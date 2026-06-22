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Sulaiman Nasir's avatar
Sulaiman Nasir
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The profile remains unchanged not because we are holding on to a title, but because we are still honoring the people and memories attached to it. Thank you for this honest and deeply human reflection.

🇨🇦 www.salmiinconversation.com

🇨🇦 salmizindagi.substack.com

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