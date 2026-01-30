Code Like A Girl

Udemy
12h

Thank you so much for sharing your perspective, Mariam. It really resonates. Hearing directly from neurodivergent women, whose experiences are often pushed aside, is so important. We’ve seen how AI can meaningfully support neurodivergent learners and people underserved by traditional education, which makes the double standard you’re describing especially hard to see.

Neela 🌶️
17h

OMG, so true, Mariam.

It also happens online as well.

The bullying is real.

BTW, my female colleagues. consistently produce better AI-assisted work than my male employees because they see it as a collaboration tool, not a replacement for thinking. The guys treat AI like a shortcut. But the women are the ones worried about being 'found out.'

