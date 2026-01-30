Image created with Gemini Nano Banana using Author’s custom GEM.

Gallery 7: Tools and Punishment

Excerpt from an audio guide for The Museum of Gendered Workplace Control in 2050.

“Welcome to Gallery 7, Tools and Punishment In the illuminated cabinet, is a collection documenting how productivity tools were distributed, and policed, along gender lines. Directly ahead is a photograph from 2026. A woman at her desk in a shared office, laptop open, ChatGPT visible. Her posture is tense as she glances sideways at two men laughing, slapping backs. Oblivious. Beneath the photo are two identical pieces of code, one labelled AI-assisted by a man, one AI-assisted by a woman. Reviewers rated her competence 13% lower once they learned she’d used AI. His dropped 6%. To your right, a 1960s NASA punch card covered in numbers. Women initially programmed these. The employment record beside it shows how, once computing gained prestige, women were reclassified as “machine operators” and replaced by men. At the back, is a 1920s shift rota for a New York print shop. The names scratched out are all women, removed from the shorter, better-paid night shifts “for their own protection,” while their male colleagues quietly took over the same machines.

Exhibit A: The competence penalty. Image created with Gemini Nano Banana using Author’s custom GEM.

The audio recording currently playing is of a 42-year-old female founder with ADHD describing AI as “the first tool that doesn’t punish me for how my brain works.” She explains how AI helps her overcome her lack of working memory. Notice the pattern across these exhibits: when productivity tools emerged, access was gendered. Women using tools were questioned, downgraded, or excluded.

Men using the same tools were rewarded. By the 2050’s, the notion that women required permission to use assistive technology, or should be judged more harshly for doing so, seemed absurd.”

Except this is 2026, and women are still penalised for using AI.

The Competence Penalty Is Real

It’s everywhere.

When a man uses AI, he’s “streamlining workflow.” When a woman does, she’s “taking shortcuts.”

Men are encouraged to optimise.

Women are rewarded for endurance, proving our competence through visible struggle.

So, we self-police, hesitating before using tools that would make work easier.

We pre-apologise: “I know I used AI, but...” and downplay results: “It’s not that impressive, I had help...”

Men don’t do this.

Neither should we.

New tools. Old rules. Image created with Gemini Nano Banana using Author’s custom GEM.

The competence scores on the code in the museum cabinet? That study was real.

Over 1,000 software engineers review identical code.

Women who disclosed using AI saw their competence ratings drop 13%. Men using AI dropped only 6%.

Male engineers who didn’t use AI themselves rated women 26% more harshly than men for the same work.

Women know this is happening.

In follow-up surveys, women reported significantly more anxiety that using AI would damage how managers viewed their skills.

The numbers don’t lie.

And it’s making women avoid AI because the professional cost of being “caught” is higher for us.

AI as a cognitive ramp

Not cheating. Access. Image created with Gemini Nano Banana using Author’s custom GEM.

Now add neurodivergence into the mix.

Now add neurodivergence into the mix.

I was diagnosed with ADHD at 53.

Five decades of blaming myself for everything feeling so hard, forcing my brain to do tasks it refused to engage with, desperately trying to stay afloat.

Neurodivergent women are already doing invisible cognitive labour just to appear “normal” at work.

It’s exhausting. And it’s why so many of us burn out.

For many, AI isn’t about getting ahead.

It’s about reaching the same starting line everyone else is already standing on.

Voice-dumping chaotic thoughts so AI can organise them?

That’s offloading the friction between knowing what I want to say and structuring it coherently.

Using AI to break overwhelming projects into steps?

Executive function support when ADHD paralysis strikes.

Letting AI hold context, I can’t?

Accommodation for how our memory functions.

We don’t question screen readers for people with visual impairments, or side-eye dictation software for people with motor challenges.

And you wouldn’t tell someone in a wheelchair they’re “taking the easy way” by using a ramp instead of stairs.

For women with ADHD/AuDHD, AI is their cognitive ramp.

The Assumption That Insults Us All

What really pisses me off about the “AI = cheating” accusation is the assumption behind it.

That women who use AI are now producing substandard work.

They’re saying: “You’re willing to destroy your reputation and produce garbage.”

This insults every woman who has built a career on skill, taste, and judgment.

It imagines that thousands of professionals who’ve fought to be taken seriously would torch their reputations for what, convenience?

The implication is that we don’t believe you have standards.

I’ve been writing professionally for 25 years.

I care deeply about my work.

My voice is my brand.

My judgment is my competitive edge.

Why would I risk all of that to churn out AI gruel?

The Boundary That Keeps My Work Mine

You’re the showrunner. AI is your crew. Image created with Gemini Nano Banana using Author’s custom GEM.

Here’s how I use AI.

For non-fiction, content and marketing

I think with AI first, what I call the ‘rehearsal’ stage.

It helps me test different structures, explore ideas, and access new perspectives. Then I write. Or AI generates a rough first draft, which I rewrite.

The ideas, the creative direction, all mine.

For fiction

I use AI to explore character motivations, plot logic, and “what if” scenarios.

AI doesn’t write the prose, I do.

That’s the boundary that keeps my work original, my voice intact, and my skills improving.

I’m the showrunner. AI is my crew.

A Crime I Didn‘t Commit

Meanwhile, the museum keeps expanding, with new exhibits of hypocrisy added daily.

My goal? To shut the whole gallery down once and for all.

Because history’s clear on this point: The tools change. The punishment doesn’t.

And I’m done feeling guilty for a crime I didn’t commit.

This piece was inspired by Natalie Hewitt’s essay ‘Access Looks Like Cheating to People Who’ve Never Needed It,’ which brilliantly reframes AI as accommodation. If you haven’t read it, you should!

Author Spotlight

We’re so grateful to Mariam Vossough for allowing us to share her story here on Code Like A Girl. You can find her original post linked below.

If you enjoyed this piece, we encourage you to visit her publication and subscribe to support her work!

Recommend a Woman in Tech Today

Most people assume great writing rises on its own.

It doesn’t.

We are on a mission to increase the number of women on the Technology Best Sellers and Technology Rising Lists on Substack. Right now, the list contains roughly 10-13% women. We would like to see that number at 50%.

On Substack, recommendations are the distribution layer. They decide who gets surfaced, followed, and paid attention to.

We’ve subscribed to over 280 women writing about tech, AI, and robotics.

In roughly one-third of recommendation lists we see, women don’t appear at all.

Let’s change that!

Consider recommending a woman or non-binary person on Substack today.

Recommend a Woman Today

Join Code Like a Girl on Substack

We publish three times a week, sharing technical tutorials, personal stories, and leadership insights from women and non-binary technologists.

Since 2016, Code Like a Girl has amplified over 1,000 writers and built a thriving global community of readers.

What makes this space different is that you’re not just reading stories, you’re joining a community of women in tech who are navigating the same challenges, asking the same questions, and celebrating the same wins.

Subscribe for free to get our stories, or become a paid subscriber to directly support this work and help us continue amplifying the voices of women and non-binary folks in tech.