There’s a moment every Substack writer hits.

The writing is solid. You’re publishing consistently. You’re even posting on Notes like everyone says you should.

And the subscriber count barely moves. That’s the point where most people think they need to write more.

They don’t. They have a reach problem.

That’s where collaboration comes in. It’s the fastest way to get your work in front of new readers. Not by building an audience from scratch, but by stepping into one that already exists.

We think about this as a flywheel. A system where each lever you pull, branding, collaboration, SEO, and community, works together to build momentum. One action feeds the next.

Last month, we focused on branding: making sure the right reader recognizes your work the moment it appears in their feed.

But branding alone can’t solve a reach problem.

It doesn’t help new people find you; collaboration does.

And that’s what this month’s edition of Women Rising is all about.

Wait, Why Does a Women in Tech Publication want to Give You Tips on how to Grow Your Substack?

Last December, we went looking for new women writers to highlight and went straight to the Technology Bestseller and Rising lists to find them.

What we found instead: fewer than 13% women on each list. Worse than the already-low 22% industry average of women in tech, not better.

Those lists aren’t decorative. They’re how discovery works on Substack. Show up on them, and you gain followers, recommendations, and paid subscribers. Those lists are also shaping the future of technology. People go to them to find the experts.

We want more women on those lists shaping the future of tech.

And guess what?! The women are here. They’re writing. What’s missing is the visibility infrastructure that makes them discoverable.

So we built a tracker, started publishing the data, and began focusing on the thing that actually moves the needle: helping women writing about tech get onto those lists.

That’s what the Women Rising Series is all about.

Nine weeks in, here’s what the data says.

Nine weeks of tracking the BestSeller and Rising lists.

The Bestseller list has never broken 10%. Not once. In the 6 weeks, it’s dropped from 10% to 8%. Eight percent. In a category where women make up 22% of the workforce.

The Rising list is more volatile. It tracks who is gaining paid subscribers right now. It’s ranged from 11% to 20%, averaging around 15%.

One ray of hope in these numbers is that the rising list is higher than the Bestseller list. It means we are moving in the right direction because it shows who is gaining paid subscribers fastest, and that will contribute to who gets their bestseller badge and makes it onto the BestSeller list.

The writers already on those lists aren’t necessarily better writers than you. They’ve just found more ways to get their work in front of more people and kept their flywheels turning long enough to build real momentum.

The Accidental Case Study by Dinah

Most of us start the same way. Writing alone, promoting occasionally, wondering why it's slow.

I did too. And then, without meaning to, I ran an experiment.

My personal Substack is a year old. I write it alone, promote it occasionally, and have built it to around 400 subscribers.

I brought Code Like a Girl to Substack six months ago. It publishes three stories a week, written entirely by other people. We amplify our writers constantly. Building around their ideas, not mine.

It’s at 1,400+ subscribers and growing faster every month.

Same platform. Same person. Different outcome.

One grew by 300 subscribers in 30 days, the other by 12.

Code Like a Girl doesn’t rely on me alone. Every guest post carries more than one audience with it. More than one person is invested in it being seen.

If you’ve been publishing alone and wondering why it’s slow, this is your next step.

Reach Is the Outcome. Trust Is the Mechanism.

Collaboration isn’t just about reach. It’s about trust.

A reader who finds you through a collaboration doesn’t arrive cold. They arrive through someone they already trust, which means they arrive already willing to listen. That’s a fundamentally different reader than someone who stumbled across your publication alone. They’re more likely to engage, more likely to stay, and more likely to become a paying subscriber.

We see this play out inside our own community constantly.

We saw it on a larger scale last December when Elena | AI Product Leader rallied more than thirty creators to build the AI Advent Calendar.

Six hundred people signed up. They weren’t just Elena’s audience. They were thirty creators’ audiences, all introduced to each other through a shared project built on mutual trust.

That’s what collaboration actually does. It doesn’t just widen your circle. It warms it.

The Fastest Way to Reach a New Audience Is to Show Up in Someone Else’s.

If you're trying to grow your visibility in tech, this isn't a small thing. It's one of the most direct levers you have.

And yet most writers don’t know where to start. Collaboration can feel awkward to initiate, hard to manage, and easy to let fizzle.

This month, we’re talking to someone who has figured out how to make it work and built a tool specifically to remove the friction.

This Month’s Collaborator: Elena Calvillo

You’ve already met Elena, she’s the one who rallied thirty creators, survived an AI meltdown five days before launch, and shipped the AI Advent Calendar anyway.

What we didn’t tell you is what happened next.

She took everything that nearly broke her about that project with its coordination load, admin debt, the heroics that don’t scale, and built a tool to solve it.

DraftKit is an async-first collaboration workspace designed to remove the friction that stops writers from working together.

A note: DraftKit is a tool we beta tested and used to build this piece. Elena built it to solve a real problem, we found it useful, and supporting women who build tech solutions is exactly what we’re here for.

If you’ve been thinking about collaboration but don’t know where to start, this conversation is for you.

Let’s get into it.

You built the AI Advent Calendar before most people knew who you were on Substack. You didn’t wait until you had a big audience to start collaborating. You used collaboration to build one. For a writer who’s newer to the platform and feels like they have nothing to offer yet, what would you say to convince them that now is exactly the right time to start?

I spent three years writing in total solo mode. It was slow, and honestly, it was lonely. I stayed in that lane because I didn’t know any better, and I was actually finding my voice, too. As a woman in tech, the struggle for visibility is a real hurdle. Don’t wait for a big audience to start.

Collaboration is how you break out of that slow lane. It is how you stop being invisible.

When you are new, your offer is your energy and your execution. Most established creators have ideas they never finish. You provide value by being the one who actually builds the project.

With the Advent Calendar, you reached out to thirty creators, many of whom you’d never spoken to before. How do you find the right collaborators, the people whose audiences would genuinely care about your work, and how do you know when the fit is right versus when it’s just convenient?

I look at how someone thinks. I don’t care about follower counts. I want unique voices who document what actually works. I’ve spent three years curating my audience, and I protect that trust like it’s a product feature. I’m not looking for what’s convenient; I’m looking for what’s right.

I built a Discovery Engine in DraftKit to solve the guessing game. It isn’t just a list; it is a system that maps the actual connections and recommendations between writers on Substack. It shows you the network that is already there but hidden.

When those circles overlap, the collaboration feels like a natural conversation instead of a forced pitch. That’s also what I am trying to communicate with DraftKit’s logo.

I want my readers to feel like they’re listening to a great podcast where the guests actually belong together. If the research doesn’t show that alignment, I don’t do it.

Screenshot of Code Like a Girl’s Discover Collaborators Dashboard

A lot of writers freeze at this step. They don’t want to seem like they’re using someone, or they worry about rejection, or they simply don’t know what to say. You’ve described your own outreach as instinct-driven but also very deliberate. What does a good collaboration pitch actually look like, and what makes the difference between one that lands and one that gets ignored?

I am in a lucky spot because I usually get the invites now. But I did have to pitch the AI Advent Challenge to thirty creators. That was a huge ask.

The rule is the same for everyone. I do not ask for a coffee to chat about ideas. That is just more work for everyone. I state exactly what I am building. I explain why that specific voice is the missing piece. I include a link to my proof of work so they know I am serious.

If you make it so easy that saying yes takes zero energy, it will land.

CLAG Public Booking Page: https://draftkit.app/codelikeagirl

Your contributor guide for the Advent Calendar was something people commented on specifically. It made participating easy and removed ambiguity. For someone doing their first collaboration, what does good structure look like? What do you need to agree on upfront to stop things falling apart halfway through?

The Craft.do guide I built for the Advent Challenge was really an onboarding pitch. It relied heavily on my persona and the relationships I already had. It was a document with a video and instructions to get everyone aligned. It worked because I was the central hub, but it was still a manual high-touch process.

For DraftKit, I am doing something different. As a product manager, I use templates for stakeholders all the time, but for creative collabs, I think a perfect structure does not exist.

When you want to explain a complex idea, you have to let the topic sit for a bit and let the brainstorming happen. I prefer to be flexible. The structure depends entirely on the energy of the other writer and how much they are willing to play with the format. Whether it is an interview or an exchange of points of view, the priority is the value they bring to the audience.

The real problem I saw is that some writers have a vision, but others just want to collaborate and have no clue where to start.

I built the SMART match feature in DraftKit to solve that blank page problem.

It uses AI to scan common topics between two writers to see how they can collaborate better and turns the “I like your work but don’t know what to write” energy into a real starting point. It is about moving from a rigid document to a system that finds the common ground for you.

Five days before launch, an AI tool rewrote the content of thirty contributors and nearly derailed everything. You took PTO from your actual job to fix it. Most writers will face smaller versions of that. A collaborator who goes quiet, a piece that doesn’t come together, a timeline that slips. What’s your advice for keeping a collaboration on track when real life gets in the way?

That PTO story was the ultimate lesson in why heroics don’t scale. If a project only survives because you are working through your weekends, the system is broken. That’s the real cost of Distribution Debt, which is the mountain of admin work that happens before you even write. You can’t manage thirty people with just a guide and good vibes.

My advice for everyone is simple: Don’t collaborate for the sake of metrics. I’ve seen how a lack of research can lead to a disappointing outcome where the energy just isn’t there. When you are just chasing numbers, you lose the “why,” and the work feels flat.

You have to protect your audience’s trust above everything else. If the alignment isn’t right, the collaboration isn’t worth the effort.

In DraftKit, I built the calendar and the rescheduling tools to handle the reality of life. Collaborators go quiet, and pieces don’t come together. It happens. But if the goal is right, the project is worth saving.

The infrastructure handles the mess, so you don’t have to burn out or take a week off work just to keep the lights on.

One of the things that makes collaboration genuinely worth it is what happens after publication. Both writers sharing, both audiences seeing it, the trust transfer is actually happening.

But this is also where a lot of collaborations fizzle.

What does a good launch look like for a collaborative piece, and what do most writers forget to do?

To me, a good launch is an exchange of opinions that leads to growth.

In my collab with Stefania Barabas her input really shocked me. She was so direct, and her perspective was so valuable that I knew it would open the eyes of other Product Managers. I didn’t ask her to change a thing. Instead, I adapted my own parts to be more catchy so the piece flowed better.



A good launch is that moment when you are designing the final draft, and you smile because you know it is a real conversation.

The audience reacted so well because Stefania stayed for all the comments.

That is what writers forget. The launch is the moment you share your community. If you’re drowning in what I call “Distribution Debt” which is the mountain of admin work behind the scenes you won’t have the energy to stay for that exchange.

I’m aiming for DraftKit to handle the infrastructure so writers can focus on the people.

DraftKit exists because you saw collaboration as something that needed infrastructure, not just goodwill. For a writer who wants to make collaboration a regular part of how they grow, not just something they try once, what does that actually look like in practice? How do you build it into the way you work?

I built DraftKit because I reached a breaking point. Last year I was in the middle of the AI Advent Challenge and I just couldn’t handle the load. I even had to push some of my own projects to this year because the coordination was difficult.

My research shows that 75 percent of creators quit because of admin burnout. There is an 8.5 hour tax on coordination before you even start writing.

Every writer has their own process. Some use Google Docs while others use Craft or their own guidelines. It gets fragmented fast. I wanted to turn that messy process into a real collaborative experience.



DraftKit is the infrastructure I wish I had when I started.

I’ve already added a direct link in my Substack navigation bar to allow people to collaborate with me. I have a calendar now that shows me when I’m going to work with other people.

I share my calendar link with people so they can see when we’re going to work together. I’m not going back to Craft.do or Google Docs that’s for sure!

Right now, the schedule is one collab every two weeks. Isn’t that amazing? It turns the struggle of growing into a habit and lets you focus on the content.

Screenshot of Elena’s Draftkit dashboard

The Lever Is Right There

You’ve been doing everything right. Showing up, writing well, publishing consistently. And it’s still slow.

Elena spent three years there. She knows what that feels like and she’s clear about what finally changed it. Not a bigger audience. Not better writing. The moment she stopped waiting to be discovered and started showing up in other people’s spaces instead.

So here’s the question she’d ask you: who in your world is writing about things your readers would care about? Who has an audience that would genuinely value yours?

Start there. Reach out. Make it easy for them to say yes.

And if you want to write for us? Click the button below.

Write a Guest Post for Code Like A Girl

You Don’t Have to Figure This Out Alone

The women on the Bestseller and Rising lists didn’t get there by accident, and they didn’t get there alone. They got there because someone recommended them. Someone shared their work. Someone in their corner said this is worth your time.

That’s what you need too.

A community that shows up for your work. That helps it travel. That makes sure it doesn’t disappear into a feed.

That’s what Code Like a Girl has been building since 2016.

Three times a week, we publish the tutorials, stories, and hard-won lessons of women in tech.

Women Rising runs the first Friday of every month, unpacking the levers that actually build momentum. This month was a collaboration. Next month is how to set up a paid tier.

Her Edge is a new paid monthly column, written by Dinah, published on the third Friday of every month. It’s for you if you’re navigating a career in tech, raising a girl who might, or trying to be a better ally. It’s focused on practical, hard-won lessons that actually work. Not the “lean in” version.

Like how to move forward when the systems weren’t built for you, how to advocate for yourself, and how to create space for the women coming up behind you, all for $5 USD a month or $50 USD a year.

To celebrate the launch of Her Edge, we’re offering 75% off an annual subscription — forever — for anyone who subscribes in April. No discount code needed, just hit the subscribe button.

Your flywheel doesn’t have to start from zero.

And if you’re ready to go deeper, to understand not just how to grow your Substack, but how to navigate the systems shaping your career in tech, this is for you.

We’ll close this month’s newsletter with a few of the standout stories you might have missed from both platforms.

From Our Substack Community

Design for AI: AI Agents Explained Ileana · Mar 11 AI agents are different from standard AI tools because they don't just respond; they set goals, reason through steps, use live tools, and act autonomously on your behalf.

Ileana breaks down how they actually work and what designing for them requires: less about screens and flows, more about managing risk, building trust, and keeping humans in control before irreversible actions happen. Read full story

Whoopee Doo! AI Learned to Make Porn and Nobody Knows What to Do About It! Neela 🌶️ · Mar 9 AI deepfake porn went from a Reddit experiment in 2017 to 85,000+ detected videos by 2023, 99% featuring women who never consented, and the legal framework still hasn't caught up, leaving schools, parents, and victims with almost no recourse.

Meanwhile, OpenAI announced plans to add erotica to ChatGPT while a California family was actively suing them over a teenager's suicide. Proof that the industry is monetizing the problem rather than solving it. Read full story

The Invisible Scale: What AI Revealed About the Rating System Anna | how to boss AI · Mar 27 Anna ran real performance reviews through AI sentiment analysis and found a measurable gap between the score a manager gave and the language they used — proof that vague, hedging language quietly encodes bias and costs women raises.

The fix: build a portfolio of concrete outcomes that forces the conversation onto evidence instead of adjectives. Read full story

From Our Medium Community

Technical debt isn’t bad code — it’s yesterday’s shortcuts that you’re paying interest on today. Using the vivid metaphor of renovating an apartment only to find decades of disconnected pipes behind the walls, the author shows how debt doesn’t hurt until you try to change something, and why the only real fix isn’t nuking the system but writing tests so you’re not afraid of what’s in the walls.

Concurrency, parallelism, and async aren't interchangeable — they solve different problems. Concurrency is about structure (tasks taking turns on one core), parallelism is about execution (tasks running simultaneously on multiple cores), and async is a technique for keeping a single thread productive while waiting on I/O. Most real systems use all three, and knowing which tool belongs where is the difference between a system that scales and one that collapses under load.

How to Speak to People You Disagree With by Vinita

Disagreeing well isn't about being right — it's about staying curious. Listen before you speak, avoid emotionally charged language, and use questions to guide rather than conclusions to impose. The goal isn't to change someone's mind, it's to influence their thinking — and sometimes the most effective move is knowing when the disagreement isn't worth your energy at all.