Recently, an HR representative, a woman, gave me feedback I wasn’t expecting.

“You take up a lot of space.”

I still don’t know whether she meant it as a compliment or a criticism. What I know is that for me it was the most beautiful compliment she could have given me.

For years I watched the women in my life struggle to find their place in the world. My mother taught me that whatever happened, I had to exist. To take up space. That space, even today, is denied to so many women, for economic, cultural, religious reasons. Possessive partners. Family pressure.

In the corporate world, this spoliation is the natural extension of the bias women experience every day outside, just disguised behind organizational charts and HR processes.

The Pendulum

A woman’s place is always up for debate. In my case, it seems I take up too much of it.

Would they have said the same thing if I were a man?

I don’t know. But I got the sense that in corporate environments, women are often allowed exactly two positions: imposter syndrome or excess of confidence. And it becomes a pendulum, you are pushed toward one, you correct toward the other, and somehow you are always wrong.

We sit through trainings that tell us to show up for ourselves, to perform visibility the way our male colleagues were taught to since childhood. So we take the role. And because our driver is so often to be perfect, we perform it well. Until we touch what is considered too much.

Waiting for our place around the table, oscillating between the two extremes of the pendulum, generates a very specific frustration, the feeling that the rules keep shifting, but they are not shared. Too quiet and you disappear. Too present and you become a problem.

So we must make intentional choices. Taking up space at the table where speaking time is measured, and words land differently depending on who says them. Or deciding the fight isn’t worth it today and leaving the floor.

The Emptying Room

The women who shaped my childhood did not work, at least, not outside the home. No hobbies, no passions that carried them beyond their domestic walls. They had not found their place in the world, or perhaps the world had left no space for them.

Looking back, the idea of a fulfilled woman I built for myself was born in opposition to all of this. I wanted to be independent. I wanted a career. I wanted passions that carried me beyond the boundaries of home.

I used to think that finding my place in the corporate world was enough. That presence would naturally become space, to build, to grow, to move forward on my own terms.

The women I met in corporate corridors told a different story.

Few at the beginning of a technical career, and fewer still as you climb. The higher you go, the more the room empties.

At some point you stop and ask yourself: is it possible that some of us were taking up too much space? I don’t believe it for a second.

Because when a woman tells another woman you take up too much space, what she is really saying is something she learned long before that conversation. She was taught to shrink. She did. And watching someone else not shrink surfaces everything she gave up to stay in the room.

What Gets Passed On

This is where representation gets complicated. It is not enough to have women in senior roles if those women were promoted precisely because they learned to fit the existing frame. The mentorship becomes a transmission of the survival strategies. Even with the best intentions, the advice shapes itself around the boxes that were never questioned. And so the obstacles don’t disappear. They just get passed on by different hands.

I have my reservations about mentorship for exactly this reason. The women who built their careers before developed strategies calibrated to their moment, their constraints, their definition of what making it looked like. But generations shift. Values shift. What counts as success, and what it costs, is not the same from one woman to the next.

Applying a single measure to pass on to others has clear limits. It may lead to mistaken survival strategies for universal wisdom or push building in opposition instead of intentionally.

The most useful thing we can offer the women coming after us is not a blueprint.

It is permission to build their own.

Something Larger Than This Moment

That option didn’t exist for most women who came before us. They built with what they had, inside frames they didn’t design. The gap is still very much open. The Global Gender Gap Report 2025 estimates it will take 123 years to reach full gender parity at the current pace.

Reclaiming space, for a day, a year, in a room or on a stage matters. But it cannot replace the structural work. And that work starts with recognizing what we stand on: the progress built by women who moved forward in silence, in missed opportunities, in paths traced with diligence and without noise. That foundation needs to be actively protected, challenged as times change, built on, not just inherited.

Taking up space would not necessarily be appreciated. I’ll keep doing it anyway. That is my intentional contribution to something larger than this moment.

From the height of my 1.59 m, I am proud of that definition.

Taking up space.

However, this is where I land, personally and professionally. Helping women find their own resources, their own answers, their own definition of what moving forward looks like. Not a binary choice between being on the stage or staying in the audience.

Because stepping up and stepping away can be equally intentional, equally powerful, as long as the choice is truly yours.

I found that possibility through coaching.

Being coached, and then coaching other women to follow their values and build their path, inside the corporate world or outside it.

I stopped mentoring because my vision of the tech world is shaped by my own experience, and I don’t want that to become someone else’s compass. I want them to walk a different path. Upward or away, but according to their own notion of success.

I have been told to take up space by women. I have been told the opposite by others. Maybe that is the point. Maybe we should stop telling other women what to do altogether, and start trusting them to find their own way. That is the only thing I am certain of. This is why I became a coach.

If This Resonated With You

We’re so grateful to Emanuela B for allowing us to share her story here on Code Like a Girl. If this resonated, don’t just read it. Follow her work. Writers like this deserve readers who show up.

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