Code Like A Girl

Code Like A Girl

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Lee Drozak's avatar
Lee Drozak
3h

Oh how this hit. My advantage isn’t that I know more tools or technology. It’s that I’ve lived through enough change, mistakes, and hard-earned lessons to recognize what matters before the technology enters the picture.

We tend to forget how much judgment is built from the details of a life and career. That kind of experience shapes what we notice, what we question, and what we know not to rush.

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