Code Like A Girl

Code Like A Girl

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Lisa van der Linden's avatar
Lisa van der Linden
2h

I love how you wrote that it's not a universal truth about women, but about being in the wrong room. There are environments that feel so competitive that women feel like they are being pitted against each other.

I have been fortunate enough to experience the other side as well. My last three direct managers (in a major tech company) were all female and they couldn't have been more supportive of me. It's all about paying it forward. Be the kind of ally you want someone else to be for you.

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Kriti Agarwal's avatar
Kriti Agarwal
2h

I cannot stress how much I related to this post. Being the only woman and the only foreigner in my entire team, I can so much relate to how you feel and the distinction between the double roles is so well written.

I have worked at the company where there are many women around and you're right, the competition feels less intense. In workplaces where women have to fight for a seat, it feels competitive even when it shouldn't be.

I keep this in my mind and intentionally try to not feel it (the strange feeling without a name) because the only way this feeling goes away is when we have an atmosphere where we do not need to compete for our existence.

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