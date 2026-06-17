Code Like A Girl

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Mariam Vossough's avatar
Mariam Vossough
6h

The point you make about the 2.4 hours of unpaid care work is the exact conversation we need to be having. The 'indie hacker' myth has always relied on the hidden assumption of infinite free evenings and zero caregiving responsibilities.

When people talk about AI lowering the barrier to entry, they usually just mean the technical barrier. But for women managing real exhaustion, AI is actually lowering the cognitive load barrier. It allows us to execute an idea without requiring us to become heavily caffeinated robots working at 2:00 am just to compete.

Getting someone to fund it? That's the next barrier.

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