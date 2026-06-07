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Lucy Watson's avatar
Lucy Watson
10hEdited

This is super interesting. I’m tempted to draw conclusions — but it’s not entirely evident they’re under-pricing.

What’s missing is the demand side of the picture (I doubt — sadly — this data is readily available)

But I strongly suspect women writers on here have a heavily skewed female readership.

What’s the gender mix of Substack users overall?

Is there a gender gap in terms of willingness to pay and average spend for content across the platform? (Regardless of topic)

An alternative plausible explanation: they’re pricing “right”, but women — thanks to gender pay and leisure gaps — have less discretionary income and time — and are therefore harder to convert🤔 - I.e. A biased system rather than those writers lacking pricing confidence

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Lucy Blachnia's avatar
Lucy Blachnia
13h

I’d like to understand the “why” behind the lower price. One thing is the disproportion in wages, but other thing is proactively setting up the paid tier and dictating your own price. Every time this comes up that women are making less $$$ it deeply bothers me, I’d see the opposite trend. Because women are not less skilled, they just have less audacity.

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