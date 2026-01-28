Code Like A Girl

Code Like A Girl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Natalie Nicholson's avatar
Natalie Nicholson
14h

I have so much to say about this post... first of all... the illustrations are *incredible*, and how you pulled them out of the main hero illustration was genius!

The whole time, I was thinking - "which orange am i?" and then I kept going back and forth until I decided I was all of them. 🤣 That made it so much fun for me to read.

But honestly, reading a post like this coming from someone like you (who yes, has some very real credentials) is just so refreshing... relatable.. and overall comforting. You're right, we are all going through AI experiences that are unique to us.... and at the same time, I think that's why so many of us have imposter syndrome! Always wondering if there's a more "technical" way we should be doing things.

But thank you for reassuring us. The message in here definitely makes less ashamed that i'm not the most tech-savvy. And shifts the mindset from "i'm so far behind" to wondering what i can do next :)

Thank you for such a well though-out, beautifully crafted post Alyssa. I genuinely enjoyed it.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Caitlin McColl 🇨🇦's avatar
Caitlin McColl 🇨🇦
16h

Alyssa, I love your article, but I mostly wanted to comment on your AMAZING art! It is so cute and whimsical and I LOVE IT!! It must be so fun to create (and animate?). Love seeing the different ways creative people create besides just words on a page :)

Reply
Share
2 replies
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Code Like A Girl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture