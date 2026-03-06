You’re publishing consistently. The work is strong. And yet the growth feels slower than it should.

Before you assume it’s your writing, it’s worth looking at the system around it.

Growth on Substack isn’t linear. It’s a flywheel.

It starts with a few super subscribers. The ones that love your work. The ones that, if you have a paid tier, pay for your work. Those super subscribers comment, share, and recommend your work. That exposure brings in new readers, who become subscribers, who keep the flywheel turning. Over time, visibility compounds, and the flywheel builds momentum turning faster and faster.

But first, you have to get it moving.

Every week, Substack publishes its Technology Rising and Bestseller lists. Those lists shape what gets read, what gets trusted, and who gets discovered next. The Bestseller list is the top 100 publications in the technology category, ranked by total number of paid subscribers. The Rising list tracks the publications gaining paid subscribers the fastest.

Think of the Bestseller list as a window into whose flywheel is already spinning at full speed, and the Rising list as a window into whose is just beginning to turn and is gaining momentum.

The problem is that women are still heavily underrepresented on both lists, despite many of them producing thoughtful, rigorous work about technology.

And that matters.

Because the writers on those lists are the ones being read, shared, and treated as experts. When women’s voices aren’t visible there, the conversation about technology becomes narrower than it should be.

We wrote about why this matters last month.

Now we’re tracking the data.

For the last 5 weeks, women held between 9 and 10% of Bestseller spots, less than half the 22% that women represent in the tech industry.

When 90% of those positions are already held by men who have spent years building their audience flywheels, your writing getting better isn’t enough on its own to close the gap.

The gap starts to close when you know how to start your own flywheel and keep it moving.

That’s exactly why the Rising list gives us hope.

Across five weekly snapshots in February, 44 different women appeared on the Rising list, and representation climbed to 20% by the end of the month. That’s the highest we’ve recorded since we started tracking.

Forty-four flywheels, starting to turn. That’s worth getting excited about.

And it’s exactly what this series is built around. Not tracking the gap and shaking our heads at it. Helping you close it. Helping you build your flywheel and get it moving.

That means understanding the levers that actually drive growth: collaborations that expand your reach, SEO that keeps your best work discoverable, publication structures that convert readers into loyal subscribers, and branding that helps the right people recognize your work instantly.

We'll unpack each of these over the months ahead, not as abstract advice, but through real examples from within the Code Like a Girl community.

The goal is simple: get your flywheel spinning faster than you thought possible.

This month, we’re starting with branding.

Recognition Is What Keeps the Flywheel Turning

The flywheel usually starts the same way. Someone reads your work and loves it. They share it. A new reader encounters it in the feed and clicks.

That first click matters.

But what keeps the flywheel turning is what happens the second time. When your work appears in someone’s feed again, recognition does the deciding. They don’t stop to evaluate whether you’re worth their time. They already know.

That moment of instant recognition, repeated week after week, is what turns a curious reader into a loyal one. And loyal readers become the super subscribers who share your work, grow your audience, and keep the flywheel moving.

That’s what branding actually does.

It’s not about looking professional. It’s about making sure that when your work shows up, the right reader stops scrolling without having to think about it.

Why the Code Like a Girl Feed Looks Different Now

For ten years, every Code Like a Girl story carried whatever thumbnail the author provided. Which meant our feed looked different every single day. There was a different style, a different palette, and a different visual language with every post.

The work was beautiful. But there was no signal that it belonged together. A reader who loved one story had no reliable way to recognise the next one as ours.

So we fixed that.

We introduced shared thumbnail images across all Code Like a Girl stories. It’s a consistent visual signal that tells you, the moment you see it in your feed, that this piece belongs to this community.

Screenshot of our new Substack homepage.

Inside every story, each author’s voice and images remain entirely their own. What changes is the frame around it.

It’s a visual signal that says: you know what you're getting before you even click.

After ten years, we’re also updating our brand colours, logo, and the CLAG Girl herself to make Code Like a Girl easier to recognise wherever our stories appear.

Our New logo and CLAG Girl.

What Happens When You Become Instantly Recognizable

To open this series properly, we wanted a voice that had actually lived the process. Someone who made the deliberate decision to build a distinctive visual world, took the risk that comes with it, and watched her subscriber count jump from 64 to 200 in two weeks, and then went on to reach 500 subscribers in under 100 days!

Her move was bold enough that it caused a cascade of other Substackers to rethink their own publications and start building theirs with more intention. Including us.

AI Meets Girlboss is a Substack publication where a pink power-suited fashionista, whom we have all affectionately named Pinkie, and her slightly judgmental flamingo bestie make AI feel playful, accessible, and recognisably hers.

What follows is a practical guide for anyone who wants their publication to be clearer, more recognisable, and easier for the right readers to commit to. Whether you’re starting from scratch or wondering why your current visuals aren’t landing, there’s something here for you.

Before you read on, take thirty seconds and pull up your own Substack page. Look at it the way a stranger would. What does it tell them in the first five seconds? Hold that question while you read what follows.

Let’s get into it.

Image created by AI Meets Girl Boss!

When most people say “branding,” they think aesthetics. What problem does branding actually solve for a Substack publication once someone clicks?

I always get the same raised eyebrow:

“Why does a newsletter need branding? Aren’t we just here for words?”

Honey, we are. But we’re also in a feed.

Substack isn’t your quiet corner café anymore. It’s a busy rooftop bar. New publications show up daily, all holding a microphone. And what happens in a crowd? You disappear. Unless someone can spot you from across the room.

And let’s not pretend we don’t judge. We judge books, people, posts, profiles. In seconds. Branding solves that first-second decision. It tells your reader: you’re in the right place, or keep scrolling.

You talk a lot about recognizability over creativity. How can a reader tell, within a few seconds, whether a publication is “for them”? What signals matter most early?

Creativity is overrated. Recognition is queen.

In a noisy feed, your first job isn’t to be brilliant. It’s to be recognizable. Only then can you be brilliant.

And this question about the reader? It’s everything. Because branding isn’t about you expressing yourself. It’s about your reader recognizing themselves.

Your headlines carry logic. Your visuals carry emotion.

On AI Meets Girlboss, my page is narrated by a pink power-suited fashionista called Pinkie and her slightly judgmental flamingo bestie. That world does three things instantly:

It tells a story

It makes intimidating topics feel playful

It’s recognizable from far away

Which is exactly how I want my reader to feel: curious, capable, and slightly ahead of the curve.

Storytelling through images. Created by AI Meets Girlboss with Nano Banana Pro.

One idea we loved from your work is choosing constraints on purpose. What are the few branding decisions creators should make once and stop renegotiating every week?

If you lock three things, you’re already ahead of 80% of creators.

My top 3 easy bets are: color, illustration or visual style, and subject or narrative anchor.

That’s it. Pick them and commit. Repetition is what makes you memorable. Not reinvention.

I even built a free Visual Distinctiveness CustomGPT that audits what’s actually locked in your brand and what’s still floating around. And because I physically cannot leave you without next steps, it also tells you what to tighten.

It’s always a great place to start to audit your current state.

Visual Distinctiveness Test 100% free Custom GPT for ChatGPT. Image created by AI Meets Girlboss in Canva.

Many writers worry about “getting it wrong” visually, especially when using AI. How do you distinguish between experimentation that builds clarity and experimentation that erodes trust?

We suddenly live in a world where everyone is expected to be a branding expert. And a prompt engineer. And a designer. Thanks, AI.

The ones worried about “getting it wrong?” They’re usually the ones with taste. The ones who care. If you care enough to worry, you’re already ahead.

Here’s the reframe: you probably know what you don’t want. Start there. That’s a design constraint and direction. And the good news is, you’re just six structured steps away from something coherent.

You’ve shown that visual systems can materially change growth and retention. What’s the connection between a consistent visual world and a reader’s willingness to subscribe or pay?

Ever since I rebranded, I’ve been getting messages about how recognizable the visuals are. How people “know it’s mine” and how they “see it everywhere”. I also saw a very real shift in numbers: I jumped from 64 to 200 subscribers in two weeks right after my rebrand.

Visual rebranding impact on subscriber numbers. Created by AI Meets Girlboss with Nano Banana Pro.

Choosing a pink, feminine, fashion-centered design for an AI publication was… well, risky. I made a branding decision to be distinctive and memorable, even if that came with risk. When readers recognize you, they start trusting you. And trust is what makes someone subscribe. Or pay.

Substack feeds are crowded, especially in tech and AI. What’s one mistake you see creators making that makes their work blend in even when the writing is strong?

There are two very common mistakes I see with AI-generated visuals.

First: generic AI images

They have the same effect as soulless, generic AI writing. People feel you didn’t put in effort or think twice before you posted it. It erodes trust, and it isn’t recognizable. You see competent, well-balanced AI-generated visuals that are so interchangeable, you couldn’t tell who made what five minutes later.

Second: using images as decoration

If your image doesn’t communicate meaning, delete it. Some brains, mine included, don’t process text first. We process visuals first. The visuals decide whether we click, whether we stay, and whether we ever engage deeply with a creator’s work at all. If the image doesn’t carry meaning, we won’t click. So simple.

Before and after cover images from AI Meets Girlboss Substack channel. Created by AI Meets Girlboss with Nano Banana Pro.

You often frame branding as world-building, not polish. What does “world-building” mean for an independent writer, and how small can that world be to still work?

World-building doesn’t mean cinematic budgets and Lord of the Rings complexity. It means coherence.

It can be as simple as Karo (Product with Attitude)’s recurring doodle character — always lots of white space, always communicating friction and emotion.

Substack cover art created by Karo.

Or as layered as Mia Kiraki 🎭 ’s robot-meets-dragon universe, where every image hides five details and a joke.

Substack cover art created by Mia Kiraki for Robots Ate My Homework.

Neither is better nor worse than the other. Both work because the creator believes in that world. And the world supports the message.

If a Code Like a Girl reader wanted to improve their branding this month, not rebrand their entire identity, what’s one practical step they could take that would make their publication clearer and more recognizable?

Always start with direction, before you generate any image!

Ask yourself, what does my visual world actually communicate right now? And is that aligned with who I want to attract?

Substack cover art created by Manisha for AI Family Network after the rebrand process with AI Meets Girlboss.

I recently did a rebrand with Manisha. We began with the Visual Distinctiveness CustomGPT audit, then built her visual world around her actual audience persona. Until we landed on the symbolism of doodles as chaos, and the character as the calm parent-guide, which matches the AI Family Network brand.

Others like Dallas Payne and Natalie Nicholson went deep into experimentation mode and built beautiful worlds.

Substack cover art created by Dallas Payine in Kittl.

Dallas emerged with a stormy-waters-of-AI metaphor and messy watercolor tension.

Substack cover art created by Natalie Nickolson with Recraft.ai.

Natalie built a nostalgic, flat-design system with organic and geometric shapes that match her flexible, off-hours AI experiments.

If you do one thing this month, write two lists:

What I want my visuals to communicate

What I absolutely do not want them to communicate

Then test your thinking with the clueless creative agency brief prompt. It’s a quick and easy step to take to get your brain wrapped around the topic.

Finally, collaboration is part of this story too. How can shared visuals or collaborative branding (like shared thumbnails) strengthen individual voices rather than dilute them?

Shared branding is about signal. Code Like a Girl exists to amplify voices. So the guest author must shine always.

But the publication also needs to be recognizable in the feed. Otherwise, it disappears like any other post.

The solution is a light constraint. A shared color code. A consistent visual structure. A visual “stamp.”

Think of it like a book series. Different stories, but the same spine design.

When done right, shared thumbnails don’t flatten voices, but rather frame them.

