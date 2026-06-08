Code Like A Girl

Code Like A Girl

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Mariam Vossough's avatar
Mariam Vossough
2h

'There’s also a spirit of experimentation in the group.'

This reflects what I see here on Substack. Women with no experience (like myself) willing to get their hands dirty with AI to see what it can do. There's a curiosity beyond, "How can this help my work?"

I love what you've built with M(AI)VENS. You're an inspiration! As work becomes increasingly automated, we'll need community to keep us grounded.

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