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Alison MacLellan's avatar
Alison MacLellan
6h

So much of what you wrote resonates deeply with me The look over there game is exhausting.

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Lisa Kostova's avatar
Lisa Kostova
6h

This is an important conversation and I’m not sure yet which way I’m leaning. Gender bias has always been a thing - as someone who climbed the career ladder in tech and then career coached hundreds of women, I can attest to that.

Where I want to be careful before instinctively attributing anything to gender bias is the conversation around AI. I think AI triggers a lot of different insecurities for a whole lot of people. My second most viral essay is about my failed experiment at vibe coding - the audience that comments has been primarily male and predominantly engineers. Most of the comments are very supportive. I got one promotional comment where the guy was hawking his article on a related topic (I’ll take that as a compliment) and one guy today who decided to lash out at “all product people” who apparently lack “systems thinking”.

My latest essay about how Gen Z is angry at AI and how we can help them succeed in their careers did trigger two people in the comments - a woman was making a point about how we should collectively decide what to do with AI and how I’m not asking the right questions. She felt like the activist type who wants to stop the AI train. The other was a guy who was pissed off at the whole AI industry and was complaining that I said AI is a tool that’s not inherently good or evil.

I haven’t yet seen enough data to definitively be able to say that girls are ganging up on other women over the topics of AI, at least on my end.

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