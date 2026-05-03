Women in tech have been writing for Code Like A Girl for 10 years. They come because they have something to say and want a community behind them when they say it.

If that sounds like you, we'd love to hear from you.

What You Get When You Write For Us

We don’t just publish your story and move on. Here’s what happens when you write for Code Like A Girl:

Visibility

We recommend your publication to our community, driving subscribers directly to your Substack. We promote every story through notes and on our LinkedIn page. We link back to your original story (if previously published) and your publication at the end of the article.

Recognition

You are listed as a byline writer on your story and as a contributor on our about page. Your work joins a growing archive alongside 60+ women in tech who are publishing on Substack and building something together.

Production support

We write custom SEO for every story so it gets found. We create a Code Like A Girl–branded thumbnail that makes your work instantly recognizable across the Substack feed, while your original images and creative direction inside the story remain entirely yours.

What we ask of you

Writing for CLAG is a partnership.

On the day your story publishes, we ask that you share it with your own audience — your Substack, your LinkedIn, wherever your people are. If it is a brand-new story, you are more than welcome to crosspost it on your own newsletter, too.

For the next couple of days, check back to respond to comments. Your readers will find you here, and the community shows up when writers do.

One more thing: for every image you include in your story, we need the source so we can attribute it properly. If you’re not sure where an image came from, don’t use it.

That’s it. We handle the rest.

How we edit

We do light editing, not rewrites. Here’s what that means in practice.

We run every story through Grammarly and fix small grammar issues. We have the language set to US English.

We break up large paragraphs to make stories easier to read. We publish with a lot of whitespace because our community includes readers with ADHD, and we design for them intentionally. We don’t change your voice, your argument, or your structure.

We also format every story to Substack’s full styling standards. That means proper headers so screen readers recognize them correctly, Substack-native bullet points instead of dashes, and numbered lists only where there are actual sequential steps. We move away from numbered section titles and let headers do that work instead. Where it fits, we use Substack’s quote styling and pullout feature to highlight key phrases so your key ideas pop!

Your story will sound like you. It will just be easier for everyone to read.

Browse our published stories to see how that translates in practice.

Ready to pitch?

We use Draft Kit to manage submissions. It takes less than five minutes, and we read everything.

Pitch a story to us using Draft Kit