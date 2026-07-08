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Lucy Watson's avatar
Lucy Watson
16h

A rich lens on burnout.

Your 6 mis-matches really resonate…I would just add one more: The fact that many ppl around you may lack your sophistication and only recognise the first: workload.

At one point, I was very close to burnout, but was not working extreme hours, but had huge issues across several of the other dimensions you describe. However, despite attempting to articulate why I was struggling, I was dismissed because I was working far more reasonable hours than the others around me. That disconnect exacerbated the problem

I suspect the techno-rational bro culture underplays the criticality of control, values, fairness to human thriving.

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AI.Mirror's avatar
AI.Mirror
20h

Brilliant read and scary to as I can see a pattern and you're right to expose the working harder and longer parts to make sure your heard in a room full of men.. shame its still true!

I think another layer on top for me is autism as this also add a whole level of complexity to this conversation

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