again, the lack of research doesn’t mean the problem is uncommon. It means the people most affected have the least incentive—and the highest risk—when it comes to speaking openly.

HR professionals working under toxic HR leaders face a layered threat: raising concerns can jeopardize their reputation, future employability, and professional standing all at once.

The Garcia dissertation identified themes that will sound familiar:

manipulative and controlling behavior

incompetence paired with authority

leaders who present as supportive publicly but cause harm privately

senior leadership unaware—or choosing not to see it

What stood out wasn’t just the behavior. It was how isolated participants felt, and how limited their options were while it was happening.

That isolation isn’t accidental. It’s structural.

What People Experience Instead of Accountability

When HR leadership is the source of harm, accountability doesn’t usually fail loudly.

It fails quietly.

Concerns are reframed as “communication issues.” Patterns are treated as one-off misunderstandings. Employees are labeled difficult, emotional, or misaligned. Processes move forward, but nothing actually changes.

Over time, people learn what the system will and won’t absorb.

They stop raising issues that go nowhere. They narrow what they say. They disengage. Some leave. Others stay and carry the cost because they don’t see a safe alternative.

This is what happens when a system designed to protect employees also has the power to neutralize them.

What Women can Realistically do When the Toxic Leader is in HR

When the toxic leader sits in HR, the usual advice breaks down quickly.

“Report it.”

“Document everything.”

“Go through the proper channels.”

Those steps assume the system is neutral. In this situation, it often isn’t.

That doesn’t mean there are no options. It means the options are narrower, slower, and more strategic than people like to admit.

Here are approaches that reflect the reality of the power imbalance—not ideal outcomes.

Shift from “resolution” to risk management

When HR is the source of harm, the goal often isn’t fixing the behavior. It’s protecting yourself.

That means thinking less about being heard and more about minimizing exposure:

limiting unnecessary interactions

keeping communication factual and brief

avoiding informal conversations that can be reframed later

Be selective about documentation—and how it’s stored

Documentation still matters, but not in the way most advice suggests.

Instead of documenting everything, focus on:

patterns, not isolated incidents

language used to characterize you or your work

moments where policy is applied inconsistently

Keep this documentation outside of company systems. Its value is rarely internal. It’s about clarity, memory, and optionality later.

Build credibility outside the HR function

When HR is compromised, internal validation becomes unreliable.

That makes external credibility more important:

maintaining relationships beyond your immediate org

keeping your work visible outside HR-controlled narratives

staying connected to people who can vouch for your judgment and integrity

This isn’t networking for opportunity. It’s anchoring your professional identity somewhere safer.

Stop expecting HR to protect you—and plan accordingly

One of the hardest adjustments is accepting that HR may not be a safe advocate in this situation.

That realization is painful, but clarifying.

Once you stop expecting protection, you can:

make clearer decisions

stop re-litigating the same concerns internally

redirect energy toward exit timing, financial preparation, or role changes

Clarity reduces harm, even when the options aren’t good.

Know when staying quiet is strategic—and when it’s costing too much

Silence is often framed as failure. In reality, it’s sometimes a calculated choice.

The question isn’t “Should I speak up?”

It’s “What does speaking up cost me here—and is that cost survivable?”

For some, staying is temporary triage.

For others, the psychological cost becomes too high, even without a clear exit.

Both responses are rational. Neither is a moral failing.

Why senior leaders often miss it

In many organizations, HR leadership is trusted implicitly.

Executives rely on HR to manage risk, maintain order, and handle conflict. That reliance can turn into blind trust.

When concerns do surface, they’re often filtered. By the time they reach the top, the sharp edges are gone. What remains sounds manageable, vague, or like a “people issue” rather than a leadership one.

There’s also an uncomfortable truth:

Questioning HR leadership means questioning the system executives depend on to protect the company.

That’s not a comfortable place to go, especially when everything looks functional from the outside.

What executives should notice

If you’re an executive reading this, there are a few signals that deserve closer attention:

No one escalates issues past HR anymore. This doesn’t mean problems stopped. It usually means people learned it isn’t safe or worth it.

HR feedback always sounds polished but never changes outcomes. If concerns are consistently reframed as “misalignment,” “communication style,” or “individual resilience,” ask what’s being filtered out.

High performers leave quietly. When strong, credible employees exit without drama or formal complaints, it’s often because they don’t believe the system will protect them.

HR is never the subject of scrutiny. Any function treated as beyond question becomes a risk. HR included.

Executives don’t need to assume bad intent to ask better questions.

But trust without verification is how blind spots become culture problems.

The cost to people and to the organization

The impact isn’t just personal. It’s cultural.

When HR leadership is toxic, trust erodes in ways that are hard to repair. People stop believing processes are fair. Your best talent leaves quietly. Ethical lines blur.

The organization may still function, but it does so with fear, caution, and silence baked in.

From the outside, things may look stable.

Inside, people are watching what happens to those who speak up and adjusting their behavior accordingly.

Why I’m writing this

I’m not suggesting that HR is uniquely bad or that toxic leadership only exists there.

I’m saying that when it does, the damage is deeper and harder to address.

I’m writing this because people in this situation often think they’re alone or that they’re failing to handle it correctly.

They’re not. They’re responding to a structure that offers very few safe options.

If we’re serious about addressing toxic workplaces, we have to be willing to talk about the places where accountability is least likely to surface—even when that conversation is uncomfortable.

Especially then.

