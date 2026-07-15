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Manisha's avatar
Manisha
12h

Unfortunately, this happens more than we think and your line about women aligning with the noise rather than supporting the woman is so true. I've had it happen to me.

One thing that helped in a past org was I have a C-level executive introduce the 'un-named feeddback loop". Where, if we had reservations about a project going live or about a feature, they would collect that feedback anonymously, and then it would be discussed in the team. A decision would be made. I know it's not the best because we're not giving credit where credit's due, but they did this for a few months to teach us that we have biases sometimes based on who's giving the feedback. In the end, we all caught our own biases, and we're able to address them.

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Lucy Watson's avatar
Lucy Watson
17h

Sadly, this is such a familiar story.

I was recently talking to a senior woman at a big consulting firm. The context was strategy, not Tech - but something similar applies — in fact, I believe the nature of the consulting relationship throws in an additional expectation of "service", which aggravates gendered expectations. She talked of struggling to push back against scope creep from older, male clients — and then of the guilt she felt as her team had to work long hours as a result. She even shared that in her younger years she'd often preferred to work for male managers because she felt clients were more accepting of boundaries, which meant fewer late nights for her.😥

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