image

Created in Nano Banana by the author.

Monopoly is one of the best-selling board games in history. Five hundred million copies sold. Available in 47 languages. You can walk into any thrift store in America and find at least three incomplete sets missing the thimble and most of the orange properties.

The story you know goes something like this. Charles Darrow, an unemployed salesman during the Great Depression, sketches the game on his kitchen tablecloth, sells it to Parker Brothers, and becomes the first game designer millionaire. Classic American dream. Rags to riches. Bootstraps and all that.

Except Charles Darrow didn’t invent Monopoly.

He stole it from a woman named Lizzie Magie.

In 1903, thirty years before Darrow’s “kitchen tablecloth revelation,” Lizzie Magie patented The Landlord’s Game. It had properties you could buy, rent, and collect, and a mechanic where wealthy players accumulated everything while poor players spiralled into bankruptcy.

Uncanny right?

Magie was a stenographer, poet, and progressive activist who believed land monopolies were destroying economic opportunity. Her game had two sets of rules: one in which players competed to dominate (Monopolist rules), and another in which everyone benefited from wealth creation (Prosperity rules). She wanted players to see the difference, feel the injustice in their bones, and demand change.

The game spread through progressive communities. People made their own boards, added house rules, and swapped out properties for streets in their own cities. By the 1930s, dozens of versions existed across the country. It was open-source before we had a word for it.

Charles Darrow learned the game from friends in Atlantic City. But he recognized something Lizzie hadn’t counted on: people didn’t want to dismantle monopolies. They wanted to be the monopolist.

So he made a polished version with Atlantic City street names, walked it into Parker Brothers, and said he invented it.

Parker Brothers did their homework. They found other versions floating around and got nervous about patent conflicts. So they tracked down Lizzie Magie, who by this time was now in her 70s, and offered her $500 for her patent. That was all she got!

Five hundred dollars and a handshake.

She took it. She thought Parker Brothers would use the game to spread her anti-monopoly message.

Instead, they buried her name, marketed Darrow as the sole inventor, and turned her awesome teaching tool into a celebration of the very system she’d tried to expose. Darrow made millions and was inducted into the Toy Industry Hall of Fame. Lizzie died in 1948, erased from the story of her own invention.

This isn’t a one-off. It’s how things work.

Look closely at the inventions we use every day, and you’ll find the same “happy coincidences” running on repeat.

Women create, corporations profit, credit evaporates.

How does this keep happening over and over again?

Because dismissing it as “just patriarchy” is like saying the Titanic sank because of “just water.” Technically true, but it misses the mechanics of the disaster.

Markets Don’t Actually Reward Invention. They Reward Commercialization.

Think about the value chain of any product.

First, someone has an idea.

Then comes development - the prototyping, testing, and refinement.

Then commercialization - manufacturing, distribution, marketing.

Finally, credit attribution goes to whoever is most visible in the market.

The person who commercializes controls the narrative because they control the marketing budget, distribution channels, legal resources, and media access.

It’s how markets work.

The person with capital to scale gets disproportionate credit because they’re the one customers see. The inventor is usually invisible, locked in a workshop somewhere, already forgotten.

It puts anyone without capital in a tough spot. The engineer who designed the iPhone’s interface? You don’t know their name. The janitor who claims he invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos? Frito-Lay disputes it. The graduate student whose research became a billion-dollar drug? Their university owns the patent.

But while this system is terrible to all creators, it’s designed to be catastrophic for women. Because back then, every single mechanism that would let you escape the grinder (capital access, legal expertise, professional networks, institutional credibility) was systematically locked away from half the population.

Lizzie Magie didn’t just get a bad deal.

She had no possibility of a good one.

The Negotiation Nobody Wins

When Ruth Wakefield invented chocolate chip cookies in 1938, she was a trained dietitian and professional chef running the Toll House Inn in Massachusetts with her husband. The inn was successful. Her cookies were magical.

She chopped up a Nestlé chocolate bar into her butter cookie dough, expecting it to melt. The chips held their shape instead. Guests went wild for them. Word spread.

Knock knock!

Nestlé came calling in 1939.

Wanna know the deal that Ruth got?

She handed over the rights to her recipe and the Toll House name. Nestlé could print it on every chocolate bar package they sold.

In exchange, she received a lifetime supply of chocolate and one dollar.

Not one dollar per bag sold. One fucking dollar TOTAL!

Nestlé built a billion-dollar empire on her recipe. The Toll House brand alone is worth hundreds of millions. Ruth got chocolate bars delivered to her house until she died.

Now, you might be thinking this was just a bad negotiation. And you’d be right. But let’s talk about why the negotiation was bad.

When an individual sits down with a corporation, there’s an information gap the size of the Grand Canyon. The individual doesn’t know: market size, profit projections, comparable licensing deals, or valuation methods. The corporation knows all of that, plus the legal strategies to minimize payout, plus exactly how desperate you are to make a deal.

This asymmetry affects everyone. University professors—mostly male, historically—routinely sign away patents to their institutions for nominal amounts. The difference is that universities mandate it in employment contracts. Ruth just didn’t know she could say no.

And this is where gender makes it so much worse.

When Ruth sat down with Nestlé’s lawyers, she had:

No lawyer of her own (few women practiced law, and most people couldn’t afford legal counsel anyway)

No business advisor (most chambers of commerce excluded women)

No comparable deals to reference (no network to ask “what did you get?”)

No capital to walk away and commercialize it herself (banks required male co-signers for business loans)

She was negotiating with both hands tied behind her back while the other side had X-ray vision.

But there is more.

The Story That Sells You Out

The Toll House tale gets told as a charming story about a generous woman who loved sharing her recipes. Isn’t that sweet? If you look closer, you’ll see a professional businesswoman with valuable intellectual property and zero lawyers, negotiating against a corporation that knew exactly what they were taking.

Ruth Wakefield wasn’t erased completely. Her name appears in some versions of the story. But she got reframed from “business owner who created a revolutionary product” to “sweet lady who enjoyed baking.”

This happens because markets don’t just assign credit. They assign meaning. And the meaning assigned to women’s work has always been different.

When a woman invents something, it gets framed as a domestic activity, a lucky accident, or a derivative of a man’s work. When a man invents the same thing, it becomes an entrepreneurial innovation, a strategic insight, or a lone-genius narrative.

Not only is this insulting, but it is also economically devastating. Because once you’ve reframed a woman’s professional work as a domestic hobby, you’ve justified paying her nothing. After all, she’s just sharing recipes. That’s what women do, right? They give things away out of the goodness of their hearts.

The reframing erases the value of what she created, which makes the next woman’s negotiation even worse. Because now there’s a fucking precedent. “Well, the last woman gave it away for free so…”

Margaret Knight learned this in 1868. She invented the machine that makes flat-bottomed paper bags. She built the prototype herself, started filing for a patent, and then a man named Charles Annan walked into her workshop, watched her work, stole her design, and filed for the patent first.

She dragged him to court.

Do you know what his defense was?

“A woman couldn’t possibly understand the mechanical complexities required for this invention.”

Margaret won the case because she had notebooks full of diagrams and prototypes to prove they were hers, but it took years and cost most of her savings. And even after she won, the story that stuck was “woman fights man over invention.” Not “inventor defends her patent.” Not “mechanical engineer proves her expertise.”

The story was always about her gender, never about her work.

The Credibility Ladder You Can’t Climb

Marie Van Brittan Brown invented the home security system in 1966. She was a nurse in Queens, New York, working irregular hours in a neighborhood where police response times were slow, mainly for Black residents.

So she designed a solution: a closed-circuit television system with a camera that could slide to view visitors through peepholes at different heights, a two-way microphone to speak with people outside, and a remote-controlled door lock. She could see who was at her door, communicate with them, and unlock the door without leaving her living room. She could also trigger an alarm to alert police or neighbors.

She filed for a patent with her husband, Albert (an electronics technician who helped build it). In 1969, she received U.S. Patent No. 3,482,037 for her “Home Security System Utilizing Television Surveillance.” Her name was listed as the lead inventor.

Her design is the basis for every doorbell camera, security system, and video intercom you see today.

When the patent was approved, The New York Times featured the invention. The article referred to ‘Albert and his wife Marie’, despite her name being first on the patent.

They tried to commercialize it. No one would fund them. A Black couple from Queens with a surveillance system? In the 1960s? No one was writing them a check.

Her patent expired. The system was too expensive to manufacture at the time. Then ADT happened. Ring happened. A $100+ billion industry built on her innovation.

Marie Van Brittan Brown died in 1999. Most people who own Ring doorbells have no idea she existed.

What happened here wasn’t theft in the legal sense but a systematic dismissal.

Markets assign credibility based on signals:

Formal credentials (degrees, professional licenses)

Institutional affiliation (working for IBM vs. working freelance)

Capital access (having investors signal “seriousness”)

Social proof (endorsements from other credible people)

Without these markers, your invention gets classified as a “hobby project” or “amateur tinkering,” even if it’s life-changing.

But women weren’t just at the bottom of the credibility ladder. Women were heavily excluded and faced significant structural barriers.

Universities rarely enrolled women. Professional societies excluded them. Investors wouldn’t meet with them. And even when a woman had the credentials, she faced the “prove you’re not an imposter” bullshit that men never encountered.

And this brings us to what might be the most perfectly calibrated example of how all these mechanisms work together.

The Women Who Built The Computer Age (And Got Called Refrigerator Ladies)

In 1945, the ENIAC—the first general-purpose electronic computer—was completed. Six women programmed it: Betty Snyder, Betty Jean Jennings, Ruth Lichterman, Kay McNulty, Fran Bilas, and Marlyn Wescoff.

They created the first subroutines. The first debugging protocols. Programming techniques still used today. They invented software engineering before it had a name.

The men who built the hardware got their names on the patent and in the photos. The women were called “refrigerator ladies” because they worked near the cooling units.

When ENIAC was unveiled to the press, the six programmers weren’t invited. The public didn’t learn their names until the 1980s.

Programming wasn’t credentialed yet, so it was classified as unskilled labor. Women’s work got labeled ‘clerical’ to justify lower pay. During WWII, women made up a substantial portion of the computing workforce at companies like IBM and Bell Labs. After the war, they were pushed out to make room for returning soldiers, and their contributions were reclassified as clerical work, which made the purge easier to justify.

Once programming became profitable in the 1960s, it got reclassified as ‘real engineering’- which meant it became men’s work. By 1984, women earned 37% of computer science degrees. Today it’s 20%. We didn’t lose interest. We got pushed out once the field became valuable.

The Modern Version of the Same Old Story

You might be thinking this is all ancient history. Quaint tales from the bad old days before women could vote or own property.

Except it’s still happening. It’s probably happening to you right now.

Dr. Katalin Karikó spent decades researching mRNA technology while being demoted, denied tenure, and told her work was useless. In 2023, she won the Nobel Prize for work that made COVID-19 vaccines possible. She was finally recognized at age 68, after watching others build billion-dollar companies on her research.

Her university owned her patents. Male colleagues dismissed her work. When mRNA succeeded, credit flowed to the male CEOs and her male co-researcher. Meanwhile, the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna became household names during the pandemic. Karikó’s name barely registered outside scientific circles until the Nobel announcement.

Same pattern. Same bullshit.

What’s Really Happening Here

So let’s answer the question I hinted at the beginning: Is this just patriarchy?

No. It’s capitalism’s natural tendency to erase creators, amplified catastrophically by patriarchy, because women couldn’t access the tools to defend themselves.

The base system screws most inventors who lack capital. A male garage tinkerer might get lowballed and forgotten, too. But he had options women didn’t.

He could

Join professional societies to learn negotiation tactics

Get a business loan to scale the product himself

Access legal resources to defend his patent

Walk into investor meetings without being dismissed as hysterical

Build credibility through formal credentials and institutional affiliations

Women couldn’t do any of that. So the base system’s inherent unfairness became guaranteed erasure.

Think of it like this: Markets naturally concentrate credit in the hands of whoever controls distribution.

That’s layer one - the foundation of how capitalism works. Most creators get screwed by this, regardless of gender.

Layer two - Access to the tools you’d need to fight back, for example, capital, networks, credentials, and legal expertise, was formally or informally restricted from women. Can’t join the professional society. Can’t get the business loan. Can’t get the degree. Can’t meet the investors.

Layer three - Cultural positioning determines whose work gets taken seriously. Men’s work equals innovation, business, genius. Women’s work equals hobbies, accidents, and assistance. This framing affects who gets investment, whose patents get enforced, and whose inventions get covered in the press.

Layer four - Institutional memory is controlled by whoever won. Parker Brothers writes the Monopoly history. Nestlé writes the Toll House history. Universities write the computing history. And they all minimize the women who got paid in chocolate bars and disappeared from the story.

Each layer makes the next one worse. And even if you somehow break through all of that, the story still gets rewritten to make you sound like somebody’s helpful assistant.

Lizzie Magie knew what she’d created. She patented it. She tried to spread her anti-monopoly message through the game itself.

And she still got erased.

Here’s what hasn’t changed since 1903: access beats innovation. Distribution beats creation. The person willing to put their name on something they didn’t make will usually beat the person who actually made it.

Fair? Absolutely not.

Reality? Still yes.

But here’s what’s different now: we know the names. We have access to the receipts. We can stop pretending Charles Darrow invented Monopoly, stop telling heartwarming stories about Ruth Wakefield’s generous spirit, and stop crediting the hardware guys while the women who wrote the code get called refrigerator ladies.

Every time we celebrate a “visionary founder” without asking who did the actual work, we’re playing by Parker Brothers’ rules.

Lizzie Magie designed Monopoly to make people angry about economic injustice.

Mission accomplished, Lizzie.

It just took us 120 years to realize you were talking about yourself.

If This Resonated With You

We’re so grateful to Neela 🌶️ for allowing us to share her story here on Code Like a Girl. If this resonated, don’t just read it. Follow her work. Writers like this deserve readers who show up.

This Is What We Do

What you just read? That’s what we do.

Since 2016, Code Like a Girl has been finding writers like Neela 🌶️, women and non-binary technologists doing serious, thoughtful work that deserves a much wider audience.

The women we feature are building products, leading teams, shaping AI, questioning systems, and redefining what leadership in tech looks like.

Three times a week, we publish their work.

Through Substack notes and social media, we extend its reach.

We also publish two monthly newsletters.

Women Rising tracks gender representation on Substack's Technology lists and breaks down what actually helps women writing about tech get seen and build momentum.

Her Edge is a new paid column by our founder, for women navigating careers in tech, parents raising them, and allies who want to do more than cheer from the sidelines. Practical, hard-won lessons that actually work for $5 a month, or $50 a year. This also includes a paid subscriber chat where you can ask Dinah questions directly.

To celebrate the launch of Her Edge, we’re offering 75% off an annual subscription — forever — for anyone who subscribes in April. No discount code needed, just hit the subscribe button.

The future of technology is being built by women like Neela 🌶️.

If you want more voices like hers in your feed, you’re in the right place.