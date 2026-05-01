You’ve been thinking about launching a paid Substack tier. Maybe for a while now.

You tell yourself you’ll launch when you have more subscribers. When the content feels ready. When you know what to put behind the paywall.

We talked to seven women at different stages of this journey. Their triggers were different. Their offers were different. Their first paid subscribers came from different places.

But when we asked what they’d tell someone who hasn’t launched yet, they all said the same thing.

Don’t wait, just do it, you can figure it out along the way.

If you're new to Women Rising, we track Substack's Technology Bestseller and Rising lists to understand why women writing about tech are underrepresented on both. Under 13% against a 22% industry average. Each month, we focus on one lever that helps close that gap. This month: Launching a Paid Tier You can find the Women Rising collection here.

Technology Bestseller and Rising Lists Update

We’ve been tracking Substack’s Technology Bestseller and Rising lists since January. Every week, we record who’s on each list, what rank they hold, and how long they stay.

Thirteen weeks in, we have enough data to start reporting on three new measures: who gets onto the Rising list, how long they stay, and who converts to the Bestseller list.

The Entry Gap

The entry gap measures how many unique women versus men appear on the Rising list at all. Over thirteen weeks, 64 unique women appeared on the Technology Rising list vs 303 men. That’s a 4.7x disparity in who gets access to the list at all.

The Churn Parity

Churn parity measures whether women and men stay on the Rising list at the same rate once they get there. We track that by looking at how many have appeared on the list more than once since we started measuring.

Once on the Rising list, women appeared more than once, 64.1% of the time, versus 59.7% for men, and their average rank was nearly identical, with 51.9 for women and 50.2 for men. Additionally, the distribution across the top 10, top 25, and top 50 was almost indistinguishable.

Gender seems to have no bearing on how long you stay or where you rank.

The Conversion Rate

The conversion rate measures how many writers who appear on the Rising list eventually cross over to the Bestseller list.

Of the 64 women who appeared on the Rising list over thirteen weeks, two converted to the Bestseller list. That’s a 3.1% conversion rate. Of the 303 men, ten converted. That’s 3.3%.

On this measure, the rates look nearly identical. But thirteen weeks is a small window, and we’re talking about two women and ten men. That’s not enough data to conclude that conversion is equal. We’ll keep tracking.

What we can say: conversion is possible.

Daria Cupareanu converted on April 2.

Jasmine Sun converted on April 23

Both appeared on the Rising list for weeks before crossing over.

The Knowns and Unknowns

What We Know From Substack Directly

Rising highlights the fastest-growing publications within a category, based on paid subscription growth.

Bestseller highlights the highest-earning publications in their category, ranked by Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR).

Publications featured in the “Rising” tab are selected based on recent momentum in paid subscriptions within their category.

"Rising" leaderboards update every few hours, and "Top Bestseller" leaderboards update daily.

Without a paid tier, you cannot appear on either list.

What We Have Learned From Our Data

Women who make it onto Rising perform identically to men with the same rank distribution and the same retention rate. The disparity is in who gets access to the list in the first place.

Conversion from Rising to Bestseller is rare for everyone. 3.1% for women, 3.3% for men over thirteen weeks. The sample is too small to draw conclusions, but currently, the rates are nearly identical.

The Unknowns

We don't know what's driving the 4.7x entry gap.

It could be that fewer women have launched paid tiers.

It could be that there are simply more men writing about tech on Substack overall.

It could be that women writing about technical topics are categorized under Design, Education, or Business, and never appear in the Technology leaderboards at all.

Probably some combination of all three. If you have theories or other ideas of things we can track to help us figure it out, we'd love to hear them in the comments.

Leave a comment

Growth on Substack is a Flywheel

Growth on Substack is like a flywheel, a system where each lever you pull works together to build momentum. One action feeds the next.

It starts with a few super subscribers. The ones that love your work. Those super subscribers comment, share, and recommend your work. That exposure brings in new readers, who become subscribers, who keep the flywheel turning. Over time, the flywheel builds momentum, turning faster and faster.

In March, we talked about branding: making sure the right reader recognizes your work the moment it appears in their feed.

In April, we talked about collaboration: getting your work in front of audiences that already exist.

Both of those levers are important, but neither connects you to the Bestseller and Rising lists that control who gets discovered as a tech authority on this platform.

Those lists require a paid tier to enter.

We want to see more women seen as experts in tech on Substack, so this month’s lever is how to launch a paid tier.

We asked seven women in this community who have done it to tell us what they learned.

Launching a Paid Tier

They're at three different stages, with some building toward the Bestseller badge, some who have it, and one who has it and is on the Bestseller list.

Who We Interviewed

The Strategic Linguist writes about how she uses linguistics research to decode how language shapes power, identity, and your professional life. This includes what's really happening when you interact with AI. She launched her paid tier in March 2026.

Mia Kiraki 🎭 writes about how she builds AI systems grounded in psychology, storytelling, and culture. She launched her paid tier in March 2026.

AI Meets Girlboss created a publication focused on helping ambitious women use AI for branding and business. She launched her paid tier in February 2026.

Karen Spinner builds tools with Claude Code and other AI platforms and shares exactly what works and what doesn't. She launched her paid tier in mid-January 2026.

Jenny Ouyang is focused on practical AI building for founders. She launched her paid tier in May 2025 and has earned the bestseller badge.

Jessica Talisman is teaching her trademarked ontology pipeline framework for reliable AI. She launched her paid tier in Summer 2025 and has a bestseller badge.

Daria Cupareanu is helping non-technical professionals build AI systems that work for them. She launched her paid tier in September 2025, has her bestsellers badge, and entered the Technology Bestseller list in April 2026.

Here's what they learned.

From left to right. Karen Spinner, Jessica Talisman, Jenny Ouyang, Daria Cupareanu, Pinkie from AI Meets Girl Boss, Rebecca (The Strategic Linquist, and Mia Kiraki.

You’re Not Ready. Launch Anyway.

The moment never feels right. There’s always a reason to wait: more subscribers, a better offer, more clarity on what people actually want to pay for.

But waiting has a cost most writers don’t see until later.

Don’t Let a Yes Go Cold

If people are already telling you they’d pay, believe them. Daria Cupareanu had dozens of pledges sitting in her account, readers literally telling her they wanted to pay, and still waited. By the time she launched, some of those pledges had gone cold. Then a Substack bug meant most didn’t go through at all. She had to chase them down individually. Some came back. Some didn’t.

Phone a Friend

Ask someone you trust to look at your work with fresh eyes. The Strategic Linguist was publishing long, deeply researched posts and not thinking of them as premium content. It took a trusted friend, someone who was also a reader, to point out that her analysis was deepening and she was giving away more than she realized. Sometimes you need someone on the outside to see what you can’t.

Read the Room

Pay attention to what your community is already telling you. AI Meets Girlboss was getting consistent signals that her work was valuable and still needed three people she respected to say it out loud before she believed it. If the signals are there, that’s your answer.

Pivot! Pivot! Pivot!

Don’t wait until you know the shape of the thing. Mia Kiraki 🎭 spent time building an entirely different product before she understood what her readers actually wanted. They didn’t want her frameworks locked inside her platform. They wanted them inside their own tools. She scrapped it and started again. You can’t know what your readers want until you’re in conversation with them about it.

Don’t Skip the Courtship

Build the relationship before you ask for the transaction. Jenny Ouyang launched after building a few products, assumed people would see the value, and learned that connection has to come first. Karen Spinner treated it as an experiment and launched in January when people were energized for the new year. Neither had a perfect plan. Both learned something they couldn’t have learned any other way.

You Can’t Touch This

A paid tier can also be protection, not just a business decision. Jessica Talisman hadn’t planned on creating one at all until her work started being plagiarized. Sometimes the reason to launch has nothing to do with growth.

Know Your Why

We turned on paid for Code Like a Girl the day we launched on Substack. We offered nothing extra. A small group of people paid anyway, and we were grateful. It was a nice-to-have, until it wasn’t. When we realized that getting the Bestseller badge would give us more visibility and credibility, and that would help us amplify women’s voices more effectively, we decided to create a differentiated paid tier.

You don't need the perfect moment. You just need to start.

The Offer Doesn’t Have to Be Perfect. It Has to Be Real.

The hardest question isn’t whether to launch. It’s what to put behind the paywall.

Start with one clear reason to upgrade. Not ten. One thing that’s genuinely different for the people who pay. Free readers get the why. Paid readers get the how. Or the access. Or the depth. Pick one and make it real. The rest you build as you go.

The Classic Split

The most common version of this is Daria Cupareanu’s: education stays free, implementation goes paid. The automations, the AI systems, the things consulting companies charge thousands for, are behind her paywall. What stays free is the thinking, because she believes everyone should understand what’s happening with AI.

Her paid tier today looks nothing like what she launched with. She started with one free post and one premium post every two weeks. Now she publishes twice a week, one paid, one free, because that cadence converts better.

“You don’t need the perfect offer on day one. You build it as you go and your subscribers grow with you.”

Charge for the How

If you teach people something, consider charging for the part where they actually do it. That’s what Jenny Ouyang does. Free content shows the outcome and the education. The exact steps, the templates, and the personal access stay paid.

She's moved from workshops to a builder program and is already thinking about what comes next. The execution guidance always stays paid. Everything else evolves.

Know Who You’re Writing For

Think about who your paid reader is, not just what they’re getting.

The Strategic Linguist draws her line around the reader, not the content. Free subscribers get the foundations. Paid subscribers go further, into the contradictions, the edge cases, the places where theory doesn’t hold up cleanly.

Paid content is also where she thinks out loud, and that requires a reader who is there for her perspective and her process, not just a summary of existing research.

The Quick Win is Free. The Deep Dive isn't.

Consider access as your differentiator. AI Meets Girlboss gives every reader something valuable before the paywall on every post, a quick win anyone can use, and saves the deep dives for paid subscribers. She also offers a founding member tier called The Front Row, direct access to her for a rebrand.

Lock Down What’s Yours

Your IP is a valid reason to paywall. Jessica Talisman’s thinking pieces stay free. Her trademarked ontology pipeline framework is paid. Her work is her IP. The paywall protects it.

Content Isn't the Only Thing Worth Paying For

Don’t be afraid to keep your writing free and charge for something else. Mia Kiraki 🎭 never wanted to gate content. Her paywall started as pure access to a library of AI systems readers could download and plug into their own tools. Karen Spinner kept her writing completely free and made workshops and software giveaways the core of her paid offer.

Build the Offer Around the Mission

At Code Like A Girl, all of our collaborator posts stay free. That’s core to what we do. Amplifying women’s voices means making their work as accessible as possible.

When we understood what we were building toward, we created something that fit a different purpose. Her Edge is Dinah’s monthly career column, exclusively for paid subscribers.

Each issue opens with a story from her twenty-year career in tech, told fully and honestly. The paid section goes deeper into the how: the frameworks, the decisions, the things that actually worked. Paid subscribers also get access to a private chat to discuss each issue.

Start With One. Build From There.

The offer you launch with is not the offer you’ll have a year from now. Every woman in this issue changed theirs. The direction you start in matters less than the fact that you start. Pick one thing that’s genuinely different for the people who pay, and build from there.

The First Yes Comes From Somewhere You Didn’t Expect

You won’t be able to engineer your first paid subscriber. But you can create the conditions for them to find you.

Start with Clarity

AI Meets Girlboss learned this early. Without showing readers exactly what they’re getting, a paid tier is just one of many. With that clarity, it becomes an obvious yes. Before you launch, make sure your readers understand what changes when they upgrade.

Tell People it Exists

Karen Spinner promoted her launch through a daily note and a launch article. About three paid subscribers came directly from the article. The rest came from notes. Your newsletter subscribers already know you. It’s often the people encountering you for the first time through Notes who convert first.

Don’t Ignore Search

Daria Cupareanu didn’t plan for Google to become a conversion channel, but it did. Readers landing on her SEO-optimized articles hit the paywall and wanted to unlock it. Some churned. Some stayed. Organic search is a real channel worth paying attention to, even if you’re not optimizing for it yet.

Make Them Feel Invested

Build trust through the work before you ask anyone to pay. Mia Kiraki 🎭 launched with 30% off and built content like a story, every system grounded in a cultural reference, a research thread, a narrative arc. People felt invested in the world she was building. To this day, 97% of her subscribers are on the annual plan. They committed upfront because the trust was already there.

Don’t Forget Your Pledges

Check for pledges. The Strategic Linguist had nearly ten people who had pledged before she turned on paid. She’d been so busy writing she hadn’t thought about what they meant. If you’ve had your pledge button on, look at who’s already raised their hand.

Your Audience Is Bigger Than Your Subscriber Count

Your audience isn’t only on Substack. Jessica Talisman speaks at conferences, advises, consults, and teaches. Her audience extends well past the platform. The people who pay for your work may already know you from somewhere else. Give them a way in.

Some Yeses Aren’t About the Offer

And sometimes the first yes has nothing to do with tactics at all. Code Like a Girl’s first subscribers were the people who really cared about what we were doing. They paid for something knowing they were getting nothing back.

They were just supporting us. We don’t take that lightly.

Launch. Learn. Refine.

Something will not work. Plan for it. Use it.

Stop Leaving Money on the Table

Fear of paywalling is one of the most common things that stalls writers after they launch. Jenny Ouyang held back free content that could have been paid for months, scared it would tank her engagement and distribution. It didn’t.

If you have content that’s worth paying for, put it behind the paywall.

Free Doesn't Build the Right Audience

Be careful with free access as a growth strategy. Jessica Talisman offered free paid subscriptions to ten people at the start of every month for three months. People canceled their paid subscriptions to get the free ones. Some used the access to plagiarize her work.

If people want what you’re building, they’ll pay for it. Free doesn’t build the right audience.

Pivot When It's Not Working

Your first offer will need to change. Karen Spinner’s workshops didn’t draw the interest she’d hoped for. Scheduling across time zones with a small audience was harder than expected, and the competition from free Substack Live events was real.

She pivoted to a monthly project format. Some subscribers signed up for a single month to grab the software bundle and canceled. It told her the software was valuable even if the retention model needed work.

Pivot when something isn’t working. Just know you may lose subscribers if it feels like you’re taking something away.

Fun Is a Strategy

Know your reader before you know your content strategy. AI Meets Girlboss discovered that deep foundational work is a harder sell than quick wins and visual results. She learned to package strategic thinking as something fun. Her engagement shifted.

It’s All a Work in Progress

Mia Kiraki 🎭 put it plainly:

"I threw out a LOT of strategies along the way and I still do."

A higher posting cadence that tanked engagement, notes formats that didn't land, multiple content pillars, and positioning changes. The version of Robots Ate My Homework that exists today looks nothing like what she planned six months ago. And she expects the version six months from now will be different again.

That's not failure. That's the progress.

Watch Your Data

And sometimes what looks like a problem is actually a redirect. The Strategic Linguist’s data showed her readers were far more engaged with linguistics as it applied to human behavior and communication than anything touching AI. That shifted where she put her energy and made her editorial direction clearer.

Watch your data. It will tell you where to go next.

Getting It Wrong Is Part of Getting It Right

Nothing you try is wasted. Every strategy that doesn't work tells you something about your readers, your content, and what actually matters to them.

The writers who build something lasting aren't the ones who got it right the first time. They're the ones who kept going after they got it wrong.

Your Work Is Worth Paying For

You’ve just read seven stories from women who launched before they were ready, built offers that changed completely, found their first paid subscribers in places they didn’t expect, and threw out strategies that didn’t work.

None of them had it figured out.

All of them did it anyway.

The work you’re doing is real. The knowledge you have is valuable. The readers who are already here chose you for a reason.

They’re closer to saying yes to paid than you think.

You don’t need more subscribers. You don’t need a better offer.

You need to give them the option to pay.

You Don’t Have to Figure This Out Alone

The women who just told you their stories are part of a community that shows up for each other’s work, amplifies it, and makes sure it reaches the people it was made for.

That’s what Code Like a Girl has been building since 2016.

Your work deserves that too. You’re already in the right place.

We’ll close this month’s newsletter with a few of the standout stories you might have missed from both platforms.

From Our Substack Community

Why I left Meta Apr 10 Britta spent six years at Meta, loved the work, believed in the people, and left with her lowest rating still being Exceeds Expectations. What broke her wasn't the workload or the timezone or the VR pivots. It was watching a culture that once rewarded empathy and honesty quietly reorganize itself around ego, silence, and unchecked power. Read full story

The Feedback That Taught Me Everything About Women and Power Emanuela B · Apr 6 An HR rep told Emanuela she takes up too much space, and she took it as the best compliment she'd ever received.

This piece unpacks the impossible pendulum women face in corporate life: too quiet and you disappear, too present and you become a problem. And it asks a harder question about mentorship: what if the advice women pass down is just a blueprint for shrinking? Read full story

From Our Medium Community

How to Improve Strategic Thinking for Effective Leadership by Vinita

Most leaders are too busy firefighting to ever think strategically, and Vinita argues that is not a time problem, it is a priorities problem. This piece breaks down exactly how to carve out the thinking space, make the hard trade-offs, and challenge the assumptions that keep organizations stuck in reactive mode. If you lead people and feel like you are always one step behind, this one is worth your time.

The AI agent boom is not really about technology. It is about users finally getting revenge on an industry that spent decades telling them they were too stupid, too complicated, and too demanding to deserve software that actually worked for them. Patricia Gestoso makes a sharp case for why agents are a symptom of massive customer dissatisfaction, and what tech has to do to earn back the trust it never bothered to build.

Nidhi Gahlawat spent two months using Claude Code on a massive Microsoft production codebase and came back with an honest verdict: it is genuinely useful, occasionally impressive, and wrong just often enough to keep you paying attention. She breaks down exactly where it earns its place, PR reviews and boilerplate, and where it will confidently waste an hour of your time. If you use AI coding tools at work, this is the real-world take you actually need.