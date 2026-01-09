I read a new report about women in AI leadership recently, and it stopped me mid-scroll.

Image created with ChatGPT

Russell Reynolds Associates found that women hold only 10 percent of CEO or top tech roles in AI companies. 86 percent of the women who are in leadership are clustered in HR and legal. The report summed it up with a line that made me pause:

“Despite AI appearing neutral, it internalizes and iterates on all the same biases we have — including gender bias.”

It’s supposed to be the most advanced technology on the planet, and it’s still running the same old playbook.

If we are honest with ourselves, we know this is a widespread startup culture problem.

The Same Pattern in the General Startup Ecosphere

You’ve seen the stat by now: less than 2 percent of venture funding goes to women founders.

I see the ripple effects of that every day.

When women founders reach out to me, it’s often early. Sometimes, before there’s even an MVP, they’re already thinking about how the business will scale, how teams will communicate, and what kind of systems will hold it all together. They want to start clean.

When men reach out, it’s usually later. The product’s live, the fires are burning, and someone finally shouts, “We need operations!”

That’s not a failing. It’s just pattern recognition.

Systems Reflect Their Builders

My friend Sam Illingworth, who writes Slow AI, put it perfectly:

“AI tools are not neutral. They repeat what is most available and most dominant, both in their training data and in the perspectives of those who built them. Without intervention, they amplify the loudest voices.”

He’s talking about AI, but it applies just as easily to human systems.

Startups love to proudly say they’re building the future, but if everyone at the table thinks the same way, you’re not building the future.

You’re rebuilding the past, just faster.

Bias doesn’t just live in algorithms. It lives in org charts, hiring decisions, and what gets documented (or doesn’t).

The Difference Foresight Makes

I’ve worked with both types of founders.

One of my current clients is already mapping her company’s future structure, even though the team is still lean. She brought me in early because she wants the ops brain in the room. Someone to translate her vision into structure before growth gets messy. She knows that designing for clarity now means she can scale without chaos later.

Years ago, I worked for a founder who could see the next decade of healthcare innovation but hadn’t planned a single system to run the business behind it. It was all instinct, no infrastructure. He appreciated how my brain worked once I arrived, but he hadn’t thought about operations until it was already slowing him down.

Then there was a founder who built her firm’s processes before anyone told her to. She was excited to have me formalize what she’d already started, turning her early instincts into real, repeatable systems. Those became the reason her company could grow without breaking.

Same brilliance. Different results.

Why Every Founder Needs a Woman in the Ops Seat

When women help design how a company runs, things move differently.

Smarter. Not slower.

We tend to ask, “What happens next if we don’t fix this now?”

This is operational intelligence.

Good operations is empathy at scale. It’s pattern recognition mixed with foresight. It’s the part of the business that prevents you from repeating the same mistakes, just with better software.

And yes, the startups that bring women into that seat early, whether as founders, operators, or board members, run cleaner. The data shows it. My client list confirms it.

What Happens When Women Are in the Room

This isn’t a vibe thing or just my pattern recognition. Check the receipts:

Data from UC Berkeley’s 20-year analysis of 14,000 venture-backed startups found that companies with at least one female founder exited faster than all-male teams, saving investors years of burn and accelerating liquidity.

Boston Consulting Group ran the numbers, too:

“For every dollar of funding, female-founded startups generated 78 cents in revenue, while male-founded startups generated just 31 cents.”

That’s more than twice the revenue per dollar invested.

First Round Capital saw the same in their portfolio:

“Companies with at least one female founder performed 63% better than their investments in all-male teams.”

And the Berkeley report summed it up best:

“The presence of at least one female founder shortened the number of years required for startups to achieve an exit.”

Even venture analysis newsletters like my friends at The VC Corner echo the pattern:

“Female-founded companies generate more than twice the revenue per dollar invested than male-founded ones.”

In other words… when women help build, companies grow smarter, faster, and with better returns.

This is empathy in action.

It’s operational intelligence showing up on the balance sheet.

A Gentle Nudge to the Founders Reading This

If you’re a founder building something big and the chaos is starting to creep in, find a woman who sees the whole board.

Give her the authority to design how your company actually works.

And if you are that woman, already thinking three steps ahead while everyone else is sprinting, you’re not overthinking it.

You’re leading.

This is the work I do every day: helping founders build systems that actually hold as they grow.

Because the future doesn’t need faster startups.

It needs wiser ones. Let’s change the script, friends.

