Code Like A Girl

Code Like A Girl

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Anna | how to boss AI's avatar
Anna | how to boss AI
1h

Yes to this: "Maybe we should stop telling other women what to do altogether, and start trusting them to find their own way." Coaching is not an overnight process, it's a journey and you have shown us how beautiful it is to come out on the other side.

I find that a lot of clients seek advice, they just don't have the capacity to do the work.

Loved this article, Emanuela.

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Zuzana "Cucu" Curaj's avatar
Zuzana "Cucu" Curaj
5h

Very touching...my latest article deals with a similar topic so it is still very fresh. I loved the idea of every woman building their own space.

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