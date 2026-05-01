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Karen Spinner's avatar
Karen Spinner
1d

Love the thumbnail for this article—it was so fun! Beyond that, thank you Dinah for tracking the Rising and Bestseller numbers and sharing all these helpful tips! 🙏

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Jenny Ouyang's avatar
Jenny Ouyang
18h

I love every piece of advice here! So honored to be sitting at the same table with the queens I admire!

Especially thank you CLAG, for bringing us all together and keep encouraging women in the game ❤️

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