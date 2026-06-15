In 1843, Ada Lovelace wrote what is widely considered the first computer algorithm. She was twenty-seven.

She did it in the margins of a translated academic paper, for a machine that didn’t fully exist yet, for an audience that mostly thought she was a curiosity — a countess who liked math, bless her heart. Her notes were longer than the paper she was annotating. They were also better.



She died nine years later.



The algorithm sat mostly uncelebrated for a century. The machine it was written for, called Babbage’s Analytical Engine, never got built. And yet here we are, nearly two hundred years later, and Ada Lovelace is the reason every woman in tech has a day named after her, a polite Wikipedia citation, and absolutely none of the institutional memory she deserved.



I think about her sometimes when I watch women online get filleted in comment sections for doing the exact thing she did, which is looking at a new technology and figuring out what to do with it.

Welcome to Code Like a Girl, the community where women in tech come to be seen, heard, and championed as they walk this path together. If you've ever watched a woman get piled on for doing exactly what a man got applauded for, you're in the right place.

The Heart Emoji Has a Preference

Here is what I have seen, and I’m betting you have too.



I know a woman who teaches AI integration and education. Let’s call her SANDRA. Sandra has a small operation. She posts clear, practical content about how to use these tools in business, in life, in the places where most people are drowning in tasks they don’t have time for.

She is thoughtful. She has nuanced opinions, which is a rarer quality than people admit.



She gets positive comments. She also gets some unkind ones.



Mostly from OTHER women.



I am a short sleeper, which means I have an embarrassing number of hours at night and a bad habit of using some of them to follow internet drama to its source. So I clicked through.

I looked at the profiles, leaving the cruelest remarks. Women, largely. Not bots, actual women with actual accounts and actual content of their own.



Then I looked at what else they were commenting on. The same week. The same subject. Behold, a man, also selling AI education, also talking about integration, and also making money from the space.



Pleasant. Supportive.

“So valuable.”

Heart emoji.



Give me a fucking break!



I have worked in male-dominated spaces for over twenty years. I have seen a lot of things that made me want to throw a laptop through a window. This type of behavior makes the list.

They Called It a Pipeline Problem

You already know the history, but it is worth repeating because it keeps getting buried under “women just aren’t interested in STEM.”



In 1984, women earned 37 percent of US computer science degrees. That was the peak, and the line had been climbing for fifteen years straight, faster than in law, medicine, or the physical sciences. The path was clear.



Then it reversed.

By 2011, that share had been cut in half. Computer science is the only modern profession where women’s representation actually went backward over four decades.



What happened in 1984 was that personal computers showed up in American living rooms and got marketed like toys — specifically, like toys for boys. Fathers and sons. The daughters got dolls and tea sets.



By the time those kids arrived in college CS courses, the boys had been living with the machines for years, and the girls had not, and the intro classes filtered for prior exposure and called it aptitude.



A whole generation of women got told that this was not their room. So they built careers adjacent to tech. Spreadsheets. Databases. Operations. Systems thinking.



They did the work without the title, and the title went to someone else.

Those women are now, in many cases, exactly the people who can sit down with an AI tool and describe a problem well enough for it to become a solution. Because describing systems clearly is a skill, and they spent many years developing it without anyone giving them a trophy.



AI is, for a specific kind of person with a specific kind of experience, the first open door in a building that kept rerouting them to the service entrance. And some of the loudest voices trying to keep that door closed are other women.



That should bother us more than it does.

Sandra Is Not the Carbon Footprint

I want to be fair to the concern underlying the criticism, because it is real.

AI is not neutral. It costs something environmentally, and that cost is not evenly distributed, and the people making the infrastructure decisions are not Sandra with her small consultancy trying to clear forty thousand dollars a year.

Let me be more specific.

A single 100-megawatt data center draws more electricity than 75,000 homes and consumes about two million liters of water per day, according to the International Energy Agency. Meta’s Hyperion project in Louisiana will need at least 5 gigawatts to run, which is three times the electricity consumption of the entire city of New Orleans, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

And the bill does not stay there.

Residential electricity prices have gone up 7-12 percent nationally since the start of 2025, and lawmakers have opened investigations into whether utility companies are passing the infrastructure costs of Big Tech’s data center buildout directly onto household bills.

Virginia and Texas each provide roughly one billion dollars per year in data center tax exemptions, while the typical large data center employs dozens to a few hundred permanent workers, roughly half of whom are contractors.

That is the resource conversation. That is where the leverage lives.

Now, a fair person might push back. What are you saying, Neela? Sandra times a million is still a signal. User demand justifies infrastructure investment. If nobody used the tools, they would not keep building the data centers.

Fair enough. Here is something worth understanding. A typical text query uses somewhere between 0.1 and 0.6 watt-hours of electricity. Asking a chatbot ten questions is the rough energy of microwaving something for 10 seconds. Sandra is not the load.

On the other hand, training a single large AI model consumes enough energy to power San Francisco for three days. Sandra did not order that training run. She arrived after the concrete was already poured, the servers were already humming, and the utility agreements were already signed, and she is using a tool that exists entirely independent of whether she personally participates.

You would have a stronger argument if you said, user growth signals demand, which attracts capital, which funds expansion. That one has more intellectual honesty to it. Except, it is also structurally identical to the argument that was used, almost word for word, to blame consumers for the fossil fuel industry’s expansion.

BP did not invent the term carbon footprint by accident in 2004. They invented it because consumer guilt was the most effective way to steer the conversation away from the guilty parties.

The contracts between data centers and utility companies are almost always confidential, leaving the public entirely in the dark about why their electric bills keep going up. That is a transparency and regulatory failure, and it has a specific address, and that address is not Sandra’s comment section.



When we aim the sustainability argument at Sandra, we are not being rigorous. We are picking a target who cannot afford a lobbying firm and pointing at her like she is the load-bearing problem. She is not. Sandra is trying to pay her rent.



The leverage on AI’s environmental footprint lies in regulation, in how data centers negotiate water and power rights with municipalities, in whether your state utility commissioner is paying attention, and in whether Congress passes something with actual teeth. There is currently no concise federal framework for regulating data center development, leaving it largely to individual states.

You should be angry about that.



But being angry at Sandra is not an environmental position. It is a distraction from one.

I Have Thought a Lot About Why This Happens

I have some theories.



One of them is a very old script in which women are the guardians of restraint. We are supposed to be the ones who say, “Are you sure about that?”



We are socialized, in ways that start early and run deep, to be suspicious of our own ambitions in a way that does not get asked of men with equal consistency. When we see another woman moving confidently into a new space, something in that conditioning reads it as hubris. It gets itchy.



Men selling AI courses get cheered because men selling things are legible, expected, and appropriate. Women selling AI courses are selling a future that some part of the audience hasn’t given them permission for yet.



That is a reflex that makes it harder to argue with.



Another theory is simpler. Sometimes people are having a bad day, and the internet is there. But I watched the same accounts leave encouraging comments on the men and not-encouraging comments on the women, and “bad day” does not quite add up.

Say It After Me! Pivoting In 2026 Is a Privilege.

I can tell you something about pivots, because I’ve lived many.



Four years ago, I was in rooms where AI compliance was being figured out in real time by people like my business partner and me, trying to make sensible rules for situations with no governing framework in place.



And the pushback was exhausting.



Too many companies wanted to move fast without building anything sturdy, and the days were filled with resistance from people who wanted shortcuts through the part where you do it carefully or legally. At times, things got very ugly.



AI, in that season, made me hate my work. I had the Sunday scaries on a Wednesday.



We pivoted. One year ago. Into cybersecurity, which in its own flavor of tech is still a mess, but at least the mess has a name.



Pivoting comes with an interesting wrinkle. I could do it. I had savings. I had a business partner. I had years of built equity, professional and financial. I had options.

Not everybody has that.

More than 455,000 women left the U.S. workforce between January and August of 2025 alone. The headlines called it ambition loss. The researchers called it caregiving pressure and job displacement.

Black women were among the groups hit hardest by the labor market changes of 2025. Their federal employment fell by nearly one-third during the year, and analyses from the Economic Policy Institute found substantial employment losses concentrated in the public sector.

So when a woman, any woman, figures out how to use the very tool that is reorganizing the economy around her, to build something of her own on her own terms, and we greet that with a pile-on instead of a slow clap, I genuinely do not know what we think we are protecting.

We Have Been Here Before

The AI conversation is going to be with us for a while. It is not settled. It is not simple. It should not be simple, because nothing with that kind of footprint and that kind of reach ever is. But the conversation about who gets to participate in a new economy — who gets the benefit of the doubt, who gets the cheer, who gets the pile-on — that one does have a right answer.



We should not be angrier at Sandra than we are at the politicians who cannot be bothered to regulate the sector at all.



We should not be angrier at Sandra than we are at the data centers negotiating sweetheart deals while our utility bills climb.



We should definitely not be kinder to the man selling the same thing Sandra is selling while leaving her comments that she does not deserve.



If we are doing all three of those things, we have handed our frustration to the wrong address. And the people at the right address are counting on that.



If This Resonated With You

We're grateful to Neela 🌶️ for sharing her work here. If you're drawn to honest writing backed by cold, hard facts, WorkmanShit is for you.

Neela named something most people won’t say directly: the frustration is aimed at the wrong address. Code Like a Girl is the community for women in tech who are done redirecting their anger at each other and ready to build something instead.

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