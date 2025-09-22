image credit freepik.com

Last week, I said something that made a few people uncomfortable. CEOs don’t need another strategy deck. They need a system to make the next five decisions right.



The response hit like a freight train.

My inbox flooded with messages from C-suite executives saying variations of “You just described my entire existence.”

One CEO even wrote, “I have three strategy decks on my desk right now that I haven’t opened because I’m too busy putting out fires.”



You’re nodding already, I can tell.



The truth is, most corporate strategy frameworks look great in theory, but when you’re knee-deep in Monday morning chaos, they’re about as useful as a paper umbrella in a hailstorm.

Who this is for (and who it isn’t)

Before we go further, let’s be clear about fit. This system works best for organizations big enough to have developed decision-making bureaucracy, but agile enough to change it.

You’ll recognize yourself if you’re leading a company with 50–500 employees, managing multiple departments or business units, and finding that good ideas get stuck in committee hell. Maybe you’re a scale-up that’s lost its startup speed, or an established company trying to move faster in a changing market.

This approach thrives in environments where speed trumps perfection, such as technology, retail, professional services, and manufacturing with short product cycles.

It’s probably not for you if you’re running a 10-person startup (you likely don’t have these problems yet), a Fortune 100 enterprise (you need something more sophisticated), or operating in heavily regulated industries where deliberate, documented decision-making is survival.

The strategy-execution divide nobody talks about

You’ve just spent six weeks and a small fortune on consultants. The resulting strategy deck is a masterpiece of market analysis, competitive positioning, and growth trajectories. Everyone nods approvingly in the boardroom. Then Monday arrives, and reality smacks you in the face like a cold fish.

Your biggest client is threatening to leave. Your star performer just got poached. The software release is delayed. Again. And your CFO needs an answer on budget reallocation by the end of the day.

Where in your 400-slide strategy masterpiece does it tell you how to handle these situations? Nowhere.

So what do you do? You wing it.

You make snap decisions based on gut and experience, completely disconnected from the grand vision that everyone agreed was brilliant last Friday.

Technically, your strategy didn’t fail. It’s more like a failure of the connection between strategy and the everyday machinery of decision-making.

What executives need isn’t a strategy document.

It’s a decision-advantage system. Not a 400-slide monstrosity, not another re-org, not a fancy new operating model dressed up in consultant-speak. Just a practical mechanism for making better decisions under pressure, with incomplete information despite organizational friction.

This system has three critical components (and yes, I’m using the rule of three here, but not because it’s cute, but because it works):

1. Clarity Acceleration — The ability to cut through the fog and zero in on what matters is worth more than all the analysis in the world. When faced with fustercluck, most organizations add more fustercluck. That is more data. More meetings. More stakeholders. More analysis.

Wrong move.

The first piece of a decision advantage system is a method to shrink time-to-clarity. This means having predetermined filters for what constitutes a strategic decision versus a tactical one. It means knowing which three metrics actually drive your business, not which fifty you can track. It means understanding the difference between what’s urgent and what’s important.

I worked with a manufacturing CEO who reduced his decision dashboard from 27 metrics to just 3: production yield, customer reorder rate, and employee retention. Everything else was noise. His decision speed doubled, and surprisingly, so did the company’s profit margin. Coincidence? Not a chance.

2. Idea Collision Chambers — Great decisions rarely come from agreement. They come from constructive disagreement.

The second piece of the system is creating controlled environments where ideas can crash into each other before they crash into your organization. Forget consensus-building. Think stress-testing logic.

One tech company I advise uses what they call “Collision Tuesdays,” where anyone can challenge a pending decision in a structured format. The rules are simple.

Bring evidence, not opinion.

Attack the idea, not the person.

If you criticize, offer an alternative solution.

It’s ruthlessly practical. The decisions that emerge from this crucible are stronger than those that don’t.

3. Execution Rhythm — The final piece is maybe the most overlooked yet important. The strategy doesn’t fail in the formulation; it fails in execution. And execution fails when it lacks rhythm.

An execution rhythm is a cadence of accountability that creates momentum and prevents strategic initiatives from stalling out. It’s not a project plan. It’s more like a heartbeat.

I know a retail CEO who implemented what she calls “The Friday Five” — a weekly ritual where each executive must report on five things:

One big win

One lesson learned

One roadblock removed

One decision needed

One next critical step.

It takes 15 minutes, but it creates unstoppable momentum.

The magic happens when all three elements work together:

Clarity Acceleration identifies the right decisions to make.

Idea Collision Chambers ensure those decisions are robust.

Execution Rhythm turns decisions into results.

Together, they form a system that connects transformation goals to performance reality.

The real reason your current approach is failing

The reason most strategic initiatives fail isn’t a lack of intelligence or even poor strategy. It’s something much more unique: we’ve built organizations optimized for predictability rather than adaptability.

Think about it.

Your organizational structure, your meeting cadence, your reporting relationships, your budgeting process, they were all designed with stability in mind. Keep the train running on time. Don’t rock the boat. Meet the quarterly numbers.

But we’re asking these steady-state machines to execute a transformative strategy, which is like asking a cargo ship to perform like a speedboat. It’s the wrong tool for the job.

A decision advantage system doesn’t make your cargo ship go faster. It gives you a speedboat when you need one.

What this looks like in practice

Monday, 8:30 AM — Your clarity filter flags that customer churn has spiked in a specific segment. Instead of a general “customer satisfaction initiative,” you immediately narrow the focus to this segment.

Tuesday, 10:15 AM — In your idea collision chamber, someone challenges the assumption that price is driving the churn. Evidence reveals it’s actually a new competitor feature. Decision pivots immediately.

Wednesday, 2:00 PM — Your execution rhythm kicks in. The cross-functional team assembled, resources were allocated, and an initial response was launched. No waiting for the monthly steering committee.

Friday, 9:00 AM — First results reviewed in your rhythm session. Approach refined. Next actions are clear. Everyone aligned without endless meetings.

Following Monday, the cycle repeats with new data and a refined approach.

To Summarize –

Flagged (Monday)

Diagnosed (Tuesday)

Acted upon (Wednesday)

Reviewed (Friday)

Revisited (Monday again)

Of course, this isn’t always linear. Sometimes Tuesday’s collision unearths a deeper issue that sets you back a week or two. But that’s still better than paralysis.

This system builds momentum, which is the point. It just requires discipline and focus. It also requires letting go of comforting rituals that create the illusion of strategic action without actually moving the needle.

Decision friction costs more than bad decisions.

A bad decision, recognized quickly, can be corrected. But decision friction — that grinding delay between identifying an issue and doing something about it — causes damage that compounds over time.

Every day you spend debating a decision is a day your competitors are taking action. Every hour spent in consensus-building is an hour customers are considering alternatives. Every minute wasted on perfect information is a minute you’re not learning through action.

The companies that win aren’t making perfect decisions. They’re making good decisions faster and fixing them as they go.

Before I wrap this up, let me share three insights I’ve observed across hundreds of companies that might challenge your thinking:

Decision quality correlates more strongly with diversity of thought than depth of analysis. Teams with varied perspectives consistently outperform homogeneous expert teams, even with less data.

The highest-performing organizations make more decisions, not better ones. They’ve learned that decision velocity creates learning velocity, which eventually creates quality.

Strategic clarity is inversely proportional to the number of strategic priorities. Every priority beyond three divides focuses exponentially, not linearly.

Start Small, Start Now

If you’re nodding along, thinking, “This makes sense,” don’t make the mistake of turning it into a big initiative. That defeats the purpose.

Start ridiculously small. This week.

Pick one decision that’s currently stuck. Run it through a simplified version of this system. Define what really matters (clarity acceleration), invite constructive challenge (idea collision), and set a clear rhythm for action and adjustment.

Then do it again next week with a different decision.

Before long, you’ll have the beginnings of a system that gives you a decision advantage when it matters most. It’s not a 400-slide strategy deck that looks impressive but doesn’t help you on a chaotic Monday morning when everything’s on fire and you need to decide which blaze to extinguish first.

Because at the end of the day, your strategy isn’t what you put in a presentation. Your strategy is the sum total of the decisions you make when pressure is high, information is limited, and the clock is ticking.

Everything else is just fancy slide work.

