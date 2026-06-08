Women’s communities have always played an important role in how we grow, both personally and professionally. They create space for conversation, mentorship, support, and collaboration. Whether it’s a local meetup, an industry organization, a networking group, or a book club, community often becomes the place where confidence grows through shared experience and discussion.

For much of my career, I’ve worked in business environments where relationships and professional networks play a central role. I’ve led women’s business networks, exclusive membership groups, philanthropic donor circles, executive leadership events, and professional communities built around connection and shared experience. That background has shaped how I view the current AI shift.

As AI accelerates, I believe there’s a parallel shift happening. Work will continue becoming more digital, while trust, relationships, and human connection will likely become even more valuable. In a world where content can be generated instantly, people will place even greater value on who they know and where they’ve built real relationships.

That made me think more intentionally about the role women’s communities could play alongside growing AI fluency.

As AI started becoming part of everyday conversations, meetings, headlines, and workplace tools, I found myself wondering where women were actually gathering to talk about it.

Conversations about how AI is beginning to shape communication, creativity, careers, relationships, and everyday life.

I assumed something like this already existed.

📚 Searching for the Right Space

Book clubs have long been a popular way for women to gather, connect, exchange ideas, and learn together. So when AI started becoming a bigger part of life and work, I assumed there would already be women-centered spaces built around those conversations.

I started searching for an AI-focused book club and quickly realized how difficult it was to find one.

At first, Bookclubs.com felt promising. The platform hosts nearly 2,100 book clubs and includes categories for women readers and science and technology themes. But the “science and technology” category turned out to be far broader than what I was looking for. Alongside books about startups and innovation were discussions about UFOs and other unrelated topics.

What I was searching for was much more specific: a space where women could talk about AI through stories, shared discussion, and community.

And it wasn’t there.

That gap stood out to me.

There are countless resources available to learn about AI tools and trends, and there are many book clubs where women gather to read and connect. Yet there was no clear space where those two things were intentionally coming together.

Conversation allows us to compare perspectives, test ideas, ask questions out loud, and build confidence together instead of trying to navigate change individually. Especially with something as fast-moving and emotionally layered as AI, there’s comfort in hearing how other people are thinking through the same shifts.

So instead of continuing to search for the right space, I decided to create one as an extension of my free weekly newsletter. And that’s how our M(AI)VENS AI Book Club began.

📖 About M(AI)VENS Book Club

We meet once a month, on the fourth Friday at 12:00 p.m. Eastern.

Each month, we choose a book or short story connected to AI or technology, and use it as a starting point for conversation.

Some women read every page.

Some join without reading at all.

And it works, because the conversation is the point.

What has surprised me most is how quickly the discussion expands beyond the book itself. Women come into the conversation with different levels of familiarity with AI, different professional backgrounds, different generations, and different personal experiences with technology. Someone may work in healthcare. Someone else may work in education, marketing, law, government, design, or entrepreneurship.

Yet everyone is arriving with some version of the same question: how is this technology beginning to shape our lives and how do we feel about it?

That mix of perspectives has become one of the most valuable parts of the experience. One woman’s comment sparks a completely different angle from someone else. A question that feels intimidating to say out loud suddenly becomes easier once another person voices it first.

It also creates connection in ways I did not fully anticipate at the beginning. Women begin recognizing shared interests, overlapping experiences, professional common ground, and opportunities for continued conversation outside the book club itself.

📗 What We’ve Read So Far

Each book has opened the door to a different kind of group conversation. What begins as a discussion about fiction quickly turns into broader reflections about work, identity, ethics, parenting, communication, creativity, aging, and how technology is reshaping the human experience itself.

The books give us a shared starting point, but the community discussion is what brings the themes fully to life.

This novel centers on a family traveling together in a semi-autonomous vehicle when an accident occurs. The story unfolds through multiple perspectives, each family member recalling and interpreting the same event differently.

That structure created a natural entry point into a deeper conversation about responsibility, particularly when AI is involved. When a system is designed to assist or partially take over decision-making, where does accountability sit? The driver? The AI developers? The auto company?

What made the discussion especially interesting was hearing how each woman approached the same ethical question depending on her personal and professional experiences. One person approached it from a legal perspective. Another from healthcare. Another from parenting. The diversity of viewpoints added depth to the conversation in a way that would be difficult to recreate alone.

Told entirely through the perspective of Klara, an Artificial Friend designed to support a teenage girl, this novel sparked conversations about companionship, emotional connection, parenting, illness, and the role technology may eventually play in supporting relationships.

As a group, we found ourselves reflecting not only on what it means for a machine to participate in emotional life, but also on how differently each person reacted to the same questions. Some women viewed Klara’s companionship as comforting. Others found parts of it unsettling. Those contrasting reactions created some of the richest discussion of the afternoon.

What stayed with me afterward was not necessarily agreement, but the openness people brought into the conversation. Women were willing to think out loud together and explore perspectives they may not have arrived at on their own.

This book takes a sharper approach to AI-adjacent themes through the lens of cloning and identity. The story follows a scientist whose work intersects with her personal life in unsettling ways.

Admittedly, this was the first time I had ever read a science fiction novel, which became part of the discussion too. The story raised questions about autonomy, control, and what happens when technology allows people to replicate or manipulate human identity. The conversation naturally moved into power dynamics, ethics, and innovation moving faster than social frameworks.

This short story opened up a surprisingly wide conversation about algorithms, consumer behavior, and the subtle ways AI systems influence daily life.

The group found themselves talking about how technology shapes what we see, what we buy, what captures our attention, and even how we spend our time. Even in a short format, it gave everyone something tangible to connect back to their own routines and experiences.

Next Up: AI Baby by Celeste Garcia

This upcoming read brings another perspective into the mix, centered on themes of motherhood, technology, caregiving, and identity. It feels like a natural next step for the group and another lens through which women are experiencing technological change.

💬 What Happens During Our Discussions

Women are logging in from everywhere. One joined from Hawaii at 6:00 a.m. with birds chirping in the background. Another joined from England after a conference where AI had come up in nearly every session. Others are hopping on from their offices during lunch.

We start with the book. But the conversation quickly expands outward.

Someone brings a personal experience. Someone else connects it to something happening in her industry. Another person raises an ethical question nobody had considered yet. The discussion keeps building through shared perspective and lived experience.

The conversations also become practical very quickly.

Women have shared how they’re using tools like ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Microsoft Copilot, and Grok in everyday life. One woman walked through how she used AI to plan an international study-abroad experience, from timelines to visas to housing. Another shared how she used it after receiving multiple medical diagnoses, uploading information and asking for help understanding what questions to ask her doctor.

Writing and communication come up often too.

At one book club meeting, nearly everyone agreed they can now spot AI-generated content almost immediately. Emails, posts, marketing copy. There’s a pattern that starts becoming recognizable, and once people notice it, they begin thinking much more intentionally about voice, originality, and maintaining individuality in communication.

There’s also a spirit of experimentation in the group.

During one session, I opened ChatGPT voice mode and started speaking to it out loud on speaker. People leaned in immediately. Someone laughed and admitted she had already named her ChatGPT “Lou” but had never actually tried speaking to it before. Another shared that watching someone else experiment with it removed the pressure of needing to figure out the “right” way to start herself.

That willingness to learn together changes the energy in the room. The conversations become less about expertise and more about participation.

Across different meetings, discussions have also moved into much more personal territory: AI and emotional support, loneliness, parenting, aging, relationships, and where people feel comfortable or uncomfortable with technology becoming more embedded into emotional life.

What I’ve found most interesting is that the group rarely leaves with definitive answers. Instead, women leave with new perspectives, new questions, and a stronger sense that they’re navigating these changes alongside other thoughtful people.

✨ How to Start Your Own AI Community Group

If this kind of conversation sounds interesting to you, I’d encourage you to join us in the M(AI)VENS Book Club. Registration details are always shared inside my free weekly newsletter.

You can also create something similar on your own!

Begin with a small group of curious people, especially those who may be less experienced or less tech-savvy. That could mean a few friends, coworkers, fellow entrepreneurs, an alumni group, women in your networking circle, or members of an existing community you already belong to.

Then choose a format that feels natural for your group:

a monthly AI book club

a small mastermind

a roundtable discussion over coffee or Zoom

a lunch discussion at work

a recurring dinner series focused on technology and the future of work

From there, pick one shared discussion point for each meeting. Books, articles, podcast episodes, AI tools, ethical questions, or recent AI news stories can all work well as conversation starters.

The goal is to create space in real life for people to explore these changes together.

Many people are trying to process the same shifts simultaneously. Gathering with others creates an opportunity to exchange ideas openly, compare perspectives, share discoveries, and build confidence together through conversation.

And in many cases, the strongest communities begin with a very simple invitation:

“Would anyone else like to talk about this?”

🪴 The Conversation Keeps Growing

The more we meet for AI book club, the more I realize this experience is becoming as much about human connection as it is about technology. AI conversations can easily become intimidating or transactional, especially online.

In a community setting, the dynamic changes. Women compare experiences, exchange ideas, recommend tools, share concerns, and build confidence together through discussion. The conversations feel more collaborative, personal, and anchored in real life.

The book club has become the kind of space I was originally searching for. A place where women can stay curious together while navigating rapid technological change. The books spark the conversation, but the relationships and exchange of perspectives are what give the experience depth.

As AI becomes more embedded into everyday life, the value of spaces like this will likely continue growing. Technology may change how we work and communicate, but people will still need trusted communities where they can ask questions, exchange ideas openly, build relationships, and navigate change together.

Community-building may become one of the most valuable ways for women to grow both their AI fluency and their networks in the years ahead.

💜 Cheyenne Dominguez

Founder, M(AI)VENS: The AI newsletter & community for non-techy women

P.S. If you come across a book or short story with an AI or tech theme that you loved, send it my way. Tell me what the book is about and why you enjoyed it. That’s how several of our selections have come together, and it keeps the book club feeling shaped by the community itself.

Image of the author.

If This Resonated With You

We’re so grateful to Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS for allowing us to share her story here on Code Like a Girl. If this resonated, don’t just read it. Follow her work. Writers like this deserve readers who show up.

Most of what gets written about women in tech stays at the surface. We don’t.

Code Like a Girl publishes three times a week with stories, tutorials, and hard-won lessons from women who are building, leading, and refusing to stay quiet.

If you’re not subscribed yet, start there. It’s free.

If you’re already here and ready to go deeper, Her Edge is a monthly paid column from our founder, Dinah. She spent twenty years in tech, hit that ceiling herself, and came out the other side as a VP who retired at 43.

Each month, she shares the specific frameworks that broke through it.