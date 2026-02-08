Created with ChatGPT. The prompt: Using my reference image , create a new image with women walking up a hill and the title Women Rising. The hill should look like a pile of Substack stories. The women should be similar to the women in the reference image. Different ethnicities, sizes.

Women are writing about technology on Substack. A lot of them.

Their work is thoughtful, well researched, and engaging.

But when you look at who shows up on Substack’s Technology Bestseller and Rising lists, a different story appears. One that has very little to do with talent, and everything to do with how visibility actually works.

Last fall, as Code Like a Girl started paying closer attention to Substack’s tech ecosystem, we went looking for more women to follow, subscribe to, and share. The Technology lists seemed like the obvious place to start.

What we found wasn’t shocking.

But it was disappointing. There were hardly any women on either list.

These lists aren’t decorative. They’re a signal. They say this is who matters. They’re one of Substack’s primary discovery mechanisms. Show up on a list and you gain followers, views, recommendations, and subscribers.

Visibility changes outcomes.

And once visibility concentrates, it compounds.

Substack’s discovery systems reward existing visibility. Lists, badges, and recommendations are all downstream of who is already being seen.

When women start with less exposure, they receive fewer recommendations, appear on fewer lists, and benefit less from compounding growth mechanisms.

The system isn’t designed to correct an imbalance. It unintentionally reinforces it. And we’re going to do our best to counteract that.

So We Stopped Guessing and Started Counting

Looking at the lists, it was clear women were underrepresented. But by how much? And how did that compare to the industry more broadly?

Women make up roughly 22% of the tech workforce. That number is already low, but it gave us a baseline.

So instead of relying on gut instinct, we reviewed the lists manually.

As of December 8:

13 women appeared on the Technology Rising list

10 women appeared on the Technology Bestseller list

Each list contains 100 publications

Representation on these lists was worse than industry averages, not better.

At a minimum, you might hope visibility would roughly mirror participation. At best, you might hope it would exceed it, because overrepresentation is one of the few ways entrenched perceptions actually change.

Visibility doesn’t just reflect reality.

It shapes it.

That belief has been core to Code Like a Girl for nearly ten years.

The Work Isn’t the Problem

Over more than ten years on Medium, we’ve published work from over 1,000 writers, many of them women writing thoughtful, rigorous work about technology.

In our first five months on Substack, we’ve continued that work by publishing more than 45 women writing deeply informed technology stories.

Beyond our publication, we follow hundreds of women writing about tech. SheWritesAI alone tracks 600+ women writing about AI on Substack.

The women are here. They are writing. They are building in public.

What they’re missing is visibility.

Why Visibility Compounds

One thing that made this impossible to ignore was watching how thresholds and badges change what gets seen.

Appearing on Rising or Bestseller lists increases exposure. Badges act as social proof that increases trust and improves conversion.

Research shared recently suggests that earning a Bestseller badge can temporarily increase paid conversion by roughly 25% for several months. — Thanks to Mack Collier for this info.

Early visibility doesn’t just feel good, it creates a structural advantage.

Why We Built the Leaderboard

Manually counting these lists every week wasn’t realistic.

And once you know something can be solved with code, doing it manually becomes unbearable.

Building this system wasn’t easy. I hadn’t written production code in nearly two decades. Modern tooling felt intimidating. But watching women in this community ship ambitious, technical work made one thing clear:

If they could build, so could I.

The story of how the tracker was built lives in a separate post, which I’ll link here if you are interested in all the gory details.

This post is about why we’re tracking at all.

Why We’ll Keep Tracking This

Going forward, this becomes part of our rhythm. We will take weekly snapshots and share them with you, our readers.

This leaderboard isn’t about calling anyone out. It’s about refusing to let structural imbalance remain invisible.

Now that we’re watching, we plan to keep watching and sharing what we learn along the way.

Here’s what we learned after two weeks of tracking.

What we learned from the last two week's snapshots.

How We’re Going to Move the Needle

Tracking the lists is only the first step.

Our goal isn’t just to measure who shows up on the Technology lists; it’s to understand what actually helps more women get onto them.

On Substack, women reach the lists by gaining paid subscribers. That means two things have to be true at the same time:

More people need to find and read their work Their publications need to convert when readers arrive

We’re focusing on both.

Increase Visibility for Women Writing about Tech

Most people assume strong writing eventually rises on its own.

It doesn’t. It needs to be amplified. Here’s our approach.

1. Publishing three byline stories each week

We will keep featuring women in tech writing on Substack and sharing their work directly with our subscribers.

2. Amplifying voices through Notes

We will continue highlighting, restacking, and engaging with women’s posts so their work travels beyond their immediate networks.

We have also started a new notes series spotlighting women writing about technology on Substack. Here is the first one we published.

3. Normalize recommending Women in Tech

Recommendations are one of the simplest and most powerful tools available on Substack to boost a publication’s visibility.

We’ve seen this firsthand. In January alone, 65 of the 241 new subscribers who joined Code Like a Girl came through recommendations. That’s not a nice-to-have. That’s impact.

We follow and subscribe to hundreds of women writing about technology, AI, and robotics. But when we look across recommendation lists, a pattern keeps showing up: in roughly one third of them, women don’t appear at all.

To counteract this, we’ll continue to:

Explain how recommendations actually work Not as etiquette, but as infrastructure that shapes discovery.

Model intentional recommending We recommend every writer we publish, because visibility should travel with the work.

Remind our community why this matters Recommending women in tech isn’t symbolic, it directly affects who gets seen, followed, and paid attention to.

Help our Community Build Publications that Convert

Visibility alone isn’t enough. Once readers arrive, publications need to give them a reason to stay and pay.

That’s why we’re focused on helping writers strengthen the parts of their stacks that influence conversion.

Our monthly newsletter, now rebranded as Women Rising, is where we do that work. Each edition will bring together visibility analysis, practical insights from writers who are doing this well, and highlights from the most-read Code Like a Girl stories from the previous month.

We’ll cover topics like branding, SEO, collaborations, and self-promotion that will always grounded in real examples from within the Code Like a Girl community.

Next month’s newsletter will be focused on branding. We’re currently working through our own visual rebrand, and we’ll share what we’re learning along the way. That will also makes AI Meets Girlboss our first collaborator in this series.

If you want a sneak peek at what our image branding will look like, take a look at the image in this post and the image on our profile page.

As part of Women Rising, we’ll also share weekly notes with snapshots from our ongoing tracking of the Technology Bestseller and Rising lists, so patterns don’t stay hidden between issues.

We’ll close this edition by highlighting the most-read Code Like a Girl stories from January, across both Substack and Medium.

Top 3 CLAG Substack Stories in January

Raising the Girls Who Will Fix What We Broke Neela 🌶️ · Jan 12 This essay dismantles the myth of the “leaky pipeline” and shows how girls are sorted out of technical confidence long before adulthood. It argues that STEM futures are decided at kitchen tables, not boardrooms and names exactly where the erosion begins. Read full story

Women Are Judged Twice as Hard for Using AI Mariam Vossough · Jan 30 A forensic look at how identical AI-assisted work is judged differently depending on who uses it and why neurodivergent women pay the highest price. By framing AI as access rather than cheating, this piece exposes the quiet competence penalties still shaping technical careers. Read full story

Top 3 CLAG Meidum Stories in January

Denise James tells a deeply human story about mentorship, confidence, and learning to stop making yourself small in technical spaces.

Spanning decades, the essay connects early career moments to later battles over ownership, credit, and boundaries. It’s a reminder that technical competence isn’t just about skill, it’s about believing yourself the first time you’re right.

Vinita examines the internal shift leaders must make as their scope grows — from solving problems themselves to creating conditions where others can succeed.

It challenges performance-based identity and highlights the quieter, harder work of trust, restraint, and systems thinking. A grounded take on leadership that resonates well beyond management titles.

Ms. DataByte takes a data-first approach to career anxiety in analytics, scraping thousands of Reddit posts to separate signal from noise.

The analysis reveals a “panic loop” driven less by AI job loss and more by skill overload and market uncertainty. Instead of hype, the piece offers evidence and a calmer, more grounded view of what’s actually happening in data careers.

Note to our readers

We will be taking some time off from March 12th through to March 22nd.

