Code Like A Girl

Code Like A Girl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Manisha's avatar
Manisha
32m

As a fellow Canadian I ready those moments, I remember sitting at the edge of my seat watching them play and cheering with pure joy!

As a women in tech I have had these comments tossed at me many times

Not technical enough. Too assertive. Not the right fit.

It’s unfair and uncalled for. I love your movement and your story!

Reply
Share
Ms idk's avatar
Ms idk
5h

I read the publication name and it was an instant subscribe for me. And the articles are just the icing on the cake. Love seeing women in tech take the center stage👏🏻👏🏻

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Code Like A Girl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture