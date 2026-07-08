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Picture the women you work with. Half of them will burn out. Maybe you’re one of them.

In the USA, almost half of women working in IT experience burnout (TechInformed, 2024). In Europe, 73% of IT professionals have lived through work-related stress or burnout (ISACA, 2025).

We talk about mental health at work constantly now. We’ve gone way past Friday happy hours. (At my boyfriend’s company, they once ran a sound healing session. No joke.) And the pressure is still there. Bigger than ever. Our nervous systems are screaming for help, and most days we can’t give them what they need.

In tech, women break ceilings every day, even though it’s 2026.

We prove our competence on repeat.

We push through sexism.

We fight to be taken seriously in a room full of men.

When I started as a Project Manager, clients sometimes questioned my abilities and asked for senior colleagues before “serious” conversations. So I worked my ass off. I overdelivered to be believed.

The truth is that we’re not the ones who thrive in these conditions.

The companies do.

They run on overperforming, overstressed, perfectionist people.

People like you. And it’s getting scarier.

My own burnout started right there. To be taken seriously, I worked twice as hard and twice as many hours. Sixteen-hour days at one point. I was on calls with San Francisco at 10 pm and again at 5 am, from my flat in Warsaw.

My neck seized up so badly I couldn’t turn my head. Weekly osteopath. Daily ibuprofen. I drank more, ate worse, gained weight, and stayed bloated.

And I thought I was fine. Better than fine. I was kind of crushing it.

I’d landed a bigger role on a high-profile project with directors and seniors. I was learning a ton. The team was bigger, and I was running workshops for 300 people every other month.

That’s climbing the ladder, right?

But I was going downhill, all the way to the point of no return, as my therapist later called it.

One morning, I woke up, looked at my laptop, and panicked. Crying, screaming,

“I can’t do this anymore.”

I messaged my manager that I was taking the day off and booked a psychiatrist.

That day off turned into ten months. Ten months.

Not every burnout story is this loud. Sometimes it’s quiet. You wake up tense about a presentation. You’re at a barbecue on a Saturday night, and one thought about work clenches your jaw and spikes your heart rate. It doesn’t take a big bang to be a wake-up call.

As fellow Substack writer Drop More, Hold Less puts it:

For years, I had managed complexity by overriding my physiology. I stayed regulated enough to be effective, but not regulated enough to be well. I lived in sustained low-level activation that I mistook for engagement and drive. That edge became familiar, even reassuring, because it was associated with being needed and relied upon. — The Workplace Runs on Dysregulated Women

That’s the part people miss about burnout.

You can look like a high-achiever to everyone around you while you’re falling apart inside. You stop recognizing yourself.

You sense that if you let go, you’ll collapse, so you keep going.

Until you don’t.

In the worst cases, it kills people. Moritz Erhardt, a 21-year-old intern at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in London, died after reportedly working until 6 am three nights running. Another intern said it plainly:

“They get you working crazy hours, and maybe it was just too much for him in the end.”

The case is one of several that Jeffrey Pfeffer examines in Dying for a Paycheck.

Which brings me to the thing I most want you to take from this. Burnout is a systemic issue. A cultural one.

As Maslach writes in The Truth about Burnout,

“Workers’ experience of burnout says more about the workplace than about themselves.”

Do your childhood wounds and your hunger for external validation, the ones that show up as perfectionism, play a part? Sure.

But nowhere near as much as we’ve been told.

Welcome to Code Like a Girl, the community where women in tech come to be seen, heard, and championed as they walk this path together. If you are a woman in tech who needs people who get the cost of constant overperforming, this is your community.

The Six Mismatches Between You and Your Workplace

In my coaching work, and here on the page, I lean hard on Christina Maslach. She’s the pioneer of understanding how workplaces shape the way we burn out. In The Burnout Challenge, she writes:

Burnout is an apt term, suggesting a once-hot fire that has been reduced to ashes: those ashes are the feelings of exhaustion and a lack of engagement left after an initial, internal flame of dedication and passion is extinguished. The accelerants are the workplace conditions creating too-hot environments and leaving behind this trifecta with its scorching effects on people’s lives.

I don’t need to tell you any of this. You’re living it.

The tech hot-pot:

Time pressure, no room to recover before the next batch of code ships.

Too many meetings.

Slack pinging until you live in a permanent state of context-switching paranoia.

Firefighting.

Debugging.

Your own tasks plus everyone else’s.

Planning the next quarter and the next sprint.

High expectations, an industry that reinvents itself every four months.

A learning curve that never flattens.

And your private life, somewhere underneath all of it. You never get a break. Your brain stays on.

On top of that, the reward doesn’t match the effort.

You’re ambitious and overworked, the promotion you earned doesn’t land, and they keep telling you you’re doing great.

The raise you were promised evaporates into money issues.

Read that back. Every line maps onto one of the six mismatches Maslach spent decades naming, the six places where the relationship between a person and a workplace quietly breaks. See which ones you recognize.

Workload

Too much to do, hustle culture, always on, no recovery.

For me, it wasn’t only the hours. It was running two projects at once, in two different roles. I got so bad at disconnecting that I once walked through airport security mid-meeting and completely forgot what I was doing there.

Then there’s the second shift waiting at home. Half of women name childcare as their main household responsibility, and 41% carry the load for cleaning and chores (Deloitte, 2025).

Lack of Control

A boss who micromanages. Decisions made without you. Problems you’re not allowed to solve on your own.

One of my coaching clients put it like this (paraphrased):

“I’m tired. I have no control over my work. They dumped the workload of three people on me, including stuff that isn’t even my job, so half the time I’m walking around like a blind person, trying to figure out what I’m supposed to do.”

55% of women say the biggest obstacle to their advancement is colleagues not trusting their skills (Spacelift, 2026). And where trust is missing, micromanagement moves in.

Reward

Money, security, prestige, pride, the acceleration you were promised that never shows up.

Take my friend Monika. She ticked every box on the promotion checklist, then the product missed its KPIs for reasons that had nothing to do with her, and the promotion vanished.

Recognition is the quieter currency here. Like the senior colleague who kept calling me Alexa with my name right there on the screen, who treated me like his secretary, and asked me to take the notes. The pay gap puts a number on it.

On average a man in tech earns about $15,000 more than a woman in a comparable role (Spacelift, 2026), while your team’s work gets celebrated under another name.

Community

How you get on with colleagues and managers matters as much as your salary, sometimes more.

When there’s conflict or no mutual support, your sense of belonging drains away and you become a team of one. Climb higher, and being the only woman in the room stops being a talking point and becomes your Tuesday. 72% of women in tech report a “bro culture” that puts men first in networking and decision-making (Spacelift, 2026).

Harassment is part of that reality: around two in ten women say a colleague has harassed them, including sexual harassment and stalking (Deloitte, 2025).

Fairness

Healthy working relationships run on trust and respect, both ways. Treat me fairly and I feel like part of the place. I respect the processes when I believe I can trust them.

When I was a Delivery Manager, I had to tell my team there was another round of layoffs a few months after promising it wouldn’t happen again, then actually let people go.

As Maslach puts it:

“Cynicism, anger, and hostility are likely to arise when people feel they are not being treated with the fairness that comes from being treated with respect.”

Values

“The inherent value of doing good work, in which workers take some pride, and that makes a difference for others, is what inspires and engages people to do their best for a long time, in any kind of occupation.”

Maslach writes in The Burnout Challenge

It’s the gap between what leadership claims to care about and what it actually rewards.

Maybe you work for a company selling alcohol and you believe alcohol does real harm.

Maybe you prize honesty and your job asks you to mislead clients.

Maybe you care about quality and you’re shipping rushed, half-built features just to hit a date.

Hopefully you can see now that there’s more to burnout than you being weak, too perfectionist, or too sensitive. It’s a structural problem, and the fixes have to happen on two levels:, the organization and you.

You don’t need all six mismatches to burn out. One is enough to make you cynical, or to convince you that you’re not good at your job.

When your batteries die, you go numb, you disconnect, and your self-esteem hits the floor.

That’s the hat-trick. A bad day is normal. Burnout is that bad day on repeat, every single day.

What You Can Actually Do

If burnout is systemic, what can you do about it?

Start by naming your mismatches and seeing exactly how they show up for you. Then work on the part you can move. Your reactions, your mindset, and yes, your boundaries.

The goal is to catch yourself sliding back into overwork early, and pull back before the migraines return and you realize you haven’t exercised in two weeks.

You can’t fix a broken system on your own. But you’re not powerless inside it either.

Most of us react to stress without ever naming what’s happening. We just know we feel awful. So break it down. Draw four columns.

When I

The specific situation from a normal week:

A 1:1 with your manager.

Opening Slack in the morning to 20 unread messages.

A stakeholder roadmap review.

Body

What happens physically:

Tight chest.

Clenched jaw.

Shallow breathing.

A knot in your stomach.

Mind

The thought that shows up:

“I’m going to get fired.”

“Nobody cares.”

“I can’t do this anymore.”

Stress, 1 to 100

How intense it is.

Once it’s on paper, broken into parts, it turns into something you can work with instead of something that works on you. The patterns show up fast. Usually, it’s the same three situations draining you over and over.

Next, sort what you can control from what you can’t. Take each stressor from your list and write down where you actually have power. Then look at how you handle it now, and how you could handle it in a way that supports you.

For me, the hard one is difficult conversations. I avoid them, and then I poison my own head with the situation and the feelings for days. After doing this exercise, I started scheduling those conversations as soon as possible, so I can’t stall, and I write my arguments down beforehand.

My working hours are the other one. I’m fierce about them now. I decline meetings after 5 pm, and I leave at 5 on the dot, with maybe 5% wiggle room.

Additionally, I coach, I run workshops, and I try to write here.

So sometimes I even have to say no to myself.

That means slower progress on my business. It also means no burnout, and I’ll take that trade.

Keep your list of new habits somewhere you can see it. The change won’t be smooth or automatic. You’ll slip and fall back into old patterns. That’s fine. Start again the next day. No big deal.

For now, this is your first aid kit. Enough to help you survive your workplace, maybe even do well in it.

Why Women Miss the Early Signs

Women are usually the last to notice. We’re trained to absorb more. To caretake, to keep the peace, to hear “I’m overwhelmed” and translate it into “I just need to try harder.”

My mom was the blueprint: four kids, two dogs, working the whole time, forever saying how tired she was and how she never got to rest.

A high tolerance for discomfort looks like strength—right up until it stops being strength.

And the further up you go, the more exposed you are.

Roughly 70% of senior women in their first five years at a company report frequent burnout (McKinsey, 2025). The promotion that was supposed to be your reward becomes the next, hotter cycle.

So if some part of you is reading this and thinking, “it’s not that bad, other people have it worse,” that’s the exact thought I want you to distrust.

Count the mismatches you found in your own situation. Can this relationship be repaired, or is it time to go?

You own your career.

You get to set the terms for how you live it.

And if you’re convinced you can’t, I’m here to tell you that you can.

It starts at the foundation. Understanding how you work, what sets you off, what fills you up and what empties you out.

You can’t always change the system. You can always choose how you answer it.

And if it’s too much, leaving is allowed. Seeking professional help too. Nobody hands out medals for burning out the hardest.

You could win one for a hobby you pick up after work, if you let yourself.

Better a piece of jewelry than the electrodes they tape to your chest for the EKG you had to take because of work stress.

Think about it.

We're grateful to Alicja Bialek for sharing her work here. If you want burnout treated as the structural problem it is, by someone who has lived the climb and the crash both, then Burnout, Unburdened is for you.

You Belong Here

Alicja named the thing most workplaces won't: burnout says more about the system than about the woman inside it.

Code Like a Girl is the community for women in tech who are done blaming themselves for a structural problem and ready to set the terms instead.

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You Don’t Need to Do This Alone

Have you ever wished you had someone in your corner who has actually been where you are?

When you go paid, you get direct access to Dinah Davis, founder of Code Like A Girl, via Direct Messaging. You bring your situation. She brings twenty years of having lived it. Together, you figure out your next move.

Once a month, Dinah shares practical steps you can act on right away. Not inspiration. Specific things you can do to advance your career when the system was not built for you.

Summer Out of Office We’re taking a short break this summer: August 1 – 12.

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