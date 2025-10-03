Code Like A Girl

Code Like A Girl

Discussion about this post

Modern Mom Playbook
13h

This is a great post, Bette.

For kids feeling pressure to "figure it all out" by college application.. there is something deeply comforting in knowing that the gifts people see in us when we are young don't expire, that detours can become preparation rather than deviation, and that it is never too late to pick up the thread of a dream we once set aside.

Beautiful story, beautifully written.

Shellie
17h

This was wonderful to read. It’s amazing how the same work can feel so different once it’s reframed in the right environment. You’re giving students something far beyond advice, you’re giving them a way to navigate what’s coming. That’s such important work. Thank you for sharing your experiences.

